Mill Products and Mining

SAP is the leading provider of software solutions for the Mill Products and Mining industries. We offer a broad and innovative solution portfolio for the following sectors: mining, metals, building materials, cement, concrete, pulp, paper, packaging, plastics, and textiles.

GROW with SAP in Mill Products

The GROW with SAP offering provides proven, comprehensive processes that help optimize daily tasks based on integrated data for better decision-making and clear visibility into company operations. Furthermore check this out!


Learn how S/4 Cloud will help your company succeed and be one of the best run companies in Mill Products and Mining Industry. Watch the video

RISE with SAP for Mill Products – Accelerating digitalization
Unlocking two sources of value: Enable value creation with differentiating business capabilities, and mitigate risk, reduce IT cost and accelerate time to value with cloud delivery capabilities.

SAP Sustainability in Mill Products and Mining: Three Ways One of Europe’s Largest Steel Producers Is Decarbonizing the Industry
Salzgitter AG, one of the largest steel producers in Europe, is transforming the industry and leading the way for customers and partners to a circular future.

Solution Portfolio

Value Map for Mill Products

Value Map for Mining

Value Map for all Industries

Solution Scout

SAP Solution Scout supports the entire customer journey from business challenges to an executable solution plan.

SAP Solution Scout Mill Products

SAP Solution Scout Mining  

Road Map Priorities and Road Map Explorer

Road Map Priorities and Road Map Explorer for Mill Products.

Road Map Priorities and Road Map Explorer for Mining.  

