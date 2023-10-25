SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA

I'm new to SAP Fiori - where do I find tips and tricks to make the most of personalization?

When you first login as a new user you will see the Quick Tour that introduces you to the experience. Once you close the quick tour, you can get back to it at any time using the Help "?" icon in the top right hand corner.

Use the Help "?" icon to get terms, tips, tutorials, and guided tours for whatever app you are using and for the launchpad itself.

You will also find a number of useful tips in the video at SAP Fiori: Tips & Tricks for Users of SAP S/4HANA on how to make the most of personalization

You will also find more suggestions in the interactive User Guide for the SAP Fiori launchpad