SAP Analysis for Microsoft Office

For Excel diehards doing multi-dimensional analysis on OLAP sources, and newly SAP Analytics Cloud, planning on BW IP and BPC. Find helpful resources, hear the latest news, and join the community.

Featured Content
Read about Analysis For Office

Read and learn from latest Analysis blogs:  See Blogs 

Understand the next steps in Analysis for Office : See Road map 

 

Work with SAP Analysis for Microsoft Office

Find helpful resources for learning Analysis Office, enhance your user experience.

Video Tutorial

Find help at one click on SAP Analysis for Office
See Product Documentation to learn from the latest deliveries: See Help guide
See Q&A
Expert Content

Additional resources

SAP Business Explorer Maintenance and Support Policy

Product Availability Matrix (PAM) SAP Analysis for Office

Product Availability Matrix (PAM) SAP Analysis for Office edition for SAC

SAP Analysis for OfficeSAP Analysis for Office for SAC
Discussion Archive
See product Page