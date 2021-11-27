Public Sector

Amid global disruption, public sector organizations must adapt to challenges like talent acquisition, rising interest rates, political instability, and AI disruption. To meet community demands and achieve objectives, SAP solutions help drive innovation, retain talent, and balance risk compliance. Connect with our community to learn best practices and explore SAP solutions for better outcomes.

SAP S/4HANA Public Edition for Public Sector
The Benefits of SAP S/4HANA Public Edition for the Public Sector

Welcome to our comprehensive content collection that explores the numerous advantages of SAP S/4HANA Public Edition for the Public Sector.

Blog 1: Release Highlights of S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for Public Sector (US), 2302

Blog 2: Public Sector Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2402

Blog 3: Public Sector in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408

Recording - Learning:

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408 Early Release Series

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 Early Release Series

Blog 4: Standard Scope vs Public Sector Scope: A Key Decis... - SAP Community

Explore powerful demo videos

Filtered by Public Sector and S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Road Map Explorer

Filtered by Public Sector and GROW with SAP

Learning and Enablement

15 hours of free E-learning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for Public Sector

SAP S/4HANA Private Edition for Public Sector

The Benefits of SAP S/4HANA Private Edition for the Public Sector

RISE with SAP - Migrate your Public Sector ERP system to the cloud – to enable operational excellence and resiliency

SAP S/4HANA for Government: Streamlining Public Sector Management

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 Feature Scope Description

SAP HCM and Public Sector
Learn about HR trends, solutions that we are developing on SAP SuccessFactors HCM:

Blogs: Safe (and happy) Cycling!

Public Sector well-represented at the NA Regulated... - SAP Community

Article: The transformation imperative: why – and how – digital technology leads to better government

Learn about Human Capital Management resources

Understanding the AI Landscape
Find valuable insights on understanding the AI landscape

Whitepaper on Public Sector AI

Blog: Empowering Public Sector Users of SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP Business AI

Public Sector Community Groups

Explore our Public Sector Community Groups:

Public Sector Community Group Page

SAP for Public Sector Discussions

Additionally, check out the S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Page

Green Public Finance Management

“How and where governments spend money matters”

Discover how Green Public Finance Management (PFM) can assist Public Sectors:

Part 1: Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Green Publ... - SAP Community

Part 2: Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Green Publ... - SAP Community

Part 3: Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Green Publ... - SAP Community

Public Sector

SAP for Public Sector

Want to find out more about the different Industry Solutions from SAP then click here

Check out in detail our full SAP Public Sector Portfolio

How AI is driving operational efficiency in Public Sector

This video offers an insightful overview of various AI tools and their advantages, delving deeper into research on how AI supports the Public Sector in becoming more efficient.

Public Sector Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408

Explore the latest innovations in public sector management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408, presented by Mary Ramsrud. Watch this video to learn about the main innovations we have in store for you – from product experts to product experts.

Best Practices Demos: Plainfield Story

Discover SAP Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, optimizing budget and grants management for the public sector. See how SAP ensures GASB compliance with automated workflows, efficient approvals, real-time mobile features, and seamless reporting. Watch SAP in action!

Business AI for Public Sector

Hear how Public Sector organizations can leverage SAP Business AI to gain deeper insights, automate and simplify operations to better to meet the mission.


The picture shows a graphic depicting two chatbots. One chatbot has a question mark inside it, while the other has three lines.

