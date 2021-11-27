SAP on Oracle

One of the database systems SAP runs on is Oracle database. The SAP on Oracle community page provides you with news and information about running SAP on Oracle RDBMS. Setting up and running an SAP system on Oracle database touches on many different topics as SAP integrates many features Oracle offers. The SAP on Oracle community page helps you stay up-to-date, make the right decisions and implement your solutions while setting up or maintaining your SAP on Oracle systems landscape.

Featured Content
Oracle Exadata Database Machine X11M and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X11M certified by SAP

February 13, 2025 -- Customers can deploy Oracle databases of SAP Business Suite based on SAP NetWeaver 7.x technology platform on Oracle Exadata Database Machine X11M and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X11M now.

SAP Note 1590515

SAP Note 2956661

SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java with Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X11M

Google Cloud Platform certified for SAP on Oracle

February 05, 2025 -- SAP Business Suite based on SAP NetWeaver 7.x technology platform running on Oracle Database is available on Google Cloud Platform now.

SAP Note 3559536

Oracle 19c Premier Support extended into 2029

December 01, 2024 -- Oracle has extended Premier Support for Oracle Database 19c by four years to end on December 31, 2029, followed by a three year period of chargeable Extended Support until December 31, 2032. There will be no phase of free Extended Support as was the case with earlier Oracle releases.

New SWDC Download Policy for Oracle Full Use Customers

February 07, 2024 -- Starting March 1, a new policy for downloading Oracle software from SAP Software Download Center (SWDC) is in place: For SAP on Oracle customers switching an SAP Runtime License to an Oracle Full Use License, the ability to download Oracle software from SWDC will be withdrawn until they have re-submitted their individual Oracle Customer Support Identifier (CSI) number to SAP.

SAP Hot News Note 3406108

Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M certified by SAP

October 18, 2022 -- Customers can deploy Oracle databases of SAP Business Suite based on SAP NetWeaver 7.x technology platform on Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M now.

SAP Note 2614028

SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java on Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M

SAP on Oracle Development Update

Regularly check our development update for what’s up and coming for SAP on the Oracle database platform.

Knowledge Base
Development Update

Recent Papers

SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java with Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X10M

SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java on Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M

SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Paper Archive: Oracle

To receive a copy of one of these papers please open an SAP support ticket on component BC-DB-ORA-SYS with a request to route the ticket through to level Development Support.

Configuration of SAP NetWeaver for Oracle Grid Infrastructure and Oracle Real Application Clusters

Installation and Configuration of SAP HA ASCS/ERS Instances on the Oracle Database Appliance

Oracle Standby Database

Migrating SAP NetWeaver Based Systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud Solutions

Moving your SAP Database to Oracle Automatic Storage Management

Optimizing Storage with SAP and Oracle Database

Oracle Exadata Database Machine with SAP NetWeaver: OEDA Update and new X8M Model

Providing High Availability for SAP Resources with Oracle Clusterware

SAP Databases on Oracle Automatic Storage Management

SAP NetWeaver and Oracle Exadata Database Machine

SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java on Oracle Database Exadata Cloud Service

SAP with Oracle Real Application Clusters and Oracle Automatic Storage Management

SAP with Oracle Real Application Clusters on Microsoft Windows

Setting up Oracle Data Guard

Using SAP NetWeaver with Oracle Database In-Memory

Paper Archive: SAP BR*Tools

Backup Strategy for Oracle

BC-BRI BACKINT Interface for Oracle Databases

BC-BRS SPLITINT Interface for Oracle Databases

BR*Tools to Back Up the Oracle Database

BR*Tools with Oracle Recovery Manager

Database Security for Oracle

Disaster Recovery for Oracle

Oracle Database Monitors and Tools

Robot Control for Oracle using BR*Tools

SAP Database Administration for Oracle

SAP Database Guide Oracle - BRSPACE

SAP Database Guide Oracle - Restore and Recovery

SAP Database Guide Oracle

Split Mirror Disk Backup for Oracle

Update Statistics for the Oracle Cost-Based Optimizer

SAP Database Guide: Oracle