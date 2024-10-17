Life Sciences

SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management

Optimize and automate the supply process for clinical trials with a clinical supply chain management system that increases visibility into the status of clinical supplies worldwide.

SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management helps you to meet the blinding and randomization needs for clinical trials and facilitate demand forecasting, manufacturing, packaging, labeling, and shipments of clinical trial material.

SAP News - Press Release

One Pager

Video

SAP ICSM Blog Series