SAP Concur Integration and Extensibility
SAP provides a diverse range of solutions tailored to meet our customers‘ requirements. Explore this page for valuable links, insightful blogs, and resources focusing on the integrations and extensibility between SAP and Concur. Our goal is to empower you with standard integration capabilities for travel and expense management. By utilizing our APIs, custom forms, and the latest product features, you can unlock the full potential of our offerings.
- SAP Integration with Concur Solutions becomes available for Concur Standard
- SAP Integration with Concur Solutions: Replicating Authorized and Cost Object Approvers
- Extending Journal Content and Structure with SAP Concur Expense Data
- Enable cost and budget control through our new integration between SAP Concur and SAP S/4HANA
- Strong Identity: Integrating SAP Cloud Identity Services with SAP Concur
- Ensuring Data Fortification: The Crucial Role of Strong Passwords in Employee File Imports
Automate processes and sync data between SAP Concur solutions and other SAP business applications.
Travel-to-Reimburse process focuses on all aspects that business travelers encounter when it comes to traveling - from booking the trip all the way to reimbursement. With its fully integrated data, you can make intelligent spend decisions by managing travel, expense, and budgets in near real time.
Integrating SAP S/4HANA Cloud Systems with SAP Concur
Integrating SAP S/4HANA On-premise with SAP Concur
VIDEO: Travel-to-Reimburse: Take Control of Your Business Travel Spending
Overview | Travel to Reimburse for Cloud Deployment | SAP Business Accelerator Hub
Overview | Travel to Reimburse for Hybrid Deployment | SAP Business Accelerator Hub
Overview | Travel to Reimburse for Public Sector for Hybrid Deployment | SAP Business Accelerator Hub
SAP Concur APIs
Our APIs and your ingenuity are a powerful combination. Together we can deliver innovative solutions for your own organization or across the 48 thousand companies who use SAP Concur for travel booking, expense reporting, and accounts payable processes. What can we help you build today?
SAP Concur Fusion 2025
Unlock actionable insights and create valuable connections with fellow travel and finance professionals at the upcoming SAP Concur Fusion event! Join us in Seattle, WA, from March 18-20, 2025, for an immersive in-person experience, or tune in virtually on March 20, 2025. Don't miss out on this learning and networking opportunity — register now!
We're also looking for professionals to share their expertise and insights during SAP Concur Fusion 2025. Submit your interest here by November 29.