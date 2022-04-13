Documentation for SAP on Db2 for z/OS

Summary of SAP Documentation and Information

Common Information

Reference Architectures
Common Documentation
- SAP Help Portal
- Installation Guides
- Platform Availability Matrix PAM
Documentation related to Db2 for z/OS or Connected Application Servers
DB2 for z/OS OEM Delivery
- Database downloads and patches (common site)
- Db2 for z/OS and Db2 Connect download (some downloads are available for OEM customers only)

Release dependent Information

Common information 
- SAP NetWeaver - Installation, Upgrade, Operations and Maintenance Information
- Software Logistics Toolset (SL Toolset) - Installation and Upgrade Toolset
SAP NetWeaver 7.0 and higher
(Database-specific Guides)
- DBA Guide (Database Administration Guide for SAP on IBM Db2 for z/OS) 24 Jun 2022
- Planning Guide (Planning Guide for SAP on IBM Db2 for z/OS) 01 Mar 2022
- Security Guide (Security Guide for SAP on IBM Db2 for z/OS) 01 Mar 2022
SAP Netweaver 7.5
General Link (Guide Finder for SAP Netweaver and ABAP Platform)
Browse this Topic
SAP on Db2 for z/OS