Are you looking for localization-relevant extensibility for your SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementation project? You are in the right place!

Find information on how you can create your own customer local versions and cover last mile localization requirements by using the capabilities of localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA cloud public edition. Know more.
Frequently Asked Questions

Find the answers to some commonly asked questions about localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

Latest News

Podcast: The Power of Localization as a Self-Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Podcast: How Inetum Leverages Localization as a Self-Service for Midsize Customers in Africa

Expert Content

Go Global with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Unleash the Benefits of Localization as a Self-Service!

Get introduced to localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud and know how it can help you expand your business globally by using the various localization extensibility capabilities offered by SAP.

Localization as a Self-Service for Customer Local Version

Customer Local Version

See the important guidelines and documents that provide information on creating customer local versions using localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition. Customer local version is under early adaptor program

Field guidance on localization

Partner FAQ - SAP S/4HANA Cloud Localization

SAP Central Business Configuration : Configuration Localization Tool restrictions and limitations

Unlocking Global Potential: Customer & Partner Insights about SAP’s Configuration Localization Tool

Update about Creation and Support of Local Versions for Vietnam in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Last Mile Localization for SAP-Delivered Local Versions in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

SAP-delivered local versions on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Printing payment due date on output form of the manual invoice for Singapore

Creating custom fields in purchase order form for Poland

Creating custom fields in sales contract form for Poland

Providing the Pedimento Number (Mexico) on e-Document using Custom Logic

Extending SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Japan Subcontract Act

Taxes

Validating a tax number

Determining tax code in purchase documents using condition technique

Payments

Analyze the Processing of Outgoing Payment Files from Map Format Data

Payment formats in SAP

Creating, copying, and deleting payment medium format

Linking payment medium format to a payment method

Creating selection variants for payment medium formats

Exporting a custom field (e-mail) in the payment file

Creating, copying, deleting, and releasing payment formats using the Map Payment Format Data app

Official Document Numbers

Introduction to the New Framework for Official Document Numbers
Reporting

Automating e-invoicing and statutory reporting with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Creating a new balance sheet and profit and loss (P&L) statement using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Creating ad hoc reports in SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Defining a localized version of a withholding tax report using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Creating a new VAT report using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Invoicing

Determining document types using CPF solution

Printing billing document forms with custom field

Extending electronic outgoing invoices for government tracking using key-user extensibility

Customizing form layouts to meet local requirements

Posting flexible billing documents on SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Translation

Translating UI labels to support local language flavors
Customer Influence Channel

Have you tried localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition and like to share your thoughts through the Customer Influence Channel with us?

  • your experience and ideas with us
  • your improvement requests

SAP Continuous Influence provides you with the opportunity to suggest improvements on SAP products directly to the development teams. This program is specifically aimed towards customers using our products that require an open channel for the continuous collection of improvement requests and resolutions.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Localization

