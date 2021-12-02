SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly FAQ

This page contains frequently asked questions and answers about various topics related to SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly. For more detailed information, check the documentation for SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly. Go to SAP Help Portal and type "enterprise contract assembly" in the search field. In the search results, choose "SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly".

Manage Legal Templates App

Templates

How can I create a new template?

See the following topic in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Creating a Template

Can I copy an existing template?

No. You cannot copy a template and use it to create a new template. You can save a new version of the existing template.

How do I exit the edit mode while working with a template or text block?

Choose < on the top left corner of the app header.

What is the difference between the Side toolbar, Actions toolbar, and Editing toolbar?

The Side toolbar and Actions toolbar give you options to work with the sections and text blocks in a template. 

The Editing toolbar gives you options to format the text within the text blocks. 

The following table lists the options provided by the various toolbars:

Toolbar

Options Provided

Side toolbar
  • Create a draft version of the clause
  • Perform various actions such as Archive, Send for Approval, and so on
  • Create a new variant
  • Set status of text block
  • Remove a text block
  • Change the settings of a text block
  • Show variants
  • Show notes
  • Show properties
  • Create and manage a condition
  • Assign and manage alternatives

Actions toolbar
  • Create new text block
  • Create new section
  • Insert text block from library
  • Indent text blocks and sections
  • Move text blocks and sections up or down in the template
  • Delete a section

Editing toolbar
  • Format text as normal text or title
  • Insert ordered and unordered lists
  • Insert tables
  • Indent and outdent lists
  • Insert text elements
Can I create multiple templates or text blocks with the same name?
Yes. More than one template or text block can have the same name.
You can identify a template or text block using the unique ID that is assigned to it, when you create the template or text block. The ID is displayed next to the name of the template or text block.
What is the difference between version and revision?

Version

Revision

A new version of the template or text block is created, when you want to make major changes to the content due to changes in business or legal requirements, changes in government laws, and so on. Only one active draft version can exist at any given time.

To create a new version of a template, choose the
Save as New Version option from the template header.

To create a new version of a text block, choose the Create New Draft Version option in in-line mode or Save as > New Version option in standalone mode.

Each revision of a template or text block is a snapshot of the changes made at that point in time.

To create a new revision of a template or text block, choose the Save option.
How is Auto Save different from regular Save?

Auto Save

Save

Every change you make in the draft version of the template or text block is immediately auto-saved. Note that, this is a temporary save. If you accidentally exit the template or text block and open it again, you can choose to recover the changes or cancel them. No new version or revision containing the changes is created.

This is a permanent save.
Changes are saved as a new revision of the latest draft version.
How can I restore an older version or revision of a template or text block?

See the following topics in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Restoring an Older Version or Revision of a Template
Restoring an Older Version or Revision of a Text Block

How can I approve a template?
See the following topic in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Approving and Releasing a Template
How can I select the approver for a template or text block?

When you send a template or text block for approval, anybody who has access to it can approve it.

What does each template or text block status indicate?

Status

Description

Sent for approval

Indicates the template or text block is sent to the approver for checking and approving it.

Approved

Indicates the approver has checked the template or text block and approved it. It does not contain any errors.

Released

Indicates the template or text block is approved and its validity period has started.

Expired

Indicates the validity period of the template or text block is over, or the Valid To date has been crossed.

Replaced

Indicates a new draft version or revision of the template or text block is available.

Archived

Indicates the template or text block version has been deprecated and is no longer active.

Revision Needed

The template goes to this status if one or more text blocks included in a template go through one of the following scenarios:

  • Text block version used in template has gone to Archived status
  • Validity period of text block is over and it is in Expired status
  • Text block version used in template has been replaced and a new version is now available

Active

Refers to templates that are in Draft, Approved, Sent for Approval, and Released statuses
What is the difference between the Approved and Released statuses for a template?

Approved

Released

A template that is in Draft status is checked for the following conditions:

  • At least one text block is included in the template
  • Valid values for all properties
  • Validity period of the template
  • Released status of text blocks included in the template

If there are no errors, it is approved.

This indicates that the template is ready to be used, but the validity period of the template has not yet started.

If a template is in Approved status, and the validity period has started, it is released.

This indicates that the template can now be used to assemble virtual documents.
When should I create a new version of a template or text block?
You can create a new version of a template or text block when you want to make major changes to the content due to changes in business or legal requirements, changes in government laws, and so on.
For example, changes in tax laws, payment terms, and so on, can be incorporated in a new version of the template or text block.
What happens when I set a template to Archived status?

