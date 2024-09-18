SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
In a world fraught with regulatory changes in the domain of compliance reporting, e-invoicing and document exchange, SAP Document and Reporting Compliance provides one solution to address and manage it all. This end to end solution enables you to create, process, and monitor transactional documents and periodic regulatory reports across countries. The community topic is the one stop shop for all information related to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance.
E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Dubai
February 10-12, 2025, Dubai, UAE
E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Americas
March 24-26, 2025, Miami, FL, USA
SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando
May 19-21, 2025, Orlando, FL, USA
May 26-28, 2025, Madrid, Spain
E-Rechnungsgipfel Deutschland - Berlin
June 23-25, 2025, Berlin, Germany
E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe
September 22-24, 2025, Vienna, Austria
E-Invoicing Exchange Summit APAC
November 2025
SAP for Global Trade and Tax Presented by TAC Insights
November 12-13, 2025, Rome, Italy
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024, Wednesday, 18. September to Thursday, 19. September, 2024 has concluded - thank you for your participation!
The session recordings along with the presentations are available here.
Missed 2023? Want the recordings and presentations? They are now published here. You can also find the summary blog on the event here.
A growing number of tax authorities are exploring the benefits of electronic invoicing and digitalized reporting systems. SAP Document and Reporting Compliance is SAPs solution to enable you to comply with new electronic invoicing and statutory reporting requirements globally.
This session offers an opportunity to learn more how SAP Document and Reporting Compliance can simplify compliance for your business (across SAP S/4HANA / SAP ERP, SAP Business Network, Concur solutions, SPA BRIM and more), see it in action first-hand, including our latest innovations, and future roadmap.
September 5, 2024,
11:00am–12:00pm EDT
The Announcement of Legal Changes app will no longer be available after April 30th, 2024. A new and improved tool called the Regulatory Change Manager is now available here.
Paperless e-invoicing paves the road for a green and sustainable future. Check out the thoughts of Elvira (SVP Globalization Services, SAP) in the third issue of this newsletter. Read more.
SAP Video - Implementing E-Invoice for Malaysia with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance 2024
Supporting non-SAP Billing Documents using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Navigating Compliance: AI Solutions for SAP Localized Business Processes
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - Video Library
2023: Global Tax & SAP Document and Reporting Compliance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Finance & Risk
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Comply With Digital Mandates Locally & Achieve Harmonized Processes Globally
Implementing SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - courses available on SAP LearningHub
To assign yourself the course, please follow these simple steps.
- Go to SAP learning hub and login
- Search for course code S4F08_EN_Col23 or ‘Implementing SAP Document and Reporting Compliance’
Please note that you would need Professional, Partner or Solution edition (Finance) subscription of SAP LearningHub to get access to this course. If you don’t have SAP LearningHub subscription, here is a helpful blog on navigating to the right type of subscription.
Additional Regional specific content (Note: Some links require a SAP Learning Hub account):
- Saudi Arabia - SAP Localization Webinar for Saudi Arabia's E-invoicing Solution - View Recording
- Thailand - SAP Thailand Localization Virtual Session (in Thai language) - View Recording!
- EMEA North - Peppol e-invoicing for Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark - View Recording
- EMEA North - Statutory reporting for Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and United Kingdom - View Recording,
- France - 2024 e-invoicing and e-reporting solution for France - View Recording
- Romania - E-Invoices in Romania (e-Factura) are now supported with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance! - View Recording
- Poland: Electronic Invoices in Poland (KSeF) are now supported with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance! – View Recording!
- SAF-T for Romania supported with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - View Recording!
- Electronic Delivery Notes (GRE) for Peru with DRC - View Recording!
SAP Document & Reporting Compliance for Peru - Electronic Invoicing - View Slides!
Succeed with SAP business software for LATAM - View Recording!
- SAP Document and Reporting Compliance for Egypt Webinar - View Recording!
Innovation Spotlight
Important Update on SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Service (8007696)
SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition (Please refer to the specific section related to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance in the blogs below)
2308: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition
2302: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2302, Public Edition
- 2208: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Global Tax Management with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2202
- 2111: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- 2108: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- 2105: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, and SAP S/4HANA
- 2023: SAP S/4HANA update for 2023 – Comply with new regulations and respond to the latest compliance trends with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
- 2022: https://blogs.sap.com/2022/10/13/sap-s-4hana-update-for-2022-further-automate-e-invoicing-and-statutory-reporting-with-sap-document-and-reporting-compliance/
- 2021: https://blogs.sap.com/2021/10/13/sap-s-4hana-2021-e-invoicing-and-statutory-reporting-made-easy-with-sap-document-and-reporting-compliance-a-holistic-approach-to-compliance-reporting-regulations/
Blogs from Experts
Go through the blogs with step by step details that help users familiarize themselves with specific capabilities of the solution.
Country Specific
PARTNER BLOG: SAP Document Reporting Compliance for Mauritius and Jordan
Customizing Your PDF with the Transparency Information Required by the Argentinean Tax Authority
Receiving Electronic Invoices by Email in SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management
New B2B electronic invoicing law in Germany: What you need to know!
