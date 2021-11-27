SAP Business One Extensibility
SAP Business One Extensibility APIs and tools can help you take better advantage of all the capabilities of SAP Business One. Here you’ll find an open communication channel for discussions, sharing knowledge, and best practices.
Join the Extensibility Learning Journey
Discover in this new learning journey how to develop extensions for SAP Business One Web Client for customer implementationsDeveloping Extensions for SAP Business One and the Web Client
Loosely Coupled Solutions for SMBs
Discover the meaning of Loose Coupled solutions for SMBs and get inspired by several demo scenarios including the source code to implement them on your own demo environment!Loosely Coupled Solutions for SMBs
Webinar Series: Prototyping the Intelligent Enterprise for SMBs
It’s time to deep dive and check some of the prototypes we have developed so you can quickly get started developing your own innovative solutions. Watch the videos, check the presentations, clone the repositories and start playing with the code!Check the blog post!
Webinar Series: Building the Intelligent Enterprise for SMBs
Customers demand more and more for business applications with great UX, portability and seamlessly integrations. In this set of recorded sessions, you can learn the principles which set the basis for the next generation of SMB applications.Check the recordings in our blog post!
SAP Business One Extensibility eLearning - YouTube
Access an eLearning covering the full set of topics around SAP Business One Extensibility.
eLearning
Learn more at your own pace.
SAP Business One SDK eLearning Curriculum on SAP Learning Hub (S-user required)
Webinar Series: Prototyping the Intelligent Enterprise for SMBs
Webinar Series: Building the Intelligent Enterprise for SMBs
In Action – Integration Framework for SAP Business One – openSAP
SAP Business One – YouTube Channel
SAP Cloud Platform – openSAP
SAP HANA – openSAP
SAP HANA Academy – YouTube
