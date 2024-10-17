Life Sciences

SAP for Life Science offers an innovative solution portfolio enabling digital transformation to become intelligent enterprises for the pharmaceutical, biologics and medical device organizations.

SAP Cell and Gene Therapy Orchestration

Today, the market for cell and gene therapies is growing massively, and the demands for personalized therapies are rising. However, traditional supply chains do not apply to these innovative treatments. Integration with a multitude of stakeholders, time sensitivity, small batches made to order, and scalability are some of the key challenges for manufacturers. Now, SAP customers can meet those challenges by orchestrating supply chain execution and connecting business processes to create greater visibility and reduce cycle time and overall operational costs.

SAP Batch Release Hub for Life Sciences

SAP Batch Release Hub for Life Sciences simplifies and digitalizes the batch release process, decreases product recalls, and enables personalized therapy with a batch size of 1. It enables a seamless API integration allowing a variety of 3rd party systems to be used as source systems. It reduces the time spent on manual tasks and enables employees to pursue other tasks during this time.

SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management

Optimize and automate the supply process for clinical trials with a clinical supply chain management system that increases visibility into the status of clinical supplies worldwide.

SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management helps you to meet the blinding and randomization needs for clinical trials and facilitate demand forecasting, manufacturing, packaging, labeling, and shipments of clinical trial material.

SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences

Simplify business partner collaboration and regulatory reporting

Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences delivers business value by providing a secure network to exchange large amounts of serialization data between MAHs, CMOs, 3PLs, and various regulatory reporting bodies. The hub follows government-issued directives worldwide on the serialization of drugs and compliance reporting.

SAP Advanced Track and Trace

Fight counterfeit medications and comply with serialization directives. Protect your business and meet country-specific requirements for drug serialization and other fast-changing regulations while handling large volumes of data with intelligence.

Please check out our latest life sciences blog post:

SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management goes CTS Europe 2024 – our key insights

Life Sciences Trends 2023

Buoyed by the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, the life sciences industry is on track for a succession of upheavals already transforming patient care, business models, and market dynamics. Read more about the latest life sciences trends on SAP BrandVoice on Forbes

SAP's Industry Cloud Solutions for Clinical R&D | SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management

Bring your life-saving medications and therapies to market faster and more sustainably with SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management. Explore SAP’s set of four modular industry cloud solutions for clinical R&D, exponentially smarter and smoother clinical supply operations are within reach.

Awards and Prices for SAP Life Sciences Products

SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management wins 2023 Stevie® Award

SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences wins 2021 Hasso Plattner Founder's award

SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences wins 2021 Stevie® Award

SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences and SAP Advanced Track and Trace for Pharmaceuticals win 2019 Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

SAP Cell and Gene Therapy Industry Consortium
The Consortium will feature in depth panel discussions on various topics related to supply chain, including logistics, manufacturing, regulatory requirements and usage of Artificial Intelligence
2024-10-17T12:30:00.000Z
Webinar: Unified Data Models
Join a groundbreaking webinar to discover how AI-driven technology solutions are transforming cell and gene therapies, supply chains, ensuring efficiency, compliance, and life-saving results.
2024-11-04T02:00:00.000Z
