SAP MaxDB
Welcome to the SAP MaxDB community for learning, sharing, getting help, and keeping your SAP MaxDB skills up-to-date. Join the conversation about database administration and administration tools, find out how to download software.
Read about SAP MaxDB to get an impression of SAP MaxDB, a competitive database management system for medium to large server configurations and also a convincing offering for a desktop or laptop database management system.About SAP MaxDB
Database System Concepts
SAP MaxDB Features
Today, about 25,000 SAP customer installations run on SAP MaxDB and SAP liveCache technology proving SAP MaxDB's reliability, scalability, and availability. The key benefits of SAP MaxDB are its many built-in self-administering features.SAP MaxDB FAQ
Tuning and Performance
Security of SAP MaxDB
Read the HowTo guides dealing with various topics in using SAP MaxDB. For database administration and database internal topics you can download recorded expert sessions and their scripts. In the support guide you get hints concerning problem analyses.Supporting SAP MaxDB
HowTo
Expert Sessions
Support Guide
SAP MaxDB Key Topics
SAP MaxDB is a database management system developed and supported by SAP SE. Learn more about SAP MaxDB components and SAP liveCache technology.About SAP MaxDB
SAP MaxDB Components
Best Practices for SAP on SAP MaxDB
Best Practices for SAP with standalone SAP liveCache
Product Availability
Get insight into SAP MaxDB’s database strategy. SAP MaxDB is available for the most prominent operating system/hardware platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Unix.Product Availability
Available Platforms and Architectures
Find out about EOM
SAP MaxDB Licenses
Downloads
SAP MaxDB is very easy to download and install.Download Community Edition
SAP Software Download Center
Get Support Packages
Installation and Upgrade Guides