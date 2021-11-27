SAP ERP Logistics Materials Management
Material Management handles the procurement to payment process, from inventory through final invoice receipt and verification. Here you’ll find helpful resources and hear the latest news. We invite you to join the conversation.
Road Map
Check out our latest Source to Pay road map for product innovation and integration
GST India : TDS Solution
Do you want to know the business or background of localization solution for India? Here we recap all the information.
IDoc Basics for Document Transfer
For document transfer, IDoc technique is frequently used. Want to learn about basics of IDoc? Check here!
ERP Materials Management WIKI
The Materials Management wiki contains many details of SAP functionality, including purchasing, goods receiving, material storage, inventory, and invoicing. You will also find troubleshooting guides and best practices.
You can influence SAP. Join the Customer Engagement Initiatives (CEI)
Check out what customer connection projects are available for ERP-MM and help SAP to improve functionality and usability.