SAP ERP Logistics Materials Management

Material Management handles the procurement to payment process, from inventory through final invoice receipt and verification. Here you’ll find helpful resources and hear the latest news. We invite you to join the conversation.

Featured Content
Road Map

Check out our latest Source to Pay road map for product innovation and integration

GST India : TDS Solution

Do you want to know the business or background of localization solution for India? Here we recap all the information.

IDoc Basics for Document Transfer

For document transfer, IDoc technique is frequently used. Want to learn about basics of IDoc? Check here!

Expert Content

ERP Materials Management WIKI

The Materials Management wiki contains many details of SAP functionality, including purchasing, goods receiving, material storage, inventory, and invoicing. You will also find troubleshooting guides and best practices.

Enterprise Management Help Portal (SAP ERP-MM)

Find out what's new and what has changed in ERP.

You can influence SAP. Join the Customer Engagement Initiatives (CEI)

Check out what customer connection projects are available for ERP-MM and help SAP to improve functionality and usability.

