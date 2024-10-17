Life Sciences
SAP for Life Science offers an innovative solution portfolio enabling digital transformation to become intelligent enterprises for the pharmaceutical, biologics and medical device organizations.
Today, the market for cell and gene therapies is growing massively, and the demands for personalized therapies are rising. However, traditional supply chains do not apply to these innovative treatments. Integration with a multitude of stakeholders, time sensitivity, small batches made to order, and scalability are some of the key challenges for manufacturers. Now, SAP customers can meet those challenges by orchestrating supply chain execution and connecting business processes to create greater visibility and reduce cycle time and overall operational costs.
SAP Batch Release Hub for Life Sciences simplifies and digitalizes the batch release process, decreases product recalls, and enables personalized therapy with a batch size of 1. It enables a seamless API integration allowing a variety of 3rd party systems to be used as source systems. It reduces the time spent on manual tasks and enables employees to pursue other tasks during this time.
SAP article in drug-dev on Business Case
Optimize and automate the supply process for clinical trials with a clinical supply chain management system that increases visibility into the status of clinical supplies worldwide.
SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management helps you to meet the blinding and randomization needs for clinical trials and facilitate demand forecasting, manufacturing, packaging, labeling, and shipments of clinical trial material.
Simplify business partner collaboration and regulatory reporting
Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences delivers business value by providing a secure network to exchange large amounts of serialization data between MAHs, CMOs, 3PLs, and various regulatory reporting bodies. The hub follows government-issued directives worldwide on the serialization of drugs and compliance reporting.
Fight counterfeit medications and comply with serialization directives. Protect your business and meet country-specific requirements for drug serialization and other fast-changing regulations while handling large volumes of data with intelligence.
