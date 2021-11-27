SAP Gateway
SAP Gateway, an integral part of SAP NetWeaver, lets you connect devices, environments, and platforms to SAP systems. It uses the Open Data Protocol (OData) so you can use any programming language or model to connect to SAP and non-SAP applications. SAP S/4HANA uses SAP Gateway and OData services to bring business data to compelling SAP Fiori apps.
If you want to get a test system to develop your own OData services with SAP Gateway, you can use a trial version of SAP Application Server ABAP.
Get the latest of SAP NetWeaver AS ABAP Developer Edition 7.52 SP01 (Part 1,2 and 3)
When you only want to consume demo services based on SAP Gateway technology you can leverage the SAP Gateway demo system ES5. You can sign up for a demo account on ES5 here and you find more information about this offering in the following blog post.New SAP Gateway Demo System available | SAP Blogs
The course GW100 "SAP Gateway - Building OData Services" is designed for developers, architects, and other technical professionals responsible for creating OData services using SAP Gateway. The 5-day course is also available virtually.
Learn how to create, develop, and generate OData services using the SAP Gateway toolset and the ABAP Development Tools. Learn about the ABAP Programming Model and the new ABAP RESTful Programming Model and SAP Gateway deployment, administration, security and architecture.
SAP Gateway and OData (3rd edition, English)
In this replay the following topics are covered:
- OData V2 development options
- Introduction to the ABAP RESTful Programming Model
- What is the difference between managed and un-managed scenarios?
- OData V4 development options
- Where is it safe to invest now?
ABAP Code based service implementation
The first OData service implementations used the Service Builder to design the OData Model and a code based implementation of the methods of the data provider extension class. Using the SAP Gateway AddOns this kind of service implementation is available for all SAP Business Suite Releases that run on top of SAP NetWeaver 7.0 SP18 and later.
OData service development with SAP Gateway – code-based service development – Part I
OData service development with SAP Gateway – code-based service development – Part II
How to add annotations to an OData service using code based implementation
How to handle etags in SAP Gateway using code based implementation
Referenced and Mapped Datasource
Starting with SAP NetWeaver 740 OData Services read and query methods can leverage CDS views. Whereas in 740 the Mapped Data Source approach has be used with 750 the Referenced Datasource approach became available that is more flexible and does not require manual creation and mapping of entity types.
OData service development with SAP Gateway using CDS via Referenced Data Sources
OData service development with SAP Gateway using CDS via Referenced Data Sources – How to implement updates
ABAP Programming Model for SAP Fiori
To build greenfield applications on SAP S/4HANA 1909 or lower releases, you can use the ABAP programming model for SAP Fiori to efficiently develop OData V2 based, SAP HANA-optimized, and draft-enabled SAP Fiori apps.
How to develop a transactional app using the ABAP Programming Model for SAP Fiori
ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model
The ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) supports the efficient development of cloud-ready and SAP HANA optimized OData (V2 and V4) based services for SAP Fiori apps and Web APIs. Greenfield and brownfield implementations are supported. RAP is the evolutionary successor of the ABAP Programming Model for SAP Fiori.
RAP is available on SAP BTP ABAP Environment, SAP S/4HANA as of edition 1909, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, ABAP Environment.
SAP plans to provide a migration path for applications built with the ABAP Programming Model for SAP Fiori for customers and partners who want to take advantage of RAP.
Find out more about RAP on our community page Modern ABAP Development with RAP.
OData V4 development
If you must create OData V4 services in a system that does not allow the development of RAP based OData V4 services and cannot wait until an end-2-end support for OData V4 will be available through the new ABAP RESTful Programming Model you will find here information how this development can be performed using code based implementation.
OData V4 code based implementation – Overview
OData V4 code based implementation I (basic interface, read access)
OData V4 code based implementation II (basic interface, create & update)
Deployment options
SAP Gateway can be configured in different deployment options that also encompass the deployment of the SAP Gateway Server component in SAP BTP Environment.
However the deployment option that is recommended for SAP S/4HANA is the embedded deployment option where SAP Gateway is used as the SAP Fiori Frontend Server.
SAP Fiori deployment options and SAP Fiori front-end server strategy