SAP Customer Checkout
Discover our integrated point-of-sale (POS) software designed for retail, sports and entertainment, and catering businesses. Supporting all common POS requirements SAP Customer Checkout can be used as a standalone solution or integrated with SAP S/4HANA and all other SAP ERP systems.
We're happy to announce our latest release SAP Customer Checkout 2.0 Feature Pack 21 with new features and a lot of enhancements to existing functionalities in POS and SAP Customer Checkout manager.
Read more in this blogpost
Access our What's new presentation
Visit us at EuroCIS 2025 in Düsseldorf, and get the latest features and innovations of SAP Customer Checkout. Discover interesting talks from our customers and partners, and meet us at the SAP booth to get a deep dive demo and see SAP Customer Checkout in action. Join us from February 18-20, 2025, in Messe Düsseldorf (Halle 9, Stand F03).
More information HERE
Did you miss our webinar on What's New in SAP Customer Checkout 2.0 Feature Pack 18 on December 14, 2023? No problem! Watch the recording to get an overview of all the latest features and functions in the new version.
Watch now
SAP Customer Checkout supports the tax calculation with Avalara for the United States of America. Read our guide to learn how to integrate with Avalara and set-up the system correctly to sell items and goods in the US.
Read the How-to-guide
Modern POS system have to be more sophisticated to comply with growing demands in the digital and physical worlds. Read in our blogpost why SAP Customer Checkout is the right fit for your business when searching for a POS system.
Introduction into SAP Customer Checkout
With SAP Customer Checkout, you can simplify your point-of-sale processes, and run your retail, catering, or sports and entertainment business efficiently.
- A point-of-sale system with rich functionalities
- Central management of POS operations
- Seamless end-to-end integration to the SAP ERP system
Click here to deep dive into our Solution Overview.
POINT-OF-SALE (POS)
- Rich POS functionalities for different business scenarios - retail, merchandise, catering, or sports and entertainment
- From sales, returns, payments, to discounts
- Manage all POS systems in different shops centrally using SAP Customer Checkout manager
INTEGRATION
- Benefit from the integration flexibility
- Use SAP Customer Checkout as standalone without SAP ERP systems, or
- Integrated with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business One, or SAP Business ByDesign to transmit transactions to your warehouse management and accounting applications
LOYALTY
- Gain insights on customer purchase history
- Offer personalized loyalty programs to your customers
- Define your own point calculation, and let your customers collect and redeem loyalty points
- Integrate a mobile app to view, collect, and redeem loyalty points
COUPONS & GIFT CARDS
- Reward your customers with personalized coupons directly in your POS
- Sell gift cards to loyal customers and redeem them completely or partially
- Central gift card reports and insights
MOBILE ORDER
- Let your customers order food and beverages via their smartphone
- Offer to customers your different assortments
- Let your customers pay in advance - cashless, and via smartphone
- Order and pick up
- Reduce waiting time for your customers to order menue
REPORTING & ANALYTICS
- Access real-time reports and track revenue per shop, cashier, or sales item
- Keep your financial results under control
- Analyze sales data in SAP Customer Checkout manager
- Explore detailed insights when integrated with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign, and SAP Analytics Cloud
Use Cases
Retail
- From fashion and grocery stores, electronics, professional services, to wholesale distribution.
- All common requirements that are needed in a store or shop
- Provide a unique customer experience and offer value-added sales services.
Hospitality
- Optimized user interface to be used in catering and hospitality businesses
- From fast food chains, kiosks, food trucks, to takeaway shops.
- Table management functionality enables you to run SAP Customer Checkout in cafés, restaurants, bars, or
- Serving staff can use traditional point-of-sale devices or handheld devices for taking orders
Sports and Entertainment
- For a sports club, merchandise shop, stadium, or other entertainment, and culture venue -
- SAP Customer Checkout helps you to optimize your POS operations
- Engage with your fans and customers