Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management for SAP S/4HANA

Intelligent scenario lifecycle management is a standardized framework that enables end-to-end lifecycle management operations and consumption of machine learning scenarios in SAP S/4HANA.

Introduction to Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management

Integrate and perform lifecycle management of machine learning scenarios in a standardized way

This collection of frequently asked questions provides brief answers to common questions about Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management (ISLM).

What’s New in ISLM? A Summary of Recent Developments and Enhancements

Integrating Generative AI in SAP S/4HANA with ISLM

Discover ISLM’s advanced features and stay ahead with insights into its ongoing evolution to easily incorporate generative AI.

AI Integration into Business Applications with ISLM

Learn how ISLM integrates AI into your applications and optimizes the operation of AI workloads across SAP HANA, SAP AI Core, and SAP AI Services on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). Discover the advanced features and gain insights into the roadmap, with a special focus on the upcoming integration of generative AI.

Building Intelligent Applications using ISLM

In this session we will talk about Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management (ISLM). It offers end-to-end Machine learning (ML) Ops support to build intelligent applications of various types: SAP HANA ML, models based ML services provisioned via SAP BTP. Often viewed as a self-service tool for non-ML experts, the ISLM component is stacked into SAP S/4HANA to help build machine learning scenarios in an SAP S/4HANA centric way.

Managing AI in SAP S/4HANA with Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management [SAP TechEd 2022]

Discover how to build, integrate, and operate intelligent applications using intelligent scenario lifecycle management (ISLM). ISLM framework stacked into SAP S/4HANA supports various AI technologies, including SAP HANA machine learning (ML) libraries, SAP AI Core infrastructure, and ML services provisioned through SAP Business Technology Platform. Learn how ISLM facilitates embedding AI into business applications with a low-code approach and offers full operational support.
SAP Best Practices that are specifically tailored to simplify the adoption of SAP S/4HANA.

Leverage and extend the embedded Predictive Intelligence in SAP S/4HANA.
ISLM framework consists of two SAP Fiori applications,  Intelligent Scenarios and Intelligent Scenario Management. The Intelligent Scenarios app is used to display and create custom developed intelligent scenarios. The Intelligent Scenario Management app is used to manage the machine learning scenarios, custom developed as well as shipped scenarios are supported.

SAP Community Call - How to Build, Integrate and Consume Intelligent Applications with AI and ISLM

In this talk, we shared how to build intelligent applications using SAP AI Core and SAP AI Business Services and discuss how to integrate them with SAP S/4HANA by using intelligent scenario lifecycle management for SAP S/4HANA.

