SAP on IBM i
Find information about installation, administration, database interface, upgrade, and selected support resources for running IBM Db2 for i in an SAP environment.
Communication channels change. Find most of our featured content being blogged by team members. We tag our blog entries with ibm i devnews:
Check out the new whitepaper “SAP on IBM i – SAP Software Update Manager: Behaviors and Insights”. It is meant to supplement SAPs upgrade documentation covering experiences of the SAP on IBM i development team.
Starting in 2020 and meanwhile well established, a series of webcasts around SAP on IBM i topics was produced and mostly presented by members of the joint development team. We inform you about upcoming webcasts in our Blog of the SAP on IBM i development team.
You can find recording and slides of this webcast and previous ones ordered by year of appearance in a Box folder at https://ibm.biz/RadioSAPIBMi. The link is accessible by invitation only. If you are not yet a user of Box, it will be necessary to register (free of charge) at Box with the company e-mail address that will be used for the download. If this is the first time you are trying to download material from this link, or if your access was lost for whatever reason, you can request access by sending an e-mail to ibmsapevents@ibm.com and providing your name, company name, country, and requested company e-mail address (if different from sender).
Every other month, a newsletter is published with one or more topics of interest in the context of SAP on IBM i. Quite regularly it holds contributions from members of our joint IBM and SAP development team.
As the collection grew over time, an archive was created that does not simply list editions by date but groups them into categories such as Hardware, Security, Tips & Tricks to name just a few of them. This way a nice compendium has emerged of what is available.
SAP on IBM i Reference Architecture
The SAP on IBM i Reference Architecture document gives an overview of how SAP landscapes are implemented on the IBM i platform. The implementation of SAP Business Suite solution scenarios is shown as three reference architectures. The architectures leverage the specific benefits of the IBM i platform and demonstrate different high availability options.
Resources overview
Detailed and comprehensive collection of resources regarding SAP on Db2 for IBM i.