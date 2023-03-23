Localization
Scale your global reach confidently with SAP's localized solutions. Cater to local markets by adhering to regional business practices and regulations across 130+ countries and 40+ languages. With 1000+ local versions, SAP enables your business to remain compliant today and tomorrow.
Missed the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024 or want a recap? Dive into the information package of the event with recordings and slides from all the sessions.
Our latest blog series shares inspiring stories about SAP customers who successfully navigate compliance challenges and turn them into opportunities with SAP’s localization capabilities.
Third consecutive year of success! SAP Document and Reporting Compliance has been recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award at the 21st Annual International Business Awards® for 2024.
Get started with Joule for regulatory change manager! Discover how it empowers you to effortlessly discover, evaluate, and act upon regulatory changes relevant to your business needs.
Learn how this tool enables you to stay updated through a centralized source on relevant regulatory changes affecting SAP solutions, thus streamlining your regulatory compliance efforts.
Read the blog and view the enablement session from the regulatory change manager's expert.
Learn more about localization
Visit sap.com/localization and check out the brief overview video on how to use the global map to find local versions of SAP solutions
Find answers to frequently asked questions about localization of SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
New openSAP podcast: What does localization really mean?
Expert Reading
Local Roots, Global Impact: How Grupo Nabeiro Navigated the Business Landscape in Angola
Read about how customers successfully navigate Angola's complex regulatory environment by leveraging SAP's localized capabilities.
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Sustainable Compliance for Your Recurring Revenue Business
Learn more about how SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management localization can streamline your processes and ensure compliance in the digital economy.
SAP simplifies your communication with banks by providing dedicated Payment Formats in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Check out this summary of blogs posted about Payment Formats and their tools including latest ones covering how to
- Test Your Custom Bank Statement Definitions in Map Format Data
- Analyze the Processing of Outgoing Payment Files from Map Format Data
Reaping the Benefits of Shared Service Centers for Indirect Tax
Check out this paper and learn more about how SAP together with PwC provides global business readiness with localized business software by SAP and with tax compliance expertise on a local and global level.
Tax Transformation with Cloud ERP
Learn how SAP and Deloitte can help businesses with a sustainable journey to tax compliance in the White Paper Tax Transformation with Cloud ERP: Imperative for Future-Ready Businesses.
How Tax Can Help Your SAP Transformation Deliver More Value
This article from PwC shows how thoughtful design decisions and early integration, tax can provide a cleaner, more fit-for-purpose end-to-end SAP S/4HANA ecosystem and increase value for years to come.
Latest News on Localization
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance with PwC
A podcast with Kathrin Deissner and Marc Hoessels, PwC, on his experience with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and how it helps SAP’s customers to manage the changing e-invoicing and statutory reporting across the globe.
Localization – overview by Elvira Wallis
from Elvira Wallis (Head of SAP Globalization Services)
Inside SAP S/4HANA Episode 81: Automate Electronic Invoicing and Statutory Reporting with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
More and more governments are pushing new and tighter tax regulations endorsing digitalization and data transparency. With SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, SAP provides the answer to governments’ quest for digitalization: It not only enables enterprises to electronically pursue statutory reporting but also to engage in the electronic business document exchange with authorities – all in line with local regulations.
Accelerate Global Business Readiness with Localized SAP S/4HANA - SAPinsider
If you are part of the SAPinsider network, check out this session on Localization of SAP S/4HANA
SAP made it again! SAP Document and Reporting Compliance wins Silver Stevie® Award 2023 for Compliance Solution from Elvira Wallis (Head of SAP Globalization Services)