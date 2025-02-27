SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management

Welcome to the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management Community! On this page, you will find helpful information, best practices, and enablement resources to help you with your learning journey as EHS practitioner. Connect with experts, ask questions, post blogs, find resources, and more.

Featured Content
What's New

We are constantly delivering new innovations and enhancements in SAP EHS solutions.  Check out the latest product updates below:

Stay Current

Stay informed of our upcoming activities and get empowered with our experts or virtual learning journeys.

Getting started with SAP EHS Management
environment management

Environment Management

Track all aspects of environmental impact from the corporate level down to operations with a flexible and auditable process for calculating emissions and generation of waste.

workplace safety

Workplace Safety

Drive faster and more effective risk assessment, mitigation actions, and incident response to ensure a safe workplace.

