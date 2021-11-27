Oil, Gas, and Energy

Connect with the SAP Oil, Gas, and Energy community, support your interaction with oil and gas experts, share your knowledge and experience, understand your questions and concerns, and let you learn from other oil and gas stakeholders.

Community content
Create content
Featured Content
New Customer Stories

Check out the latest customer stories and join the conversation in a different format in the SAP Oil, Gas, and Energy Group.

SAP and Partners

Check out the latest partner news and announcements in the SAP Oil, Gas, and Energy Group.

The Intelligent Enterprise for the Oil, Gas, and Energy Industry - Whitepaper

The 2024 whitepaper provides insights into SAP's vision for the future of the oil, gas, and energy industry. Find out how SAP's digital solutions are influencing and driving industry's evolution.

SAP Oil, Gas, and Energy Newsletter

Would you like to receive the latest industry-specific information, learn best practices from SAP customers, and get to know more about SAP partners’ solutions and events?

Subscribe to SAP Oil, Gas, and Energy Newsletter
Get to know more

Oil India Limited's Journey to RISE with SAP

Oil India Limited is India's second largest company and is a fully integrated Exploration & Production company in the upstream sector, with its origin dating back to 1889. In this video, you'll hear Jugal Barpatragohain, General Manager at Oil India, discuss their decision to move forward with RISE with SAP, with Deloitte as the implementation partner.

SAP Business AI for Oil, Gas, and Energy

Hear how OilGas, and Energy companies can leverage SAP Business AI to help predict hydrocarbon movements, create commodity trade deals, validate gas plant transactions with zero touch, visually recognize shipping containers and their contents, anticipate equipment performance, and automate, and cut, manual processes by 90% so your teams can spend more time fixing problems instead of finding them.

Industry Cloud Solutions for the Sustainable Energy Transition

Learn how SAP can help your energy company make the transition to net-zero carbon energy robust, seamless, and inclusive. With SAP's industry cloud solutions for the sustainable energy transition, you can operate existing business processes efficiently, while investing in new infrastructure, developing new service offerings, and implementing new business models. Let's create a more sustainable world together.
list of tasks

Intelligent Enterprise for Oil, Gas, and Energy Industry - Feb.2024

SAP provides intelligent, integrated applications that enable Oil and Gas companies to automate their day-to-day business processes and better interact with their customers, suppliers, and employees.

The Intelligent Enterprise for the Oil and Gas White Paper
technology image

Discover AI for Oil, Gas, and Energy

Explore the full value of SAP AI for business

SAP Business AI | Artificial Intelligence
SAP Joule | AI Assistant | Artificial Intelligence

light bulb

Energy Transition/Sustainability

Visit SAP Community for Sustainability

SAP Sustainability Solutions


View all #Oil, Gas, and Energy ContentVisit Oil, Gas, and Energy GroupWrite a BlogStart a Discussion
SAP Oil, Gas, and Energy Industry PageSAP Roadmap Explorer for Oil, Gas, and Energy
SAP for Oil, Gas, and EnergyUpskilling for SAP S/4HANA and Intelligent Enterprise
Subscribe to the next editionRead the September 2024 IssueRead the June 2024 IssueRead the Conference Issue 2024
SAP Community for Utilities SAP Asset Management for Oil, Gas, and Energy Help PortalSAP Enterprise Asset Management Topic PageSAP Secondary Distribution for Oil, Gas, and Energy Help PortalSAP S/4HANA Community PageSAP S/4HANA Cloud