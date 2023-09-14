SAP CPQ
SAP CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) is used by sales organizations to manage complexity in the sales process, including selecting and configuring products and solutions, determining an offering price and creating quotes and proposal documents. CPQ increases sales capacity, revenue, and profitability.
Key Benefits of Using CPQ
Create accurate sales quote with complex products, subscriptions and services using the latest configuration, price, and customer data.
Increasing sales effectiveness - help sales reps sell through more channels faster by eliminating order errors, generating proposals instantly, and providing customer- and channel-specific pricing.
Enhancing operational efficiency - establish intelligent, integrated sales processes to generate quotes faster, simplify approvals, cut sales cycles, and free staff to focus on sales.
Working smarter - improve business insights to maximize sales opportunities, increase cross- and up-selling, and optimize pricing, while protecting margins.
CPQ Product Demo
Learn how SAP CPQ (Configure Price Quote) solution helps you create and manage large error-free quotes with highly customizable products, subscriptions, and services.
Start Learning
Build SAP CPQ skills you need at your own pace starting here
Learning journey:
Learning Hub for administrators and consultants
CPQ microlearnings on OpenSAP:
Delivered Key Innovations by Release
Release Blogs - CPQ
2405 | 2402 | 2311 | 2308 | 2305
Release video highlights – CPQ and S/4HANA Public Cloud
SAP S/4HANA Product Expert Training Landing Page (Internal & Partner Access):
Register upcoming trainings (Quote to Cash - CPQ)
Watch replays of former trainings
- 2408 Replay
- 2402 Replay
What's New and Coming Soon
Check the SAP CPQ What’s New page for latest product deliveries:
Check the SAP CPQ Road Map Explorer to get the latest product updates:
See How Customers are Succeeding With SAP CPQ
Follow the links to get some insights on concrete customer use cases and project insights!
