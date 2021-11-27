SAP Financial Consolidation
SAP Financial Consolidation (FC) provides enterprise-class consolidation features for statutory and management reporting to meet complex consolidation requirements, close your books quickly and accelerate the financial close process.
What's New
The What's New Guide for SAP Financial Consolidation 10.1 provides an overview of the features and enhancements that have been added to SAP Financial Consolidation since the previous release.
Upgrade to BFC 10.1
FC 10.0 end of maintenance was on December 31, 2020 so let’s migrate to FC 10.1
