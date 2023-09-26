SAP Product Compliance Applications

For many years, SAP no longer uses the umbrella name Environment, Health and Safety Management for product compliance applications such as SAP Product Safety, SAP Product and REACH Compliance and for product compliance features such as safety data sheet management, dangerous goods management, substance volume tracking, global label management, etc. For these, the following tags are used, depending on which application they are part of: SAP Product Safety, SAP Product and REACH Compliance, SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance. Therefore, on this page, you will only find contributions that use these tags. Please use these tags when writing a contribution about product compliance and no longer use the tag Environment, Health and Safety Management.