SAP Product Compliance Applications

Welcome to the Product Compliance community. This is the place to carry out expert discussions on the topic of product compliance, whether on new innovations with SAP S/4HANA for product compliance or to continue discussions on SAP Product Safety or SAP Product and REACH Compliance. You can browse through this page to find the latest solution information including demo videos and expert blog posts. Share your expertise, ask questions, and stay up-to-date with your knowledge.

Enforce compliance at each step of the product lifecycle with our product compliance software. With SAP S/4HANA for product compliance, you can manage regulations, automatically assess compliance, track registrations and substance volumes, classify products, and create compliance documents, as well as package, label, transport and store hazardous materials properly. For more information, see:

We are constantly innovating and bringing you the latest features needed to help run your business and ensure compliance of your products. Check out the latest product updates and upcoming plans for SAP S/4HANA for product compliance below:

To enable a smooth transition to SAP S/4HANA, SAP has provided the product compliance capabilities that you know from SAP ECC in SAP S/4HANA. These are called classic product compliance capabilities and include features for product safety, dangerous goods management, substance volume tracking, and product and REACH compliance for discrete industries. For more information, check the SAP note 3015382.

For many years, SAP no longer uses the umbrella name Environment, Health and Safety Management for product compliance applications such as SAP Product Safety, SAP Product and REACH Compliance and for product compliance features such as safety data sheet management, dangerous goods management, substance volume tracking, global label management, etc. For these, the following tags are used, depending on which application they are part of: SAP Product Safety, SAP Product and REACH Compliance, SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance. Therefore, on this page, you will only find contributions that use these tags. Please use these tags when writing a contribution about product compliance and no longer use the tag Environment, Health and Safety Management.

SAP Solutions for product compliance help customers to ensure that they develop, purchase, produce, sell, and ship compliant and safe products. The solutions consist of on-premise software, cloud, and content products.

SAP EHS & Product Compliance Info Days 2023
Visit the recordings! Those who registered for the event can still see the presentations and watch the recordings.
2023-09-26T13:00:00.000Z
SAP for EHS and Product Compliance Conference
Join us in-person at our 2-day conference in Amsterdam! Explore how your business can proactively reduce risk and incidents and protect and increase revenue whilst safeguarding your brand.
2024-03-20T08:00:00.000Z
Webinar: Aspiration to Impact
Learn why the ‘S’ in ESG is becoming a business imperative! Product Compliance as an essential element for Socially Responsible approaches to business.
2023-11-14T14:00:00.000Z
