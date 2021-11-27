SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management
Get accurate insights in your project and portfolio performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. Leverage Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management capabilities to plan, execute and monitor different project types such as investment, development, IT or organizational projects.
SAP has released SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS1 on 28th February 2024. The release comes with a set of enhancements in the area of Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management, such as integration into Lean Services for Project System, APIs for PPM projects and enhanced integration for financial planning in Portfolio Management.
Have a look at our roadmap for Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANA and learn about our upcoming innovations.
Influence enhancements to the Portfolio and Project Management and Project System area by participating in the Customer Influence Session.
Test Portfolio and Project Management capabilities in preconfigured scenarios for Capex and IT portfolios by leveraging the SAP S/4HANA fully-activated appliance.
Expert Content for Portfolio and Project Management (PPM)
Get detailed technical information about Portfolio and Project Management in the Expert Content area.