Electronic Invoices for Malaysia: A Guide for Communication Settings in the Cloud Edition
Integrate Egypt E-Invoice with the Signing Server that hosts Cryptographic Token Device
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - 'Colombia' - Contingency Process
Introducing the market standard of electronic invoicing for the United States
Mandatory e-Invoicing in Spain (B2B)
Electronic Invoicing in Malaysia
Stay Compliant in Israel with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, Electronic Invoicing solution
Generating an Authorization Token in Romania’s ANAF Portal Using Postman
Generating an Authorization Token in the Test Environment in Poland’s KSeF Portal
U.S. sales and use tax compliance with CCH® SureTax® for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Downpayment processing in KSA (Saudi Arabia) eInvoicing
Service Provider-Agnostic Solution for Electronic Invoicing in Turkey
SAP Concur Localization: Peppol Integration for Concur Invoice for Japan
Stay Compliant in Egypt with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, Electronic Invoicing solution
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Extemporaneous Cancellation for NF-e
Dicas de Implementação – SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, inbound invoicing option for Brazil (NF-e) (PT)
Implementation Tips – SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, inbound invoicing option for Brazil (NF-e) (EN)
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Event Process for Brazil
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Brazil: Recent Updates on Event Prior to Contingency (EPEC)
Statutory Reporting e EFD-Reinf: What changes with technical note 04/2023
FEC France Legal Requirement with Data Retention Tool (DaRT)
Document and Reporting Compliance Mexico: TipoEnvio tag for Account Balance and Journal Entry Details Reports
General
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Innovations in FPS3
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Innovations in 2502
Recap and Highlights: SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Virtual Summit 2024
Receive supplier invoices from authorities' platform and send them to different automation solutions
An Introduction to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Engaging with the SAP Community
Did You Set Up Your Cloud Edition Before April 26, 2023? Your Attention Is Needed!
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Cloud or On-Premise? Not an “either or” option, but a streamlined solution for electronic compliance!
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Migration from the Peppol Exchange service to the new cloud edition
An Introduction to SAP Document and Reporting Compliance: Navigating the SAP Help Portal
Find the right partner to successfully implement SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Integrate SAP Document and Reporting Compliance with SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management to automate compliance for your recurring billing
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Localization: Sustainable Compliance for Your Recurring Revenue Business
SAP Central Invoice Management – Key Innovations 2311 Release
All you need to know about e-invoicing & e-reporting - TJC Group
Electronic Invoicing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition
"I received an electronic supplier invoice, what now?"
Generate PFX file to connect SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, cloud edition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP
Wolters Kluwer introduces API-enabled integration between CCH SureTax and SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Shared Ledger on SAP HANA – Addressing VAT Challenges in Tax Administration and E-Invoicing
Blog Series: Deep dive into Statutory Reporting - Run Compliance Reports (Run Time)
Blog Series: Deep dive into Statutory Reporting - Define Compliance Reports (Design Time)
Document and Reporting Compliance: Global Dashboard Introduces New Cards
Streamlining mass triggering of correspondence via email in Statutory Reporting
Part-1: Workflow configuration in SAP Document and Reporting Compliance – Statutory Reporting
Part-2: Creation of team in “Manage teams and responsibilities” application
Part-3: Creation of workflow in “Manage Workflows Statutory Reporting” application
Note Analyzer Tool: Easily Implement SAP Notes for Magnetic Media compliance reports
Sign Up Now!: Succeed Locally and Globally with SAP Localized Software for Latin America – October – 2023
Extensibility & Generic Reports
A set of generic reports have been delivered for some in demand business topics to aid and ease the development of country specific reports of the respective type.
Generic Cash Flow Statement information on SAP help portal
Extensibility document for Cash flow statement
Financial Statements information on SAP help portal
Extensibility document for Financial Statements
Generic VAT information on SAP help portal
Generic Withholding Tax Report information on SAP help portal
SAP Customer Influence
Have you already tried SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and would like to share your experience and ideas with us? Pass on your thoughts through the Customer Influence Channel.
SAP Continuous Influence provides you with the opportunity to suggest improvements on SAP products directly to the development teams. This program is specifically aimed towards customers using our products that require an open channel for the continuous collection of improvement requests and resolutions.
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance Influence Page
Partner Collaboration and Solutions for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Collaboration with the partner ecosystem is a key component for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance. Read more
Looking for mandatory regional or country specific scenarios not offered natively within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance? SAP has partners that offer solutions today:
Ecuador e-invoice Document and Reporting Compliance solution
Mexico SAT PAC service for SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Mexico CFDI Stamping service for SAP Document Compliance
Argentina Electronic Invoice within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Vietnam E-Invoice submission within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Generation and submitting CFE to DGI Uruguay using SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Manage specific SII book for Call-off Stock
Sothis eInvoice Ecuador with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance
Stay compliant with Panama authorities within SAP Document and Reporting Compliance