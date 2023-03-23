Localization

Scale your global reach confidently with SAP's localized solutions. Cater to local markets by adhering to regional business practices and regulations across 130+ countries and 40+ languages. With 1000+ local versions, SAP enables your business to remain compliant today and tomorrow.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Recap: SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024

Missed the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024 or want a recap? Dive into the information package of the event with recordings and slides from all the sessions.

Read more

Cross-Border Data Transfer Requirements in China
The requirements of Cross-Border Data Transfer (CBDT) can be complex and challenging to navigate. To assist customers in understanding the legal framework and implications of CBDT in China, SAP experts have prepared a starter kit.

Discover more

SAP customers chart a course through an evolving regulatory landscape

Our latest blog series shares inspiring stories about SAP customers who successfully navigate compliance challenges and turn them into opportunities with SAP’s localization capabilities.

Join us on this journey and get to know how SAP can help your business succeed in a dynamic global environment.

Read the first blog of the series

SAP wins Gold Stevie® Award for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance in 2024

Third consecutive year of success! SAP Document and Reporting Compliance has been recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award at the 21st Annual International Business Awards® for 2024.

Read more

Navigate regulatory changes with Joule, your new AI co-pilot

Get started with Joule for regulatory change manager! Discover how it empowers you to effortlessly discover, evaluate, and act upon regulatory changes relevant to your business needs.

Read more

Regulatory Change Manager: your solution to navigate regulatory changes with ease

Learn how this tool enables you to stay updated through a centralized source on relevant regulatory changes affecting SAP solutions, thus streamlining your regulatory compliance efforts.

Read the blog and view the enablement session from the regulatory change manager's expert.

Explore Resources

Learn more about localization

Visit sap.com/localization and check out the brief overview video on how to use the global map to find local versions of SAP solutions

Find answers to frequently asked questions about localization of SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

New openSAP podcast: What does localization really mean?

In this episode, you will explore the importance of localization in maximizing the value of cloud ERP systems and surrounding business applications. 
people go down the stairs

Expert Reading

Local Roots, Global Impact: How Grupo Nabeiro Navigated the Business Landscape in Angola

Read about how customers successfully navigate Angola's complex regulatory environment by leveraging SAP's localized capabilities.

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Sustainable Compliance for Your Recurring Revenue Business

Learn more about how SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management localization can streamline your processes and ensure compliance in the digital economy.

Payment Formats in SAP

SAP simplifies your communication with banks by providing dedicated Payment Formats in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Check out this summary of blogs posted about Payment Formats and their tools including latest ones covering how to

Reaping the Benefits of Shared Service Centers for Indirect Tax

Check out this paper and learn more about how SAP together with PwC provides global business readiness with localized business software by SAP and with tax compliance expertise on a local and global level.

Tax Transformation with Cloud ERP

Learn how SAP and Deloitte can help businesses with a sustainable journey to tax compliance in the White Paper Tax Transformation with Cloud ERP: Imperative for Future-Ready Businesses.

How Tax Can Help Your SAP Transformation Deliver More Value

This article from PwC shows how thoughtful design decisions and early integration, tax can provide a cleaner, more fit-for-purpose end-to-end SAP S/4HANA ecosystem and increase value for years to come.

happy man at his desk

Latest News on Localization

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance with PwC
A podcast with Kathrin Deissner and Marc Hoessels, PwC,  on his experience with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and how it helps SAP’s customers to manage the changing e-invoicing and statutory reporting across the globe.

Localization – overview by Elvira Wallis
from Elvira Wallis (Head of SAP Globalization Services)

Inside SAP S/4HANA Episode 81: Automate Electronic Invoicing and Statutory Reporting with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
More and more governments are pushing new and tighter tax regulations endorsing digitalization and data transparency. With SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, SAP provides the answer to governments’ quest for digitalization: It not only enables enterprises to electronically pursue statutory reporting but also to engage in the electronic business document exchange with authorities – all in line with local regulations. 

Accelerate Global Business Readiness with Localized SAP S/4HANA - SAPinsider
If you are part of the SAPinsider network, check out this session on Localization of SAP S/4HANA

SAP made it again! SAP Document and Reporting Compliance wins Silver Stevie® Award 2023 for Compliance Solution from Elvira Wallis (Head of SAP Globalization Services)

Browse this Topic
Localization
Localization Event Calendar
Regulatory Change ManagerSAP Road Map ExplorerGlobal Map of Local VersionsSAP Help Portal
Your opportunity to influence Localization: SAP Customer Engagement Initiative projectsHow to use SAP Continuous Influence to address your local requirementsDSAG AK Globalization (login required, in German)
Exploring Localization as a Self-Service with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public EditionUnlocking Tax Transformation with SAP
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - Local VersionsSAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA - Local VersionsSAP ERP - Local VersionsSAP Document and Reporting ComplianceSAP Business NetworkSAP Strategic Sourcing SolutionsSAP SuccessFactors Employee Central PayrollSAP Billing and Revenue Innovation ManagementSAP Business ByDesign