SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA
SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA is the user experience that delivers innovation to business users including: intelligent technology use cases; new processes; embedded analytics; and mobile device access. SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA delivers more than 3K SAP Fiori apps collected into more than 600 business roles. Manage the pace of change by complementing SAP Fiori apps with more than 10K classic User Interfaces. The SAP Fiori launchpad is your business users entry point to apps, UIs, and central features such as Search and Notifications and much more. Join the journey to scope, activate, explore, refine, and grow your SAP S/4HANA user experience.
What's New - Latest blogs and featured content
New Blogs and Resources
- UPDATED FOR SAP S/4HANA 2023 - SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Rapid Activation Transport Move to Production Strategy
- UPDATED FOR SAP S/4HANA 2023 - Upgrading SAP S/4HANA - Why, How, and Best Practices and accompanying blog Upgrading SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - Why, How, and Best Practices guide - Version 4
- Upgrade Faster – Major shifts in SAP Fiori implementation
- New improvements in App Support
- Upgrade Faster – How to amend Roles with Obsolete or Deprecated Apps
- Upgrade Faster – Why & When amend Roles with Obsolete or Deprecated Apps
- Upgrade Faster - More use cases for Launchpad Content Aggregator
- Finding business process improvements with SAP Signavio
- Upgrade Faster – Resolving CDS view lifecycle impacts
- Trial system options for Private Cloud and On-Premise
- Composite Roles in launchpad content and layout tools
- Empowering Your Homepage: Enabling My Home for SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS01
- Upgrade Faster – Managing app lifecycle impacts on users
- Technical Catalog Migration – Why and Getting Ready for Migration
- Technical Catalog Migration – How the migration process works
Recently Updated Blogs and Resources
Scope and Prepare - Resources to start your journey
- Discover the SAP Fiori Launchpad
- Getting Started with Spaces and Pages
- Product Tour for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
- SAP Activate – What’s New in User Experience guidance with SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA
- SAP User Experience Update: What’s New for SAP S/4HANA 2023 (Private Cloud and On-Premise)
- SAP Activate – Introducing UX Value Goals for your UX adoption roadmap
- Recommendations for transitioning users from SAP GUI to SAP Fiori
- Foundational SAP Notes for SAP S/4HANA 2023
- SAP Readiness Check 2.0 – Details about the topic of SAP Fiori
Activate and Explore - Best practices
- Activate SAP Fiori in 1 day or less – the video playlist and FAQ
- SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - New Rapid Content Activation on SAP S/4HANA releases 1709 to 2023 - Part 1 - Overview
- SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Activating Apps by Business Catalog
- OData V2 maintenance innovations with S/4HANA 2023
- Understanding SAP Business Roles
- Best UX Resources for Functional Consultants
- Accessibility A11Y Microlearnings for UX
Refine and Extend - Resources to adapt and extend apps and UIs
- What is Key User Extensibility and who are your end users
- Yes Key Users can set Default Values for other Users
- Yes Key Users can create default app settings for filters, tables, and charts
- Yes you need SAP Fiori to Configure, Adapt and Extend SAP S/4HANA
- App Variants are the EASY way to control App Features
- Converting a SAP Fiori “Manage” app to a Display Only using Adapt UI
- How to create custom fields in the Business Process with “Custom Field Fiori App ( ID F1481)”
- Developer Guide for SAP Fiori launchpad
Refine business roles (i.e. launchpad content and layout)
Overview of tools for maintaining custom launchpad content and layout
- Creating your custom business roles – the end-to-end process and video playlist
Recommendation for Structuring Roles, Spaces and Pages in the SAP Fiori Launchpad Based on Common User Behaviors
- Limit Search Object Access in Fiori Launchpad made easier
FAQ for business users
When you first login as a new user you will see the Quick Tour that introduces you to the experience. Once you close the quick tour, you can get back to it at any time using the Help "?" icon in the top right hand corner.
Use the Help "?" icon to get terms, tips, tutorials, and guided tours for whatever app you are using and for the launchpad itself.
You will also find a number of useful tips in the video at SAP Fiori: Tips & Tricks for Users of SAP S/4HANA on how to make the most of personalization
You will also find more suggestions in the interactive User Guide for the SAP Fiori launchpad
The new My Home Page has several components that you can control to make your day more efficient.
