Public Sector
Amid global disruption, public sector organizations must adapt to challenges like talent acquisition, rising interest rates, political instability, and AI disruption. To meet community demands and achieve objectives, SAP solutions help drive innovation, retain talent, and balance risk compliance. Connect with our community to learn best practices and explore SAP solutions for better outcomes.
Welcome to our comprehensive content collection that explores the numerous advantages of SAP S/4HANA Public Edition for the Public Sector.
Blog 1: Release Highlights of S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for Public Sector (US), 2302
Blog 2: Public Sector Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2402
Blog 3: Public Sector in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408
Recording - Learning:SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408 Early Release Series
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 Early Release Series
Blog 4: Standard Scope vs Public Sector Scope: A Key Decis... - SAP Community
Explore powerful demo videos
Filtered by Public Sector and S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Road Map Explorer
Filtered by Public Sector and GROW with SAP
Learning and Enablement
15 hours of free E-learning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for Public Sector
The Benefits of SAP S/4HANA Private Edition for the Public Sector
Welcome to our comprehensive content collection that explores the numerous advantages of SAP S/4HANA Private Edition for the Public Sector.
RISE with SAP - Migrate your Public Sector ERP system to the cloud – to enable operational excellence and resiliency
SAP S/4HANA for Government: Streamlining Public Sector ManagementSAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 Feature Scope Description
Blogs: Safe (and happy) Cycling!
Public Sector well-represented at the NA Regulated... - SAP Community
Article: The transformation imperative: why – and how – digital technology leads to better government
Learn about Human Capital Management resources
Whitepaper on Public Sector AI
Blog: Empowering Public Sector Users of SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP Business AI
Explore our Public Sector Community Groups:
Public Sector Community Group Page
SAP for Public Sector Discussions
Additionally, check out the S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Page
“How and where governments spend money matters”
Discover how Green Public Finance Management (PFM) can assist Public Sectors:
Part 1: Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Green Publ... - SAP Community
Part 2: Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Green Publ... - SAP Community
Part 3: Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Green Publ... - SAP Community
SAP for Public Sector
Want to find out more about the different Industry Solutions from SAP then click here
Check out in detail our full SAP Public Sector Portfolio
How AI is driving operational efficiency in Public Sector
Public Sector Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408
Explore the latest innovations in public sector management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408, presented by Mary Ramsrud. Watch this video to learn about the main innovations we have in store for you – from product experts to product experts.
Best Practices Demos: Plainfield Story
Business AI for Public Sector
Hear how Public Sector organizations can leverage SAP Business AI to gain deeper insights, automate and simplify operations to better to meet the mission.