When you archive a template, it is no longer available for active use. You cannot choose an archived template to create a virtual document. But the template is still available in the system in Archived status. 

To use an archived template again, open the template and choose Reopen from the template header. A new version of the template is created in Draft status.

What is the difference between Archive and Delete?

Archiving a template or text block means it is no longer available for active use. Choose Archive to temporarily deactivate a template or text block.
To use an archived object again, open it and choose Reopen from the header. A new version is created in Draft status.

Deleting a template or text block removes it permanently from the system. The deleted object cannot be retrieved again.

How can I provide instructions to end-users?

You can use the Notes feature to add notes or instructions to a template or text block.

For more information about adding notes, see the following topics in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Creating Notes for Templates
Creating Notes for Text Blocks


How can I send a draft contract document to a customer?

Currently, this functionality is not available.

How can I get a new content type for a template?

You cannot create a new content type in Enterprise Contract Assembly. The content types that are created in Enterprise Contract Management, are replicated to Enterprise Contract Assembly and used here.
Only newly created content types are replicated. Changes to existing content types or deletion of content types are not replicated.

I have created new content types in Enterprise Contract Management, but they are not appearing in Enterprise Contract Assembly. What should I do?

After creating new content types in the connected Enterprise Contract Management
system, you must define authorizations for these content types in the Configure Authorizations app in Enterprise Contract Assembly. 
Users can then view the content types in the Manage Legal Templates app based on the defined authorizations.

How can I print a contract template?
Go to the Manage Legal Templates app and open the required template. Choose Export to Word. The template is downloaded as a word document. You can now print this document.
Can I edit a template in Word and upload it back into the Manage Legal Templates App?

No. Changes made to the downloaded template are only available offline and cannot be exported back to the system.

How can I see the history of a template or text block?

In the Manage Legal Templates app, open the required template or text block and choose Version History from the toolbar.

You can view the version history of a template or text block and restore an older version or revision.

How can I see who changed what in a template?

Currently, this functionality is not available.

Why am I not seeing the Edit button for the template or text block I want to edit?

The template or text block you want to edit is locked by another user. You can see the Edit button after the template or text block is released by the other user.

When I open the version history for a template or text block, navigate through multiple versions, and then choose the back button (<) from the title bar, I am not taken back to the last version that I viewed. Is this expected?

Yes. The back navigation in the title bar works differently from the back navigation in the browser.

When you choose the back button (<) on any given screen, you will be taken back to the main object page.

For example, when you open a text block in standalone mode and choose Version History. Then you navigate through multiple versions from the version history. Now, if you choose the back button (<), you will be taken back to the main page where you selected the Version History option.

How can I delete a template?

In the Manage Legal Templates app, open a template and choose Delete from the template header.

Note that you cannot recover a template, once it is deleted.

Text Blocks

How can I create a new text block?

See the following topic in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Creating a Text Block

Can I copy an existing text block?

No. You cannot copy a text block and use it to create a new text block. You can save a new version or a new variant of the existing text block.

How can I replace a text block which is existing in a template?

To replace a text block with a different one, remove it from the template and insert the new text block. For more information, see the following topics in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Removing a Text Block or Section from a Template
Inserting a Text Block into a Template

You can also replace a text block with its variant.

For more information, see Switching Between Variants of a Text Block.

Where can I see the list of templates in which a text block is used?

Currently, it is only possible to view the number of templates in which a text block is used.

In the Manage Legal Templates app, you can view this number in in-line mode or standalone mode:

In-line Mode:
1. Open a template
2. Choose the properties icon on the left side of the screen to open the Properties tab.
2. Select a text block within the template and check the Used In Templates property in the Properties tab.

Standalone Mode:
1. Open a template and choose Show Library. The Text Block Library pane appears on the right side of your screen.
2. Search and locate the required text block from the available list. Click the text block title to open the text block in a new page.
3. Choose the properties icon on the left side of the screen to open the Properties tab.
Check the Used In Templates property in the Properties tab.

When I create a new version of a text block, will the new version be updated automatically in all the templates where the text block is used?

No. After you create a new version of a text block, when you edit a template containing an older version of the text block and select that text block, you will be notified that a new version now exists. You can then choose to see a preview of the new version or use it directly in your template.
This must be repeated for all the templates where the text block is used.

What is the difference between in-line mode and standalone mode of a text block?