Review Discover the SAP Fiori Launchpad to get an idea of how it works.
Dive deeper with Getting Started with Spaces and Pages
To Do's: Workflow tasks and Situations you need to handle
Pages: Your favorite pages. You can nominate up to 8 favorite pages.
Apps: Your favorite apps, most used apps, and recently used apps. You can group your favorites if you wish and assign a color to the group. Apps take on the color code of the related favorite page.
Insights: Tiles and Cards.
Your administrator may limit some features. To find out more refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Empowering Your Homepage: Enabling My Home for SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS01
From SAP S/4HANA 2023, you can turn on the System Information Bar via your Launchpad Configuration Parameters (SYS_INFO_BAR and SYS_INFO_BAR_COLOR). This is a color-coded bar that appears at the top of the screen with the system id and client of your current system. Refer to SAP User Experience Update: What’s New for SAP S/4HANA 2023 (Private Cloud and On-Premise)
FAQ for business process experts and functional consultants
- Start with the Product Tour of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition to gain a general understanding of the types of improvements possible across mulitple line of business areas.
- Join the openSAP course SAP S/4HANA UX for business and functional experts
- Review the content and accelerators tagged as "User Experience" in SAP Activate Roadmap SAP Activate Methodology for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition Refer to SAP Activate – Introducing the User Experience tag
- You will find the App Selection by UX Value Goal guides particularly helpful!
- Review the openSAP microlearning videos in the User Experience playlist for SAP S/4HANA
- Get access to a SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition Trial or sandbox to gain hands-on experience for you and your team on your chosen SAP S/4HANA release. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Trial system options for Private Cloud and On-Premise
Take a look at the SAP Signavio Process Navigator at https://me.sap.com/processnavigator
Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Finding business process improvements with SAP Signavio for how to make the most of solution flow process diagrams, test scripts, apps and configuration advice for your line of business in solution scenario e.g. SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition and release, e.g. 2023
The Solution Process Flow diagrams show the name of the SAP Business Role at the top of each lane of the swimlane diagrams. You can find these same roles in the SAP Fiori apps library > All Apps for SAP S/4HANA > By Roles
- Start with a general understanding of the key user role. Refer to: What is Key User Extensibility and Who are your Key Users. Drill down into linked blogs for examples of key user extensions.
- Make sure you have the tools you need to make extensions. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Yes you need SAP Fiori to Configure, Adapt and Extend SAP S/4HANA
- Start with some easy changes such as Adapt Ui SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Yes Key Users can create default app settings for filters, tables, and charts and SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Yes Key Users can set Default Values for other Users
- Ramp up your skills by creating different extensions for different use cases. Refer to: SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – App Variants are the EASY way to control App Features
- Then move on to more advanced use cases. You'll find plenty of tips in the course SAP S/4HANA UX for Business and Functional Experts
FAQ - for technical consultants
You will find lots of helpful resources for your Product Support team on the official SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA support page. Make sure to select your SAP S/4HANA release!
Some good first steps:
- Make sure all users know how to capture exact details of what app they are using (including the app id) by using the launchpad About feature. Refer to Finding the technical name of an app
- When users have an issue, help them capture and send you detailed information on any authorization errors, service errors, etc. by getting them to use App Support to find any session errors/warnings/failed authorizations. From App Support they can download any findings and then send them to you. Refer to App Support for the SAP Fiori Launchpad
- Make sure you have all the latest improvements as explained in SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – New improvements in App Support
For further advice on initial recommendations review Support Best Practice Recommendations
There is consolidated advice linked to the blog Info Package: Making the Move from Launchpad Groups to Spaces (In SAP S/4HANA and in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition)
Refer to the advice in these blog posts:
- Migrating from groups to spaces and pages – Why, When, and Key Differences for Users
- How to migrate from groups to spaces and pages
If you are on SAP S/4HANA 2021 or higher, start on Spaces and Pages.
Do not use Groups under any circumstances!
Refer to SAP Note 3500249 - SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA: Replacement of Groups (deprecated) by Spaces and Pages
Performance is a very broad topic in a web-based environment.
