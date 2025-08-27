SAP Enterprise Support Value Maps
As part of our foundational support offering – and included with every SAP cloud subscription – SAP Enterprise Support Value Maps give you private, expert-led groups that fast-track your success through targeted guidance.
What You Gain by Joining Value Maps
✅ Structured Learning Navigate curated enablement content by topic and build your digital skills with flexible learning formats. Strengthen your capabilities through expert-led sessions and self-paced resources aligned with your business goals.
✅ Expert Guidance Access advisory services tailored to your goals and challenges. Request a call with one of our topic experts to connect with the right content and resources – and move forward with confidence.
✅ Continuous Quality Checks and Improvement Services Work with our experts to analyze your system or solution using real-life data. Receive a detailed service report with an executive summary, key findings, and a clear action plan to optimize performance or mitigate risks.
✅ Peer Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing Collaborate with SAP experts and industry peers to exchange strategies, share real-world experiences, and apply proven approaches. Gain insights that help you solve challenges faster and deliver stronger results across your projects.
✅ Ongoing Innovation Get early access to product updates, roadmap details, and release information. Use these insights to plan effectively, adapt systems, and ensure your organization benefits from the latest SAP innovations.
Accessing Value Maps
To access Value Map Groups, you must login to SAP Community with an S-user ID or a Universal ID.
Within Value Maps, explore curated groups aligned with your line of business or interests. Select a group, then click “Join Group.” Once inside, you can request a call with one of our topic experts to connect with the right enablement resources.
Some enablement content requires access to SAP Enterprise Support Academy where you can also browse our full range of learning opportunities.
Note: To provision a Universal ID, please follow these steps: (1) Visit the SAP Universal ID website, (2) sign up for an account using your company email, and (3) link your existing S-user ID to your new Universal ID.
Discover Your Topic Specific Value Maps
Guidance for SAP S/4HANA solutions and tailored-to-fit cloud ERP – plan, implement, operate and upgrade at your pace while protecting your investment.
Resources for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition – supporting planning, implementation, operation and upgrades so you can accelerate setup, scale with best practices, and stay adaptable.
Enablement for Financial Management solutions including Quote-to-Cash, covering private and public editions of SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
Support for SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass – reduce costs, strengthen compliance, and gain clearer visibility into procurement and spend.
Expert content for supply chain solutions such as SAP Integrated Business Planning, SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Transportation Management, Manufacturing, Enterprise Asset Management, Product Lifecycle Management and SAP Business Network for Supply Chain.
Support for SAP SuccessFactors HCM – focusing on talent strategies, HR processes, and employee experience, enhanced with AI and aligned with SAP Cloud ALM.
Guidance for the SAP Customer Experience portfolio – use generative AI across sales, service, marketing, and e-commerce to create more meaningful customer interactions.
Resources for SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX to help you lead transformation, manage change, and align decisions with strategic goals.
Enablement for SAP BTP to help you to integrate solutions, develop applications with or without artificial intelligence, automate your development and testing, realize data strategies, and manage enterprise content.
Expert guidance for SAP Business Data Cloud, seamlessly integrating SAP Datasphere, SAP Business Warehouse, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP HANA Cloud, and SAP Databricks. Also covered are wider data and analytics topics including SAP BusinessObjects.
A structured approach to optimizing SAP Cloud ALM – strengthen system security, transition from SAP Solution Manager, manage lifecycles, and refine processes for smoother operations.
Discover resources to help you learn about SAP Business AI, maintain a clean ERP core, and track sustainability goals.