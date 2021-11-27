Recordings of SAP on IBM i Webcast Series

Starting in 2020 and meanwhile well established, a series of webcasts around SAP on IBM i topics was produced and mostly presented by members of the joint development team. We inform you about upcoming webcasts in our Blog of the SAP on IBM i development team.

You can find recording and slides of this webcast and previous ones ordered by year of appearance in a Box folder at https://ibm.biz/RadioSAPIBMi. The link is accessible by invitation only. If you are not yet a user of Box, it will be necessary to register (free of charge) at Box with the company e-mail address that will be used for the download. If this is the first time you are trying to download material from this link, or if your access was lost for whatever reason, you can request access by sending an e-mail to ibmsapevents@ibm.com and providing your name, company name, country, and requested company e-mail address (if different from sender).