You can work with text blocks in two different modes, as follows:

- In-line mode: Editing a template and making changes to the text block within the template view.
- Standalone mode: Accessing the text block from the Text Block Library and making changes to it.

What are the actions I can perform on a text block in in-line mode?

You can perform the following actions on a text block in in-line mode:

- Create a new version
- Create a new variant
- Send for Approval
- Approve and Release
- Archive
- Remove text block from template
- Add notes
- Change properties
- Create and manage conditions
- Assign and manage alternatives

What are the actions I can perform on a text block in standalone mode?

You can perform the following actions on a text block in standalone mode:

- Save as a new version
- Save as a new variant
- Send for Approval
- Approve and Release
- Archive
- Restore an older version or revision
- Delete text block from text block library
- Change properties

What is the difference between a text block and a section?

Text Block

Section

A text block is a passage of text in a template or a document with a specific meaning.

For example, a text block can include content related to taxes.

Templates contain a combination of text blocks and their variants.

A section contains a title followed by a collection of text blocks. It enables you to group together text blocks that contain related content.

For example, your template or document can have a section called "Terms & Conditions" that includes different text blocks related to payment terms.
What is the difference between a text block and a clause?

Text Block

Clause

Passage of text in a template with a specific meaning. Templates consist of combinations of text blocks and their variants.

Text blocks can be of different types, namely, clauses and signature blocks.

A type of text block that clarifies, defines, or explains the legal subject matter of a template or document.

Clauses are the basic elements of an assembled virtual document. Clauses enable legal counsels to organize virtual document content in blocks of text that can be moved and exchanged.
Why can't I insert content into a section?

You cannot insert content directly into a section. It can contain only a title followed by one or more text blocks.
You must insert the required content into a text block, which you can then include in the section.

Why can't I edit a text block?

You cannot edit a text block if it is in Replaced, Archived, Released or Expired statuses.
In such cases, choose the corresponding option depending on the status:

Text Block Status

Required Steps

Replaced

Choose Restore This Version.

Archived

Choose Reopen.

Released

Choose Edit.

Expired

Choose Extend Validity.
What is the difference between text block version and text block variant?

Text Block Version

Text Block Variant

You can create a new version of a text block, when you want to make major changes to the content due to changes in business or legal requirements, changes in government laws, and so on.
For example, changes in tax laws, payment terms, etc, can be incorporated in a new version of the text block.

You can create variants of an existing text block

to reuse it in different business scenarios.
You can maintain the variants of a text block as a set of related text blocks. The text block and its variants can be used in any template.
How can I approve a text block?

See the following topics in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

(In-line Mode) Approving and Releasing a Text Block
(Standalone Mode) Approving and Releasing a Text Block

What is the difference between the Approved and Released statuses for a text block?

Approved

Released

A text block that is in Draft status is checked for the following conditions:

  • Valid values for all properties
  • Validity period of the text block

If there are no errors, it is approved.

This indicates that the text block is ready to be used, but the validity period of the text block has not yet started.

If a text block is in Approved status, and the validity period has started, it is released.

This indicates that the text block can be inserted into templates.

When should I create a variant of a text block?

You can create variants of an existing text block to reuse it in different business scenarios. You can maintain the variants of a text block as a set of related text blocks. The text block and its variants can be used in any template.

For example, you can have variants for region-specific requirements. The source text block can contain text common to all the regions. Each variant can contain the common text along with changes specific to a region. Similarly, you can create variants of a text block for multiple languages.

How can I insert placeholders in the text blocks, for information that needs to be provided by end-users?

Text blocks support the use of input fields within the content. Input fields are placeholders for which values can be entered by the user in the virtual document after the document is generated.
For more information about inserting input fields within a text block, see the following topic in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Using Text Elements in a Text Block
How can I insert placeholders in the text blocks, for information that will be auto-populated from the legal transaction in SAP S/4HANA for enterprise contract management?

Text blocks support the use of variables within the content. Variables are placeholders for which values are auto-populated based on the values maintained in SAP S/4HANA for enterprise contract management. The values will be populated when the virtual document is assembled. To know how to insert variables within a text block, see the following topic in the User Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Using Text Elements in a Text Block

What is the purpose of the pagination setting in the Text Block library?

You can use the pagination setting to customize the number of text blocks that will be displayed per page.

Are all clauses stored in one library regardless of the contract type or are there different libraries for different contract types?

All available clauses are stored in a single library, namely, the Text Block library.

Within the library, you can use the different criteria to search and filter clauses based on different contract types.

