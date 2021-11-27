SAP Cloud SDK

The SAP Cloud SDK is a set of libraries that reduce the effort of building applications on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). It abstracts common tasks on SAP BTP so that you can concentrate on your business logic instead of writing boiler plate code.

Featured Content
SAP Cloud SDK for Java version 5 is out now

We proudly present the brand-new major version 5 of SAP Cloud SDK for Java. This is the first major release under an Open Source License. The SDK now supports Java 17, Spring 6, and Spring Boot 3. Learn more about the changes in this blog post, checkout the upgrade guide, and have a look at the repository.

SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript version 3 is released

We are proud to announce major version release 3 of the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript. With integrated resilience and the new middleware approach, you are able to build robust SAP BTP extensions even quicker - as explained in this blog post. Find out what else will change in version 3 and why you should upgrade in this blog post.

SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript in the SAP Open Source Webinar

SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript is Open Source. Checkout this Webinar on the challenges and benefits that come with that.

Feedback

How do you like the SAP Cloud SDK? Share your feedback in this survey.

Developer Resources

SAP Cloud SDK in a nutshell

The SAP Cloud SDK is a set of libraries that enable developers to build applications on SAP Business Technology platform that communicate with systems in the SAP ecosystem, like SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and others. It comes in two flavors: Java and JavaScript/TypeScript.

SAP BTP abstractions

Conveniently integrate SAP BTP services like connectivity and destination into your applications. Learn more: Java, JavaScript.

OData/OpenAPI typed client generation

Generate typed clients for OData and OpenAPI services of SAP systems or your own systems. Use those clients in your application to benefit from autocompletion, discoverability and automatic serialization and deserialization. Learn more: OData (Java, JavaScript), OpenAPI (Java, JavaScript).

Sending e-mails (JavaScript only)

With the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript it is possible to send e-mails using SAP BTP destinations of type "MAIL". Learn more: JavaScript.

SAP Community Call - Embrace Failure with SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript

SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript version 3 comes with cool new resilience features. Watch this video to learn what it is all about.

Community Call - Effortless development of Cloud Native Applications with SAP Cloud SDK for Java

Checkout how to get started with SAP Cloud SDK for Java version 5 in this video.

Getting Started

Check out the following resources to get started with SAP Cloud SDK:

Getting Started

Tutorials (Java)

Tutorials (JavaScript)

Samples

Support

Java

JavaScript

Feedback

