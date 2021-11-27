SAP Cloud SDK
The SAP Cloud SDK is a set of libraries that reduce the effort of building applications on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). It abstracts common tasks on SAP BTP so that you can concentrate on your business logic instead of writing boiler plate code.
We proudly present the brand-new major version 5 of SAP Cloud SDK for Java. This is the first major release under an Open Source License. The SDK now supports Java 17, Spring 6, and Spring Boot 3. Learn more about the changes in this blog post, checkout the upgrade guide, and have a look at the repository.
We are proud to announce major version release 3 of the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript. With integrated resilience and the new middleware approach, you are able to build robust SAP BTP extensions even quicker - as explained in this blog post. Find out what else will change in version 3 and why you should upgrade in this blog post.
SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript is Open Source. Checkout this Webinar on the challenges and benefits that come with that.
How do you like the SAP Cloud SDK? Share your feedback in this survey.
SAP Cloud SDK in a nutshell
The SAP Cloud SDK is a set of libraries that enable developers to build applications on SAP Business Technology platform that communicate with systems in the SAP ecosystem, like SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and others. It comes in two flavors: Java and JavaScript/TypeScript.
SAP BTP abstractions
Conveniently integrate SAP BTP services like connectivity and destination into your applications. Learn more: Java, JavaScript.
OData/OpenAPI typed client generation
Generate typed clients for OData and OpenAPI services of SAP systems or your own systems. Use those clients in your application to benefit from autocompletion, discoverability and automatic serialization and deserialization. Learn more: OData (Java, JavaScript), OpenAPI (Java, JavaScript).
Sending e-mails (JavaScript only)
With the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript it is possible to send e-mails using SAP BTP destinations of type "MAIL". Learn more: JavaScript.
SAP Community Call - Embrace Failure with SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript
SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript version 3 comes with cool new resilience features. Watch this video to learn what it is all about.
Community Call - Effortless development of Cloud Native Applications with SAP Cloud SDK for Java
Checkout how to get started with SAP Cloud SDK for Java version 5 in this video.
Getting Started
Check out the following resources to get started with SAP Cloud SDK:
Getting Started
- Overview (Java, JavaScript)
Quick Start (Java, JavaScript)
Tutorials (Java)
Tutorials (JavaScript)
Samples
Support
Java
- Report issues and feature requests on GitHub Issues
- Ask questions and start discussions on Stack Overflow
JavaScript
- Report issues and request features in GitHub Issues
- Ask questions and start discussions on GitHub Discussions
Feedback
Take part in this short survey to let us know what you think about SAP Cloud SDK.