While editing a text block, when I switch between the inline mode and standalone mode with some unsaved changes, why don’t I see the message to recover unsaved changes every time?

The message to recover unsaved changes will be displayed, only when there is a difference in the content between the text block revisions opened in inline mode and standalone mode. If the text block is first edited in inline mode, the changes are recovered in standalone mode, and the user returns back to the same template in inline mode, the message is not displayed. This is because the changes are already available in the inline mode.

The text block I want to edit is locked by another user? How can I edit it?

There are two ways to edit the text block:

- Create a variant of the original text block and make your changes.
For information about creating variants, see the following topics:

(In-line Mode) Creating a Variant of a Text Block
(Standalone Mode) Creating a Variant of a Text Block

- Refresh the page until the text block is released and available for editing

How do I know if a text block used in my template has been updated?

1. Open a template and choose Edit.
2. Now, scroll through the template and check each text block.

The text blocks that have changed will be grayed out. Each text block will also display a message indicating that the text block has changed, and include the action needed to update the text block.

I have opened a text block for editing in inline mode. How can I edit the same text block in standalone mode?

When a text block is open for editing in inline mode, go to the Text Block Library, and open it in standalone mode.

- If the text block is opened within the same tab, just choose Edit and start editing the text block.

- If the text block is opened in a new tab, choosing Edit will display a message about acquiring the lock for the text block. Choose Unlock.
You can now start editing the text block.

When I look at the properties for templates and text blocks, I see that some properties are either missing or do not show any values. Why is this?

Text Block
Property

When is it
available?

Variants

After you save variant and source text block

Status

After the first save of the draft text block

Used In

After you save the templates that use the text block
  • Also, in a template’s Version History pane, only the template status is displayed. The status of the text blocks included in the template is not displayed here.
  • In a text block’s Version History pane, only the text block status is displayed. The status of the text block’s variants is not displayed here.

Conditions

Does a condition have versions, like a template or text block?

No. Multiple versions cannot be maintained for a condition. At any point in time, you can only see the condition with the latest changes.

If a condition changes over time, how can I see which condition existed when the template was used for a contract?

Open the required template and go to the version history. Open the version of the template used for creating the contract and check the corresponding condition.

Does a condition have validity dates?

No. We cannot define validity dates for conditions.

How will a text block behave in a virtual document when it has both conditions and alternatives?

Conditions and alternatives can be defined for a text block only when the text block is included as part of a template.

Now, assume that a document contains a text block called TB2.
A condition has been defined for TB2, wherein, if the condition is executed successfully, TB2 will be replaced with TB5. There are no alternatives defined for TB5.
TB2 also contains two alternatives, namely, ALT1 and ALT2. There are no conditions defined for ALT1 or ALT2.

Scenario 1:

When the virtual document is getting generated, the condition is executed successfully and TB2 is replaced with TB5. Since no alternatives are defined for TB5, the alternatives scenario is not applicable here.

Scenario 2:

When the virtual document is getting generated, the condition is not executed successfully and TB2 remains in the document. Now, TB2 can be switched with either ALT1 or ALT2.

Scenario 3:

When the virtual document is getting generated, the condition is not executed successfully and TB2 remains in the document. It is switched with ALT1. Now the document is refreshed. ALT1 remains in the document and will not be replaced by any other text block, since no condition is defined for it.

What are the types of variables I can use in conditions?

You can use simple variables or category variables or a combination of both in conditions.

What is the difference between a condition and an alternative?

Both conditions and alternatives allow you to replace the original text blocks existing in the template with other text blocks as per your requirement.

A condition enables you to automatically replace a text block. Within the template, you can define conditions for the text blocks. When you create or refresh a virtual document, the conditions defined for the text blocks in the template will be executed. If a condition is met, the text block that is originally in the template will be replaced with the text block specified in that condition. Otherwise, the original text block remains in the document.

An alternative enables you to manually replace a text block with one of its alternative text blocks. In the template, a text block can be assigned one or more alternatives along with the risk level. After you create or refresh a virtual document, you can manually switch the text block that is originally in the template with one of its assigned alternatives.

What do the operators ‘All’ and “Any” indicate?

All means AND.
Every expression defined in the expression block must be true.

Any means OR.
At least one expression defined in the expression block must be true.

What do the various operators used for defining expressions indicate?

Operator

What it indicates?

Is equal to

The variable value received from backend must be identical to the value defined in the expression, for the expression to be true.

Is not equal to

The variable value received from backend must be different from the value defined in the expression, for the expression to be true.

