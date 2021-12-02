SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly FAQ

How can I create a new template? See the following topic in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly: Creating a Template

Can I copy an existing template? No. You cannot copy a template and use it to create a new template. You can save a new version of the existing template.

How do I exit the edit mode while working with a template or text block? Choose < on the top left corner of the app header.

What is the difference between the Side toolbar, Actions toolbar, and Editing toolbar? The Side toolbar and Actions toolbar give you options to work with the sections and text blocks in a template. The Editing toolbar gives you options to format the text within the text blocks. The following table lists the options provided by the various toolbars: Toolbar Options Provided Side toolbar Create a draft version of the clause Perform various actions such as Archive, Send for Approval, and so on Create a new variant Set status of text block Remove a text block Change the settings of a text block Show variants Show notes Show properties

Create and manage a condition Assign and manage alternatives Actions toolbar Create new text block Create new section Insert text block from library Indent text blocks and sections Move text blocks and sections up or down in the template Delete a section Editing toolbar Format text as normal text or title Insert ordered and unordered lists Insert tables Indent and outdent lists Insert text elements

Can I create multiple templates or text blocks with the same name? Yes. More than one template or text block can have the same name.

You can identify a template or text block using the unique ID that is assigned to it, when you create the template or text block. The ID is displayed next to the name of the template or text block.

What is the difference between version and revision? Version Revision A new version of the template or text block is created, when you want to make major changes to the content due to changes in business or legal requirements, changes in government laws, and so on. Only one active draft version can exist at any given time. To create a new version of a template, choose the

Save as New Version option from the template header. To create a new version of a text block, choose the Create New Draft Version option in in-line mode or Save as > New Version option in standalone mode. Each revision of a template or text block is a snapshot of the changes made at that point in time. To create a new revision of a template or text block, choose the Save option.

How is Auto Save different from regular Save? Auto Save Save Every change you make in the draft version of the template or text block is immediately auto-saved. Note that, this is a temporary save. If you accidentally exit the template or text block and open it again, you can choose to recover the changes or cancel them. No new version or revision containing the changes is created. This is a permanent save.

Changes are saved as a new revision of the latest draft version.

How can I restore an older version or revision of a template or text block? See the following topics in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly: Restoring an Older Version or Revision of a Template

Restoring an Older Version or Revision of a Text Block

How can I select the approver for a template or text block? When you send a template or text block for approval, anybody who has access to it can approve it.

What does each template or text block status indicate? Status Description Sent for approval Indicates the template or text block is sent to the approver for checking and approving it. Approved Indicates the approver has checked the template or text block and approved it. It does not contain any errors. Released Indicates the template or text block is approved and its validity period has started. Expired Indicates the validity period of the template or text block is over, or the Valid To date has been crossed. Replaced Indicates a new draft version or revision of the template or text block is available. Archived Indicates the template or text block version has been deprecated and is no longer active. Revision Needed The template goes to this status if one or more text blocks included in a template go through one of the following scenarios: Text block version used in template has gone to Archived status Validity period of text block is over and it is in Expired status Text block version used in template has been replaced and a new version is now available Active Refers to templates that are in Draft, Approved, Sent for Approval, and Released statuses

What is the difference between the Approved and Released statuses for a template? Approved Released A template that is in Draft status is checked for the following conditions: At least one text block is included in the template

Valid values for all properties

Validity period of the template

Released status of text blocks included in the template If there are no errors, it is approved. This indicates that the template is ready to be used, but the validity period of the template has not yet started. If a template is in Approved status, and the validity period has started, it is released. This indicates that the template can now be used to assemble virtual documents.

When should I create a new version of a template or text block? You can create a new version of a template or text block when you want to make major changes to the content due to changes in business or legal requirements, changes in government laws, and so on.

For example, changes in tax laws, payment terms, and so on, can be incorporated in a new version of the template or text block.

What happens when I set a template to Archived status? When you archive a template, it is no longer available for active use. You cannot choose an archived template to create a virtual document. But the template is still available in the system in Archived status. To use an archived template again, open the template and choose Reopen from the template header. A new version of the template is created in Draft status.

What is the difference between Archive and Delete? Archiving a template or text block means it is no longer available for active use. Choose Archive to temporarily deactivate a template or text block.

Deleting a template or text block removes it permanently from the system. The deleted object cannot be retrieved again.

How can I provide instructions to end-users? You can use the Notes feature to add notes or instructions to a template or text block.



For more information about adding notes, see the following topics in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly: Creating Notes for Templates

How can I send a draft contract document to a customer? Currently, this functionality is not available.

How can I get a new content type for a template? You cannot create a new content type in Enterprise Contract Assembly. The content types that are created in Enterprise Contract Management, are replicated to Enterprise Contract Assembly and used here.

Only newly created content types are replicated. Changes to existing content types or deletion of content types are not replicated.

I have created new content types in Enterprise Contract Management, but they are not appearing in Enterprise Contract Assembly. What should I do? After creating new content types in the connected Enterprise Contract Management

system, you must define authorizations for these content types in the Configure Authorizations app in Enterprise Contract Assembly.

Users can then view the content types in the Manage Legal Templates app based on the defined authorizations.

How can I print a contract template? Go to the Manage Legal Templates app and open the required template. Choose Export to Word. The template is downloaded as a word document. You can now print this document.

Can I edit a template in Word and upload it back into the Manage Legal Templates App? No. Changes made to the downloaded template are only available offline and cannot be exported back to the system.

How can I see the history of a template or text block? In the Manage Legal Templates app, open the required template or text block and choose Version History from the toolbar. You can view the version history of a template or text block and restore an older version or revision.

How can I see who changed what in a template? Currently, this functionality is not available.

Why am I not seeing the Edit button for the template or text block I want to edit? The template or text block you want to edit is locked by another user. You can see the Edit button after the template or text block is released by the other user.

When I open the version history for a template or text block, navigate through multiple versions, and then choose the back button (<) from the title bar, I am not taken back to the last version that I viewed. Is this expected? Yes. The back navigation in the title bar works differently from the back navigation in the browser. When you choose the back button (<) on any given screen, you will be taken back to the main object page. For example, when you open a text block in standalone mode and choose Version History. Then you navigate through multiple versions from the version history. Now, if you choose the back button (<), you will be taken back to the main page where you selected the Version History option.