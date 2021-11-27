Mill Products and Mining
SAP is the leading provider of software solutions for the Mill Products and Mining industries. We offer a broad and innovative solution portfolio for the following sectors: mining, metals, building materials, cement, concrete, pulp, paper, packaging, plastics, and textiles.
GROW with SAP in Mill Products
The GROW with SAP offering provides proven, comprehensive processes that help optimize daily tasks based on integrated data for better decision-making and clear visibility into company operations. Furthermore check this out!
Learn how S/4 Cloud will help your company succeed and be one of the best run companies in Mill Products and Mining Industry. Watch the video
RISE with SAP for Mill Products – Accelerating digitalization
Unlocking two sources of value: Enable value creation with differentiating business capabilities, and mitigate risk, reduce IT cost and accelerate time to value with cloud delivery capabilities.
SAP Sustainability in Mill Products and Mining: Three Ways One of Europe’s Largest Steel Producers Is Decarbonizing the Industry
Salzgitter AG, one of the largest steel producers in Europe, is transforming the industry and leading the way for customers and partners to a circular future.
Solution Scout
SAP Solution Scout supports the entire customer journey from business challenges to an executable solution plan.
SAP Solution Scout Mill Products