Is greater than

The variable value received from backend must be more than the value defined in the expression, for the expression to be true.

Is less than

The variable value received from backend must be lower than the value defined in the expression, for the expression to be true.

Is greater than or equal to

The variable value received from backend must be more than the value defined in the expression or identical to it, for the expression to be true.

Is less than or equal to

The variable value received from backend must be lower than the value defined in the expression or identical to it, for the expression to be true.

contains any

The variable values received from backend must include at least one of the values defined in the expression, for the expression to be true.

contains only

The variable values received from backend must be identical to the values defined in the expression, for the expression to be true.

contains all

The variable values received from backend must include all the values defined in the expression, for the expression to be true.

Alternatives

What is the difference between variants and alternatives?

Text Block Variant

Text Block Alternative
  • A variant of a text block is created to reuse it in different business scenarios.



  • You can maintain the variants of a text block as a set of related text blocks. The text block and its variants can be used in any template.
  • Risk levels are not applicable for variants.
  • An alternative text block is a released version of a text block that is a possible replacement for a text block used in a template.

  • The alternatives assigned for a text block are specific to the template in which the text block is included.

  • Can define risk levels for alternatives.

Configure Clause Types App

How can I get a new type for a clause?

From the launchpad, use the Configure Clause Types app.To know more, see the following topic in the Administration Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Contract Assembly:

Configuring Clause Types

Configure Authorizations App

You can define the authorizations for various user groups. Depending on the authorizations that are provided, users can perform various operations.

The authorization administrators have all the authorizations required to perform all the operations. They can also create authorizations based on different business requirements and assign these authorizations to the user groups. This ensures that the end-users have access to the relevant objects.

The authorization administrators should create at least one authorization for the end-users who work with the objects: virtual documents, templates, or text blocks.

Authorizations

With Write operation, what all permissions are granted to the end-users?

With Write operation, the end-user gets read, create, update, and delete permissions on the selected business object.

Do I need to create authorizations for users who create virtual documents?
No, you do not need to create authorizations for users to create virtual documents. However, you can create authorizations for the end-users who want to view or update the virtual documents. See Create Authorization For a Virtual Document.
What authorizations are granted to users for different business actions in a virtual document?

Business Action

Authorizations

Also Includes Authorizations for the Following Business Actions

Edit

User can:

· Edit the virtual document using the Edit button

· Edit properties of the virtual document

· Refresh the variables

· Use the show library feature

· Create new virtual documents

View and Download as PDF

Edit Input Field

User can:

· Edit input fields in the virtual document

· On saving of the virtual document, the status of the virtual document is changed

Set to Final

User can use the option Set to Final to move the virtual document to the status Final.

Edit Final

Edit the virtual document that is in the status Final.

Edit, Edit Input Field, and Set to Final

Expert Edit

Edit all the aspects in the virtual document and edit variables.

All

With Read operation, can the user view virtual documents in all the statuses?

No, the user can only view the virtual documents that have status matching with the authorization.

With Read authorization can a user modify the description of a virtual document?

No, a user cannot modify the description of a virtual document with Read authorization.

Are all the fields mandatory in a virtual document authorization?

The Access Level of Legal Transaction and Access Level of Legal Document fields are optional. If you do not choose any values for these fields, the user gets full access for access levels.

How are permissions granted to users based on the values selected for all the fields in a virtual document authorization?

The created authorization is applicable to the combination of values selected for all the fields. This means a user gets permission to access a virtual document only when the combination of values for all the fields matches between the authorization and the virtual document.

See Create Authorization For a Virtual Document for a sample implementation.

With Write operation, can the user view virtual documents with any of the statuses?
The user can see virtual documents based on the statuses that are selected by default.
See Create Authorization For a Virtual Document for the complete list of all the statuses.
What business actions are available in a virtual document authorization where Read is selected as an operation?
View and Download as PDF are the available business actions and are selected by default in a virtual document authorization where Read is selected as an operation.
I cannot select any status while trying to create a template authorization. What should I do?

Values in the field Status are populated by default and cannot be edited. 

See the table below for more details:

Operation

Business Action

Status

Meaning

Read

Full Read

All

You can view templates with any of the statuses.

Read

Restricted Read

Released

You can view templates with the status Released.

Write

All

All

You have write permission for templates in all the statuses.

· If no authorizations are created for templates, what does the end-user see in the Manage Legal Templates app?
The users cannot see any templates. The filters will be empty too. The filters and the list view in the Manage Legal Templates app display information as per the created authorizations.
The user is not able to select governing law while creating a template. What should the user do?