Our best recommendations are in the following references:
- Top 10 Ways to Prevent Performance Issues in SAP Fiori
- Performance Optimization and Best Practice – Part 1 Tools and Tracing
- Performance Optimization and Best Practice – Part 2 Architecture & Other Considerations
Arguably one of the most important considerations is a lean launchpad - i.e. minimize the number of roles, catalogs, apps, and search objects that are loaded on first login to the launchpad. This means:
- Your business role design is a critical factor. Avoid excessive creation of catalogs versus apps.
- Consider that a lean launchpad is also a more productive and efficient user experience for business users. Avoid excessive numbers of tiles assigned to the launchpad. Refer to Recommendation for Structuring Roles, Spaces and Pages in the SAP Fiori Launchpad Based on Common User Behaviors
- Moving from Groups to Spaces and Pages provides immediate benefits for performance - as only the current entry page is loaded, which ideally should be focussed on daily tasks. You can also hide "unpin" spaces with space personalization from SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS01 to further improve initial launchpad performance and reduce cognitive load.
- Limit the number of search objects and preferably default the search to "Search on Apps" using launchpad configuration parameters. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA –Limit Search Object Access in Fiori Launchpad made easier and SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Enterprise Search Optimization
Review our advice for senior leadership on making the business case for upgrade at Embrace agility and upgrade for success
Review our advice for project teams planning/executing their upgrade and considering how to take advantage of new opportunities post-upgrade in Upgrading SAP S/4HANA - Why, How, and Best Practices
Before you upgrade:
- There are recommendations on your options and the differences for upgrading SAP Fiori in SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – How and Why to Upgrade SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA 2023 or Higher and for earlier releases in How and why to upgrade SAP Fiori for your SAP S/4HANA solution
- Review the Best Practices for Upgrades and Application of Patches
- Understand the app lifecycle and what types of UX changes can impact you. Know what mandatory changes must be handled during upgrade versus can optionally be deferred to post-upgrade. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Upgrade Faster – Managing app lifecycle impacts on users.
- Prepare for your upgrade by capturing your current launchpad content configuration in your source SAP S/4HANA system. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Upgrade Faster - More use cases for Launchpad Content Aggregator
- Get a heads up on changes to your usage of SAP Fiori apps and classic UIs in your target SAP s/4HANA system by running the Fiori Upgrade Impact Analysis. Refer to Upgrade Impact Analysis - Quickly identify successors for obsolete, deprecated and superseded apps
- Plan activities for moving to successors. Know the most efficient way to transition from obsolete/deprecated apps to their successors in your target SAP S/4HANA system. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Upgrade Faster – Why & When amend Roles with Obsolete or Deprecated Apps and SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Upgrade Faster – How to amend Roles with Obsolete or Deprecated Apps
- Consider lifecycle changes in CDS Views that may impact custom analytics and custom-built apps. Refer to SAP S/4HANA – Upgrade Faster – Resolving CDS view lifecycle impacts
- Understand mandatory once-off migrations that you may need to factor into your upgrade plans, such as:
- Transition your SAP Fiori architecture from Standalone FES to Embedded FES. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Transition from Standalone to Embedded Deployment in SAP S/4HANA
- Move parameters from SAP Web Dispatcher to Launchpad Configuration Parameters. Refer to the SAP Fiori Launchpad administration guide for your SAP S/4HANA release
- Migrate launchpad layouts from Groups to Spaces and Pages. Refer to Info Package: Making the Move from Launchpad Groups to Spaces (In SAP S/4HANA and in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition)
- Migrate custom technical catalogs from Launchpad Designer to Launchpad App Manager. Refer to: SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Technical Catalog Migration – Why and Getting Ready for Migration and SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Technical Catalog Migration – How the migration process works
Business roles are essentially a special type of security roles.
Security experts are no longer behind-the-scenes!
YOU have a direct impact on usability and business user adoption!
Make sure:
- Your security role design supports your business users in their day-to-day jobs. They are your customers. After that consider support/maintenance of roles
- You understand how Business Roles work. Refer to: SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Understanding SAP Business Roles
- You have the tools you need. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Overview of tools for maintaining custom launchpad content and layout
- Refresh your knowledge of role maintenance tools for data authorizations. Don't just rely on PFCG Role Maintenance. Refer to: Getting back to Standard Proposals with SU24 Authorisation Variants and SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA –Finding authorization objects for SAP Fiori apps with SU24
- You understand your role design options. Refer to SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA - Composite Roles in launchpad content and layout tools.