Build the digital skills in just 2 steps:
- Sign up for SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Enterprise Support
- Explore learning assets within SAP Enterprise Support Academy at your own pace
Access expert-led resources, tailored recommendations, and advisory services designed to enhance your skills, streamline operations, and drive innovation
Access SAP Enterprise Support Value Maps for expert guidance tailored to your needs
- Access SAP Enterprise Support Value Maps for expert guidance tailored to your needs
- Request a call with a solution area expert for personalized guidance
Unlock Exclusive Guidance & Advisory
Sign-up & access Value Maps for topic-specific enablement:
SAP Business Suite
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition | SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition | SAP Business Technology Platform | SAP Analytics Solutions & Business Data Cloud | Business AI | RISE with SAP | GROW with SAP | Clean Core | Sustainability Topics
Business Transformation Management
SAP Signavio | SAP LeanIX | WalkMe
Spend Management | SAP Business Network | Supply Chain Management | Human Capital Management | Customer Experience | SAP Cloud Application Lifecycle Management | Security | Data Volume Management
Continuous Quality Checks (CQCs) and Improvement Services
Work with our experts to analyse your system and/or situation based on real life system or solution data. You will receive a service report with an executive summary, findings and a detailed action plan to improve or mitigate risks.
Stay Informed with the Customer Insights Dashboard
Get a clear, customizable view of your SAP solutions across support contracts and deployment types. Track support history, product portfolio, upcoming renewals, support contracts, system landscape, and more - all in one place. Tailor your dashboard to create a self-service report that fits your needs.
Simplify Your Release Planning with Release Navigators
Easily plan for new product releases with a single access point to all the content you need, exactly when you need it.
📌 Explore Release Navigators by product for a seamless experience
SAP Enterprise Support Advisory Council
Join our innovation program to help shape the future of SAP Enterprise Support. Benefit from exclusive project support and resources, early access to advanced tools, and expert guidance - all while contributing your feedback to enhance our services.