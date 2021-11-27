Trial version

If you want to get a test system to develop your own OData services with SAP Gateway, you can use a trial version of SAP Application Server ABAP.

Get the latest of SAP NetWeaver AS ABAP Developer Edition 7.52 SP01 (Part 1,2 and 3)

When you only want to consume demo services based on SAP Gateway technology you can leverage the SAP Gateway demo system ES5. You can sign up for a demo account on ES5 here and you find more information about this offering in the following blog post.