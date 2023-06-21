SAP Concur Integration and Extensibility

SAP provides a diverse range of solutions tailored to meet our customers‘ requirements. Explore this page for valuable links, insightful blogs, and resources focusing on the integrations and extensibility between SAP and Concur. Our goal is to empower you with standard integration capabilities for travel and expense management. By utilizing our APIs, custom forms, and the latest product features, you can unlock the full potential of our offerings.

Featured Content
Featured Blogs
Integration with SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP Integrations

Automate processes and sync data between SAP Concur solutions and other SAP business applications.

The App Center Ecosystem
Learn more about the the ecosystem for partners who extend SAP Concur's solutions using apps.

Partner Orientation
Partner Place User Guide

Travel-to-Reimburse Process

Travel-to-Reimburse process focuses on all aspects that business travelers encounter when it comes to traveling - from booking the trip all the way to reimbursement. With its fully integrated data, you can make intelligent spend decisions by managing travel, expense, and budgets in near real time.

Integrating SAP S/4HANA Cloud Systems with SAP Concur

Integrating SAP S/4HANA On-premise with SAP Concur

VIDEO: Travel-to-Reimburse: Take Control of Your Business Travel Spending

Overview | Travel to Reimburse for Cloud Deployment | SAP Business Accelerator Hub

Overview | Travel to Reimburse for Hybrid Deployment | SAP Business Accelerator Hub

Overview | Travel to Reimburse for Public Sector for Hybrid Deployment | SAP Business Accelerator Hub

Expert Content
SAP Concur APIs

Our APIs and your ingenuity are a powerful combination. Together we can deliver innovative solutions for your own organization or across the 48 thousand companies who use SAP Concur for travel booking, expense reporting, and accounts payable processes. What can we help you build today?

SAP Concur Fusion 2025

Unlock actionable insights and create valuable connections with fellow travel and finance professionals at the upcoming SAP Concur Fusion event! Join us in Seattle, WA, from March 18-20, 2025, for an immersive in-person experience, or tune in virtually on March 20, 2025. Don't miss out on this learning and networking opportunity — register now!

We're also looking for professionals to share their expertise and insights during SAP Concur Fusion 2025. Submit your interest here by November 29.


