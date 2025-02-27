SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management
Welcome to the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management Community! On this page, you will find helpful information, best practices, and enablement resources to help you with your learning journey as EHS practitioner. Connect with experts, ask questions, post blogs, find resources, and more.
We are constantly delivering new innovations and enhancements in SAP EHS solutions. Check out the latest product updates below:
📊 Compliance Performance Visibility: Exploring the New Compliance Overview Dashboard
📄 From Paper Piles to Permit Smiles: Rethinking Compliance with SAP EHS
🆕 What's new in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
Stay informed of our upcoming activities and get empowered with our experts or virtual learning journeys.
🧑🏫 Expert sessions on SAP EHS solutions (coming soon)
👀 Discovering SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management
Environment Management
Track all aspects of environmental impact from the corporate level down to operations with a flexible and auditable process for calculating emissions and generation of waste.
Workplace Safety
Drive faster and more effective risk assessment, mitigation actions, and incident response to ensure a safe workplace.