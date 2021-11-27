SAP Profitability and Performance Management
Welcome to the community page for SAP Profitability and Performance Management community, which is a standard solution for visual creation of high performance, integrated business processes and applications. The solution is based on modern SAP HANA in-memory technology and can handle extremely large amounts of data in a very short time. Follow and collaborate with other users and experts all around the world.
SAP Profitability and Performance Management On-Premise
SAP Profitability and Performance Management Cloud
SAP Profitability and Performance Management for Manufacturing
SAP Profitability and Performance Management in Retail Industry
Installation and Subscription
SAP Profitability and Performance Management is available both in On-Premise and Cloud.
Learn how to install and subscribe by visiting below guides.
SAP Profitability and Performance Management On-Premise
SAP Profitability and Performance Management Cloud
Sample Contents
Sample contents that can guide customers on how to efficiently model business scenarios are available in both SAP Profitability and Performance Management On-Premise and Cloud. Learn the powerful contents released and how to activate these contents in your systems and tenants.