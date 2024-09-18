SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

In a world fraught with regulatory changes in the domain of compliance reporting, e-invoicing and document exchange, SAP Document and Reporting Compliance provides one solution to address and manage it all. This end to end solution enables you to create, process, and monitor transactional documents and periodic regulatory reports across countries. The community topic is the one stop shop for all information related to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance.

SAP excels! SAP Document and Reporting Compliance wins Gold Stevie® Award 2024 for Compliance Solution
SAP has once again achieved a significant milestone! SAP Document and Reporting Compliance has been awarded the Gold Stevie® Award for the category Compliance Solution in 2024. This award follows previous successes in 2022 and 2023 when the solution won the Silver Stevie® Award in the category Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution. For more information click here.
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance featured at events in 2025!

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Dubai

February 10-12, 2025, Dubai, UAE

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Americas

March 24-26, 2025, Miami, FL, USA

SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando

May 19-21, 2025, Orlando, FL, USA

SAP Sapphire Madrid

May 26-28, 2025, Madrid, Spain

E-Rechnungsgipfel Deutschland - Berlin

June 23-25, 2025, Berlin, Germany

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe

September 22-24, 2025, Vienna, Austria

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit APAC

November 2025

SAP for Global Trade and Tax Presented by TAC Insights

November 12-13, 2025, Rome, Italy

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024, Wednesday, 18. September to Thursday, 19. September, 2024 has concluded - thank you for your participation!

The session recordings along with the presentations are available here.

Missed 2023? Want the recordings and presentations? They are now published here. You can also find the summary blog on the event here.

ASUG: Register for the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Task Force!

A growing number of tax authorities are exploring the benefits of electronic invoicing and digitalized reporting systems. SAP Document and Reporting Compliance is SAPs solution to enable you to comply with new electronic invoicing and statutory reporting requirements globally.  

This session offers an opportunity to learn more how SAP Document and Reporting Compliance can simplify compliance for your business (across SAP S/4HANA / SAP ERP, SAP Business Network, Concur solutions, SPA BRIM and more), see it in action first-hand, including our latest innovations, and future roadmap. 

Register here.

September 5, 2024,
11:00am12:00pm EDT

Legal Change Notification Tool evolves into Regulatory Change Manager

The Announcement of Legal Changes app will no longer be available after April 30th, 2024. A new and improved tool called the Regulatory Change Manager is now available here.

Neutralising our carbon footprint with green invoicing.

Paperless e-invoicing paves the road for a green and sustainable future. Check out the thoughts of Elvira (SVP Globalization Services, SAP) in the third issue of this newsletter. Read more.

Resources

SAP Video - Implementing E-Invoice for Malaysia with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance 2024

Implementation video for E-Invoice for Malaysia with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance 2024.

Supporting non-SAP Billing Documents using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Discover how you can effortlessly generate and manage legally compliant electronic invoices using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, even if your billing documents are managed in non-SAP systems. Watch how the integration ensures seamless communication with tax authorities, automatic status updates, and a unified dashboard for monitoring and error review. Stay tuned and visit https://sap.to/6055ge5xB for more details.

Navigating Compliance: AI Solutions for SAP Localized Business Processes

Join Eva as she showcases how SAP Localization, powered by SAP Business AI, helps businesses navigate the complexities of global compliance. Explore how SAP leverages AI to simplify compliance with local regulations. Discover the power of localized software solutions that adapt to changing regulations across various countries, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - Video Library

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance is an end-to-end solution that enables you to create, process, and monitor transactional documents and periodic regulatory reports across countries or regions. SAP Document and Reporting Compliance (formerly SAP Document Compliance and SAP Advanced Compliance Reporting) provides one solution to address and manage your compliance reporting, e-invoicing and document exchange requirements.

2023: Global Tax & SAP Document and Reporting Compliance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Finance & Risk

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance is SAP’s strategic solution that helps you to fulfil local compliance regulations, from electronic documents to statutory reporting, ensuring consistency and facilitating reconciliation. The solution also helps enterprises to automate processes and achieve additional efficiencies by standardizing compliance operations worldwide. Hear from Erika Buson, SAP Global Solution Management, how the latest SAP S/4HANA Cloud (public edition and private edition – also SAP S/4HANA) innovations help you to further automate compliance processes and comply with the new regulations leveraging ready-to-use scenarios always kept up-to-date by SAP.

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Comply With Digital Mandates Locally & Achieve Harmonized Processes Globally

Implementing SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - courses available on SAP LearningHub

To assign yourself the course, please follow these simple steps.

  1. Go to SAP learning hub and login
  2. Search for course code S4F08_EN_Col23 or ‘Implementing SAP Document and Reporting Compliance’

 

Please note that you would need Professional, Partner or Solution edition (Finance) subscription of SAP LearningHub to get access to this course. If you don’t have SAP LearningHub subscription, here is a helpful blog on navigating to the right type of subscription.

Additional Regional specific content (Note: Some links require a SAP Learning Hub account):

  • Saudi Arabia - SAP Localization Webinar for Saudi Arabia's E-invoicing Solution -  View Recording
  • Thailand - SAP Thailand Localization Virtual Session (in Thai language) -  View Recording!
  • EMEA North - Peppol e-invoicing for Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark - View Recording
  • EMEA North - Statutory reporting for Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and United Kingdom - View Recording
  • France - 2024 e-invoicing and e-reporting solution for France - View Recording
  • Romania - E-Invoices in Romania (e-Factura) are now supported with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance! - View Recording
  • Poland: Electronic Invoices in Poland (KSeF) are now supported with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance! –  View Recording!
  • SAF-T for Romania supported with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - View Recording!
  • Electronic Delivery Notes (GRE) for Peru with DRC - View Recording!

