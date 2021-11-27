SAP on Windows Server

Welcome to the SAP on Windows community where you find interesting blogs, documents, and can get help from community. Join conversations with experienced experts for SAP NetWeaver based topics on Windows Server OS.

SAP Systems on Windows Server 2022

SAP now supports Windows Server 2022. As for the appropriate prerequisites and supported databases / SAP product versions please check the SAP Product Availability Matrix (PAM).

Read this SAP Note

SAP Product Availability Matrix (PAM)

Check out the Cluster Check Tool

Use collected configuration and logging data from your Windows Server Failover Cluster to validate your configuration.

Read the Blog

SAP Note 2624843

SAP NetWeaver Applications on Google Cloud Platform

SAP now supports SAP NetWeaver applications on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). As for prerequisites, supported versions and products, check SAP Note 2456432 or the corresponding WIKI page.

SAP Note 2456432

SAP on GCP

SAP Systems on Windows Server 2019 and 2016

SAP supports Windows Server 2019 and 2016. As for the appropriate prerequisites and supported databases / SAP product versions please check the SAP Product Availability Matrix (PAM).

SAP Product Availability Matrix (PAM)

SAP Note 2751450 - SAP Systems on Windows Server 2019

SAP Note 2384179 - SAP Systems on Windows Server 2016

How to use Windows Organizational Units in Software Provisioning Manager

Starting with the delivery of SP 10, which is part of SL Toolset 1.0 SPS 16, the SAP installer Software Provisioning Manager (SWPM) supports Active Directory-based Organizational Units (OUs).

SAP Note 2247673

