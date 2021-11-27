Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management for SAP S/4HANA
Intelligent scenario lifecycle management is a standardized framework that enables end-to-end lifecycle management operations and consumption of machine learning scenarios in SAP S/4HANA.
Integrate and perform lifecycle management of machine learning scenarios in a standardized way
This collection of frequently asked questions provides brief answers to common questions about Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management (ISLM).ISLM - FAQ
Integrating Generative AI in SAP S/4HANA with ISLM
AI Integration into Business Applications with ISLM
Learn how ISLM integrates AI into your applications and optimizes the operation of AI workloads across SAP HANA, SAP AI Core, and SAP AI Services on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). Discover the advanced features and gain insights into the roadmap, with a special focus on the upcoming integration of generative AI.
Building Intelligent Applications using ISLM
Managing AI in SAP S/4HANA with Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management [SAP TechEd 2022]
SAP Best Practices
SAP Best Practices that are specifically tailored to simplify the adoption of SAP S/4HANA.Leverage and extend the embedded Predictive Intelligence in SAP S/4HANA.
Get started with SAP Best Practices Explorer
Machine Learning scenarios in SAP S/4HANA
Machine Learning scenarios in SAP S/4HANA (out-of-the box)SAP Best Practices Explorer
Creating custom scenarios with ISLM
ISLM framework consists of two SAP Fiori applications, Intelligent Scenarios and Intelligent Scenario Management. The Intelligent Scenarios app is used to display and create custom developed intelligent scenarios. The Intelligent Scenario Management app is used to manage the machine learning scenarios, custom developed as well as shipped scenarios are supported.SAP Help Portal (side-by-side approach) SAP Help Portal (using PAL)
When, where & how to use ISLM within the SAP AI technologies?
SAP Community Call - How to Build, Integrate and Consume Intelligent Applications with AI and ISLM
In this talk, we shared how to build intelligent applications using SAP AI Core and SAP AI Business Services and discuss how to integrate them with SAP S/4HANA by using intelligent scenario lifecycle management for SAP S/4HANA.