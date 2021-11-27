SAP Business One
Available in 50 country-specific versions and 28 languages, SAP Business One combines a broad range of functionality into a single, affordable solution that runs all key business processes. Deployed on-premise or in the cloud, runs on SAP HANA and Microsoft SQL databases, and accessed via a desktop client, web client, or mobile apps.
Delivered with SAP Business One version 10.0, the Web client is based on SAP Fiori design principles, focuses on creation and processing of marketing documents and master data records, CRM and service, in addition to built-in sophisticated analytic charting capabilities.
Supported by MS SQL and SAP HANA, and can be deployed on-premise & on the cloud. No need to choose - you can use the web client side-by-side the regular client.
Hot from the press! SAP Business One 10.0 FP 2305 is now on general availability! check out the latest enhancements in the desktop client, web client, lifecycle management, and legal compliance.
Our Web client offers enhanced business logic and better usability with the Horizon theme, while enhancements in Identity and Authentication Management (IAM) may take the sign-in operation into the next level!
Optimize your 2305 experience by downloading the upgraded localized demo databases with fresh transactional data
We invite you to take a look at the What's New video and document and discover FP2305
Get deeper insights through the following links:
Release 10.0 is now in General Availability!
SAP Business One 10.0 Highlights
Updated Release and Maintenance Strategy for SAP Business One
Best-run businesses are Intelligent Enterprises that apply new technologies efficiently to integrate business processes… But is that really applicable also for small to medium businesses? Yes! Intelligent technologies have evolved and become affordable and accessible so they can bring high business value to SME companies as well. Following Intelligent Enterprise strategy, SAP Business One is also aiming to bring intelligent services closer to its customers through what we name Hands-Free ERP for SME vision.
More information is available here:
Whether you are a new user of SAP Business One or a super user with years of experience – you will find our training useful!
Gain more from your SAP Business One by learning about logistics, accounting, implementation and more. From the basics of the sales, purchasing and inventory to becoming an expert in Bin Locations, Fixed Assets, User Defined Fields, and Analytics.
Road Map
If you are curious about planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Business One, check out the latest version of the official product road map
How To Guides
When in-depth information about certain topic is needed the "How To Guides" are the answer! from Financials and Authorizations to Analytics and Customizations - topic-focused guides with detailed content are available for free
Continuous Influence
SAP Business One customer or partner? Have an idea that can make the solution better? Great! The Product Management team invites you to share your ideas and promote ideas shared by others via the SAP Business One Customer Influence Session