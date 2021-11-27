Localization as a Self-Service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Are you looking for localization-relevant extensibility for your SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementation project? You are in the right place!
Find the answers to some commonly asked questions about localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.Read ahead
Go Global with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Unleash the Benefits of Localization as a Self-Service!
Get introduced to localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud and know how it can help you expand your business globally by using the various localization extensibility capabilities offered by SAP.
Customer Local Version
See the important guidelines and documents that provide information on creating customer local versions using localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition. Customer local version is under early adaptor program
Field guidance on localization
Partner FAQ - SAP S/4HANA Cloud Localization
SAP Central Business Configuration : Configuration Localization Tool restrictions and limitations
Unlocking Global Potential: Customer & Partner Insights about SAP’s Configuration Localization Tool
Update about Creation and Support of Local Versions for Vietnam in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Last Mile Localization for SAP-Delivered Local Versions in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
SAP-delivered local versions on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Printing payment due date on output form of the manual invoice for Singapore
Creating custom fields in purchase order form for Poland
Creating custom fields in sales contract form for Poland
Providing the Pedimento Number (Mexico) on e-Document using Custom Logic
Payments
Analyze the Processing of Outgoing Payment Files from Map Format Data
Creating, copying, and deleting payment medium format
Linking payment medium format to a payment method
Creating selection variants for payment medium formats
Exporting a custom field (e-mail) in the payment file
Creating, copying, deleting, and releasing payment formats using the Map Payment Format Data app
Reporting
Automating e-invoicing and statutory reporting with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Creating a new balance sheet and profit and loss (P&L) statement using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Creating ad hoc reports in SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Defining a localized version of a withholding tax report using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Creating a new VAT report using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Invoicing
Customer Influence Channel
Have you tried localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition and like to share your thoughts through the Customer Influence Channel with us?
- your experience and ideas with us
- your improvement requests
SAP Continuous Influence provides you with the opportunity to suggest improvements on SAP products directly to the development teams. This program is specifically aimed towards customers using our products that require an open channel for the continuous collection of improvement requests and resolutions.