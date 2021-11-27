SAP Business Workflow

Welcome to the community homepage of SAP Business Workflow & Flexible Workflow. Find the latest blogs, questions and answers, and further resources. Check the featured content and join our community to improve your workflow skills and reputation.

Featured Content
SAP S/4HANA Flexible Workflow – Approvers Guide

What’s new and what’s “old” on SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA on-premise migrations, focusing on the workflow area (and approvers selection).

Read the blog post

Deadline Monitoring with E-Mail Notification
A tutorial on how to incorporate deadline monitoring with email notification in a flexible workflow for purchase orders.

Read the blog post

Sales Price Approval Workflow in SAP S/4HANA

Learn how to setup flexible workflow for sales prices, explore new features and share your feedback.

Read the blog post

Getting started

Flexible Workflow - an Overview

Get to know Flexible Workflow in SAP S/4HANA:

Workflow Scenarios

Extending Workflows for Bank Account Management Using Teams and Functions SAP S/4HANA

SAP predefines a one-step approval process for maintaining bank account master data. Here's an easy way to extend it to a three-step approval workflow for opening new bank accounts.
Flexible WorkflowBusiness Workflow
Questions & Answers - SAP Business WorkflowBlogs - SAP Business Workflow
SAP Build Process Automation