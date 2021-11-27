Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management for SAP S/4HANA

Building Intelligent Applications using ISLM

In this session we will talk about Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management (ISLM). It offers end-to-end Machine learning (ML) Ops support to build intelligent applications of various types: SAP HANA ML, models based ML services provisioned via SAP BTP. Often viewed as a self-service tool for non-ML experts, the ISLM component is stacked into SAP S/4HANA to help build machine learning scenarios in an SAP S/4HANA centric way.