SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management

Get accurate insights in your project and portfolio performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. Leverage Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management capabilities to plan, execute and monitor different project types such as investment, development, IT or organizational projects.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Enhancements for Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS1

SAP has released SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS1 on 28th February 2024. The release comes with a set of enhancements in the area of Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management, such as integration into Lean Services for Project System, APIs for PPM projects and enhanced integration for financial planning in Portfolio Management.

Read the blog post

Roadmap & Continuous Influence Session

Have a look at our roadmap for Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANA and learn about our upcoming innovations.

Roadmap Explorer

Influence enhancements to the Portfolio and Project Management and Project System area by participating in the Customer Influence Session.

Explore SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management features in SAP S/4HANA Trial

Test Portfolio and Project Management capabilities in preconfigured scenarios for Capex and IT portfolios by leveraging the SAP S/4HANA fully-activated appliance.

Read the blog

Expert Content

Expert Content for Portfolio and Project Management (PPM)

Get detailed technical information about Portfolio and Project Management in the Expert Content area.

Help Portal Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANAWhat's new Viewer Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANALearning Journey
SAP S/4HANA CommunitySAP S/4HANA Cloud Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management, Public Edition Community