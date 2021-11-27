SAP Emarsys
Join us for the latest updates and insights on the multichannel marketing hub at the heart of the SAP Emarsys. Learn how we track customer interactions with your brand, match them against a massive statistical model and make accurate predictions not only on how and when consumers like to be reached, but also what content is most likely to elicit a response.
What's New - The SAP Emarsys November Product Release is now Live - go to our Product Release Page for details. Fuel more targeted, personalized engagements with enhanced data connectivity, enterprise collaboration, omnichannel improvements and more.
What's To Come - Check out our Product Roadmap to see what's planned for 2025 and beyond
Power to the Marketer Festival - Watch the 2024 Power to the Marketer Festival on-demand, where we embraced the harmony between heritage and evolution by showcasing the stories of marketers who have successfully navigated the journey of building exceptional omnichannel customer experiences that build loyalty and sustainable business growth.
3-minute introduction
Watch this short introduction into what SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement can do for your business.
The Omnichannel Guide to Retention & Loyalty: Refreshed
- How loyalty has changed over time: Understand what the 5 types of customer loyalty are and how these loyalty types have changed since 2021
- Creating an omnichannel loyalty & retention strategy: What are the four essential components of a successful loyalty & retention strategy?
- Customer journey mapping: See how global brands map their customer journeys to maximize retention & loyalty
- Segmentation and personalization: Which are the most effective ways to segment customers to improve loyalty
- Success stories: We share omnichannel strategies that have improved loyalty for global brands like Levi’s, AO and Petco
How Gibson Drives Engagement by Rocking Omnichannel
Learn all about Gibson’s approach to personalization, optimizing customer journeys, and driving lifelong customer loyalty which led them achieving:
- 50% growth in email revenue in the first year since using Emarsys
- 27% increase in email impact on the business overall
- 2x email engagement since using Emarsys
- 10% of revenue driven by automation last year
Martech RFP Guide 2025
You might need to run a martech RFP for various reasons, whether you’re looking for a vendor that can take your marketing from single-channel silos to omnichannel excellence, or you need to power up your data-driven, real-time personalization.
Whatever your reason, this guide includes essential tactics for writing and managing a martech RFP so you can confidently benchmark technology vendors against your needs and find the perfect vendor for you.
Discover strategies to help you:
- Avoid mistakes that can derail the proposal process.
- Define tech requirements and scope.
- Learn how to estimate a realistic timeline of your RFP.
- Make writing easier — use our 140+ must-ask sample questions! We’ve added more than 60 questions for 2025.