SAP CPQ

SAP CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) is used by sales organizations to manage complexity in the sales process, including selecting and configuring products and solutions, determining an offering price and creating quotes and proposal documents. CPQ increases sales capacity, revenue, and profitability.

SAP named a leader in CPQ solutions!

We’re proud to share SAP was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.

2023 Quote-to-Cash Conference

Gain insight into the two-day conference for the Quote-to-Cash community, where all participants could connect and share their knowledge and experience.

Business process flow for back-end integrations
SAP CPQ provides a guided sales process that helps sales representatives close deals more quickly. This can help to shorten sales cycles and improve revenue generation.

Onboarding Essentials for new SAP CPQ Customers and Partners
Are you a new SAP CPQ customer or partner who has recently purchased SAP CPQ standard edition and would like to know how to get started?

Key Benefits of Using CPQ

Create accurate sales quote with complex products, subscriptions and services using the latest configuration, price, and customer data.

  • Increasing sales effectiveness - help sales reps sell through more channels faster by eliminating order errors, generating proposals instantly, and providing customer- and channel-specific pricing.

  • Enhancing operational efficiency - establish intelligent, integrated sales processes to generate quotes faster, simplify approvals, cut sales cycles, and free staff to focus on sales.

  • Working smarter - improve business insights to maximize sales opportunities, increase cross- and up-selling, and optimize pricing, while protecting margins.

CPQ Product Demo

Learn how SAP CPQ (Configure Price Quote) solution helps you create and manage large error-free quotes with highly customizable products, subscriptions, and services.

Understand the Fundamentals

SAP CPQ on SAP.com

SAP CPQ on SAP Help Portal

Start Learning

Build SAP CPQ skills you need at your own pace starting here

Learning journey:

SAP CPQ introductory course

Learning Hub for administrators and consultants

CPQ microlearnings on OpenSAP:

Getting started with SAP CPQ

Becoming competent in SAP CPQ

Advancing in SAP CPQ

Integrating with SAP CPQ

Development in SAP CPQ

Delivered Key Innovations by Release

Release Blogs - CPQ

2405 | 2402 | 2311 | 2308 | 2305

Release video highlights – CPQ and S/4HANA Public Cloud

2408

SAP S/4HANA Product Expert Training Landing Page (Internal & Partner Access):

What's New and Coming Soon

Check the SAP CPQ What’s New page for latest product deliveries:

What’s New Viewer - CPQ

Check the SAP CPQ Road Map Explorer to get the latest product updates:

SAP CPQ Road Map Explorer

See How Customers are Succeeding With SAP CPQ

Follow the links to get some insights on concrete customer use cases and project insights!

CPQ Tagged Questions

Please take a minute to check if your question has already been answered in the community, below:
SAP CPQ


If it hasn't, feel free to ask your question:
Ask your question to the community!

