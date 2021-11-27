SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, Foundation Option

SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, foundation option (formerly known as Digital Supplier Network) is the supplier portal for SAP ERP customers—enabling them to seamlessly connect to the world's largest business network. Once connected, customers can send purchase orders, order confirmations, shipping notices, goods receipts, invoices, payment status, and more. This page provides best practices to our partners and customers on deploying this solution quickly and efficiently.

Learn how to SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, foundation option to collaborate digitally with your suppliers for increased efficiency, enhanced spend transparency, and improved spend compliance.

Learn how SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, foundation option can help you better collaborate with your global suppliers for increased procurement efficiency, visibility, and compliance.

Your chosen partner will provide you with a project plan for a holistic understanding on what to expect during your SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, foundation option deployment.

SAP financial ecosystem partners deliver flexible working capital solutions and payment efficiency for our buyer and supplier customers all through SAP Business Network Commerce Automation, foundation option.

Find tools and resources to help your company establish a successful supplier enablement strategy.

Order Collaboration – Improve processing efficiency; Increase visibility

Digital Invoicing – Eliminate the paper; Increase processing speed

