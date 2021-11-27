SAP on Oracle
One of the database systems SAP runs on is Oracle database. The SAP on Oracle community page provides you with news and information about running SAP on Oracle RDBMS. Setting up and running an SAP system on Oracle database touches on many different topics as SAP integrates many features Oracle offers. The SAP on Oracle community page helps you stay up-to-date, make the right decisions and implement your solutions while setting up or maintaining your SAP on Oracle systems landscape.
February 13, 2025 -- Customers can deploy Oracle databases of SAP Business Suite based on SAP NetWeaver 7.x technology platform on Oracle Exadata Database Machine X11M and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X11M now.
SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java with Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X11M
February 05, 2025 -- SAP Business Suite based on SAP NetWeaver 7.x technology platform running on Oracle Database is available on Google Cloud Platform now.
December 01, 2024 -- Oracle has extended Premier Support for Oracle Database 19c by four years to end on December 31, 2029, followed by a three year period of chargeable Extended Support until December 31, 2032. There will be no phase of free Extended Support as was the case with earlier Oracle releases.
February 07, 2024 -- Starting March 1, a new policy for downloading Oracle software from SAP Software Download Center (SWDC) is in place: For SAP on Oracle customers switching an SAP Runtime License to an Oracle Full Use License, the ability to download Oracle software from SWDC will be withdrawn until they have re-submitted their individual Oracle Customer Support Identifier (CSI) number to SAP.
October 18, 2022 -- Customers can deploy Oracle databases of SAP Business Suite based on SAP NetWeaver 7.x technology platform on Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M now.
SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java on Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M
Regularly check our development update for what’s up and coming for SAP on the Oracle database platform.
Paper Archive: Oracle
To receive a copy of one of these papers please open an SAP support ticket on component BC-DB-ORA-SYS with a request to route the ticket through to level Development Support.
Configuration of SAP NetWeaver for Oracle Grid Infrastructure and Oracle Real Application Clusters
Installation and Configuration of SAP HA ASCS/ERS Instances on the Oracle Database Appliance
Oracle Standby Database
Migrating SAP NetWeaver Based Systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud Solutions
Moving your SAP Database to Oracle Automatic Storage Management
Optimizing Storage with SAP and Oracle Database
Oracle Exadata Database Machine with SAP NetWeaver: OEDA Update and new X8M Model
Providing High Availability for SAP Resources with Oracle Clusterware
SAP Databases on Oracle Automatic Storage Management
SAP NetWeaver and Oracle Exadata Database Machine
SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP/Java on Oracle Database Exadata Cloud Service
SAP with Oracle Real Application Clusters and Oracle Automatic Storage Management
SAP with Oracle Real Application Clusters on Microsoft Windows
Setting up Oracle Data Guard
Using SAP NetWeaver with Oracle Database In-Memory
Paper Archive: SAP BR*Tools
To receive a copy of one of these papers please open an SAP support ticket on component BC-DB-ORA-SYS with a request to route the ticket through to level Development Support.
Backup Strategy for Oracle
BC-BRI BACKINT Interface for Oracle Databases
BC-BRS SPLITINT Interface for Oracle Databases
BR*Tools to Back Up the Oracle Database
BR*Tools with Oracle Recovery Manager
Database Security for Oracle
Disaster Recovery for Oracle
Oracle Database Monitors and Tools
Robot Control for Oracle using BR*Tools
SAP Database Administration for Oracle
SAP Database Guide Oracle - BRSPACE
SAP Database Guide Oracle - Restore and Recovery
SAP Database Guide Oracle
Split Mirror Disk Backup for Oracle
Update Statistics for the Oracle Cost-Based Optimizer