  • SAP Document & Reporting Compliance for Peru - Electronic Invoicing - View Slides!

  • Succeed with SAP business software for LATAM - View Recording!

  • SAP Document and Reporting Compliance for Egypt Webinar - View Recording!
Innovation Spotlight

Important Update on SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Service (8007696)

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition (Please refer to the specific section related to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance in the blogs below)

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, and SAP S/4HANA

Blogs from Experts

Go through the blogs with step by step details that help users familiarize themselves with specific capabilities of the solution.

Country Specific

PARTNER BLOG: SAP Document Reporting Compliance for Mauritius and Jordan

Customizing Your PDF with the Transparency Information Required by the Argentinean Tax Authority

Receiving Electronic Invoices by Email in SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management

New B2B electronic invoicing law in Germany: What you need to know!

Electronic Invoices for Malaysia: A Guide for Communication Settings in the Cloud Edition

Integrate Egypt E-Invoice with the Signing Server that hosts Cryptographic Token Device

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - 'Colombia' - Contingency Process

Introducing the market standard of electronic invoicing for the United States

Mandatory e-Invoicing in Spain (B2B)

Electronic Invoicing in Malaysia

Stay Compliant in Israel with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, Electronic Invoicing solution

Generating an Authorization Token in Romania’s ANAF Portal Using Postman

Generating an Authorization Token in the Test Environment in Poland’s KSeF Portal

U.S. sales and use tax compliance with CCH® SureTax® for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Downpayment processing in KSA (Saudi Arabia) eInvoicing

Service Provider-Agnostic Solution for Electronic Invoicing in Turkey

SAP Concur Localization: Peppol Integration for Concur Invoice for Japan

Stay Compliant in Egypt with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, Electronic Invoicing solution

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Extemporaneous Cancellation for NF-e

Dicas de Implementação – SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, inbound invoicing option for Brazil (NF-e) (PT)

Implementation Tips – SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, inbound invoicing option for Brazil (NF-e) (EN)

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Event Process for Brazil

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Brazil: Recent Updates on Event Prior to Contingency (EPEC)

Statutory Reporting e EFD-Reinf: What changes with technical note 04/2023

FEC France Legal Requirement with Data Retention Tool (DaRT)

Document and Reporting Compliance Mexico: TipoEnvio tag for Account Balance and Journal Entry Details Reports

General

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Innovations in FPS3

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Innovations in 2502

Recap and Highlights: SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024

Receive supplier invoices from authorities' platform and send them to different automation solutions

An Introduction to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Engaging with the SAP Community

Did You Set Up Your Cloud Edition Before April 26, 2023? Your Attention Is Needed!

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Cloud or On-Premise? Not an “either or” option, but a streamlined solution for electronic compliance!

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Migration from the Peppol Exchange service to the new cloud edition

An Introduction to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Navigating the SAP Help Portal

Find the right partner to successfully implement SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Integrate SAP Document and Reporting Compliance with SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management to automate compliance for your recurring billing

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Sustainable Compliance for Your Recurring Revenue Business

SAP Central Invoice Management – Key Innovations 2311 Release

All you need to know about e-invoicing & e-reporting - TJC Group

Electronic Invoicing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition

Receive supplier invoices from authorities' platform and send them to different automation solutions

"I received an electronic supplier invoice, what now?"

Generate PFX file to connect SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, cloud edition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP

Wolters Kluwer introduces API-enabled integration between CCH SureTax and SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Shared Ledger on SAP HANA – Addressing VAT Challenges in Tax Administration and E-Invoicing

Blog Series: Deep dive into Statutory Reporting - Run Compliance Reports (Run Time)

Blog Series: Deep dive into Statutory Reporting - Define Compliance Reports (Design Time)

Document and Reporting Compliance: Global Dashboard Introduces New Cards

Extensibility & Generic Reports

A set of generic reports have been delivered for some in demand business topics to aid and ease the development of country specific reports of the respective type.

Generic Cash Flow Statement information on SAP help portal

Extensibility document for Cash flow statement

Financial Statements information on SAP help portal

Extensibility document for Financial Statements

Generic VAT information on SAP help portal

Generic Withholding Tax Report information on SAP help portal

Extensibility document for Withholding Tax

SAP Customer Influence

Have you already tried SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and would like to share your experience and ideas with us? Pass on your thoughts through the Customer Influence Channel.

SAP Continuous Influence provides you with the opportunity to suggest improvements on SAP products directly to the development teams. This program is specifically aimed towards customers using our products that require an open channel for the continuous collection of improvement requests and resolutions.

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Influence Page

    Partner Collaboration and Solutions for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

    Collaboration with the partner ecosystem is a key component for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance. Read more

    Looking for mandatory regional or country specific scenarios not offered natively within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance? SAP has partners that offer solutions today:

    Ecuador e-invoice Document and Reporting Compliance solution

    Spain TicketBAI

    Mexico SAT PAC service for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

    Mexico CFDI Stamping service for SAP Document Compliance

    Argentina Electronic Invoice within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

    Vietnam E-Invoice submission within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

    Generation and submitting CFE to DGI Uruguay using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

    Manage specific SII book for Call-off Stock

    Sothis eInvoice Ecuador with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

    Stay compliant with Panama authorities within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

    Local provider list required in Thailand

