The SAP Cloud SDK is a set of libraries that enable developers to build applications on SAP Business Technology platform that communicate with systems in the SAP ecosystem, like SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and others. It comes in two flavors: Java and JavaScript/TypeScript.

SAP BTP abstractions

Conveniently integrate SAP BTP services like connectivity and destination into your applications. Learn more: Java, JavaScript.

OData/OpenAPI typed client generation

Generate typed clients for OData and OpenAPI services of SAP systems or your own systems. Use those clients in your application to benefit from autocompletion, discoverability and automatic serialization and deserialization. Learn more: OData (Java, JavaScript), OpenAPI (Java, JavaScript).

Sending e-mails (JavaScript only)

With the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript it is possible to send e-mails using SAP BTP destinations of type "MAIL". Learn more: JavaScript.