Governing law is disabled until the user selects the content type. After the content type is selected, relevant governing laws are listed and available for selection. The governing laws are listed as per the configured authorizations.

Can the end-user see all the governing laws and content types in the filters available in the Manage Legal Templates app?

No, the user can only see the governing laws and content types in the filters to which they have access. The results are displayed based on the combination of governing laws and content types.

Who can view the version history of templates?

The users who have read permission for the templates can view version history for the templates.

Governing law can be changed for a new version of the template. Will a user have the same permissions on the new version of the template even if the governing law has changed?

No, the user needs to have relevant permissions for the updated governing law to access the template.

What permissions are needed to delete a template?

The user needs Write permission on all the versions of a template to delete it. Different versions might have different governing laws. The user needs relevant permissions on all the governing laws to delete a template. This is also applicable for archiving and reopening a template.

If no authorizations are created for text blocks, what will the end user see in the Manage Text Blocks app?

The users will not be able to see any text blocks. The filters will be empty too. The filters and the list view in the Manage Text Blocks app display information as per the created authorizations.

Are text block authorizations dependent on governing laws?

No, the text block authorizations are only dependent on text block type and text block clause.

Are the permissions separate for creating clauses and signatures?

Yes, the permissions are separate. Suppose a user has Write permissions on just clauses, then the user cannot create text blocks of type signature block.

How do templates and text blocks behave for different combinations of authorizations assigned to them?

The following table lists behavior of the templates and text blocks in the apps Manage Legal Templates and Manage Text Blocks:

Permission on Template

Permission on Text Block

Behavior in the App Manage Legal Templates

Behavior in the App Manage Text Blocks

Read

Read

Templates and text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Read

Write

Templates and text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Text blocks can be viewed and modified.

Write

Read

Templates and text blocks can be viewed. The template can be edited but the read-only text blocks cannot be modified.

Text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Write

Write

Templates and text blocks can be viewed and modified.

Text blocks can be viewed and modified.

No authorizations configured

Read

Templates are not visible.

Text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

No authorizations configured

Write

Templates are not visible.

Text blocks can be viewed and modified.

Read

No authorizations configured

Templates can be viewed but the text blocks will be greyed out.

Text blocks will not be visible.

Read

Some text blocks have read permission, and some have write permission assigned

Templates and text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Text blocks with write permission can be viewed and modified.

Text blocks with read permission can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Write

No authorizations configured

Templates can be viewed and modified, but the text blocks will be greyed out.

Text blocks will not be visible.

Write

Some text blocks have read permission, and some have write permission assigned

Templates can be viewed and modified.

Text blocks with write permission can be viewed and modified.

Text blocks with read permission can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Text blocks with write permission can be viewed and modified.

Text blocks with read permission can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Note: If a user has write permission on the template and has read permission or no access to any of the text blocks in the template, then the template opens in read-only mode.

Virtual Documents

What does each virtual document status indicate?

Status

Description

Pending

Indicates that some input fields or variables in the virtual document are empty.

Error

Indicates that some variables in the virtual document are empty.

Completed

Indicates that all the input fields contain values and all the variables are updated correctly.
How will a text block behave in a virtual document when it has both conditions and alternatives?

Conditions and alternatives can be defined for a text block only when the text block is included as part of a template.

Now, assume that a document contains a text block called TB2.
A condition has been defined for TB2, wherein, if the condition is executed successfully, TB2 will be replaced with TB5. There are no alternatives defined for TB5.
TB2 also contains two alternatives, namely, ALT1 and ALT2. There are no conditions defined for ALT1 or ALT2.

Scenario 1:

When the virtual document is getting generated, the condition is executed successfully and TB2 is replaced with TB5. Since no alternatives are defined for TB5, the alternatives scenario is not applicable here.

Scenario 2:

When the virtual document is getting generated, the condition is not executed successfully and TB2 remains in the document. Now, TB2 can be switched with either ALT1 or ALT2.

Scenario 3:

When the virtual document is getting generated, the condition is not executed successfully and TB2 remains in the document. It is switched with ALT1. Now the document is refreshed. ALT1 remains in the document and will not be replaced by any other text block, since no condition is defined for it.

Browse this Topic
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for Enterprise Contract Management
Manage Legal Templates AppTemplatesText BlocksConditionsAlternativesConfigure Clause Types AppConfigure Authorizations AppAuthorizationsVirtual Documents