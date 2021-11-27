SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management

Boost the transparency of revenue management with scalable, flexible, and automated billing and invoicing.

Monetizing Sustainability through Subscription Models
How can the circular economy not only be environmentally beneficial but also economically viable? Axel Vetter, Head of Quote-to-Cash Solution Management, discusses circular, sustainable, and recurring revenue-based businesses.
Kicking Off Your Journey to Subscriptions and Recurring Revenues

Tune-in to hear how a subscription-based economy transforms consumer behavior and gain insight into the future of the service and subscription economy.
2023 What's New Video - SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management

Hear from Anne-Christin Ahrens, SAP Global Solution Management, about our key innovations in SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management in 2023. Gain insights into new features along the quote-to-cash process.

Explore SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM)

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management enables the quick monetization of any business models that meet customer demands for flexibility, value, and personalization while staying ahead of market changes.

Help your clients quickly and easily become a scalable, subscription business by using SAP to drive recurring revenues, automate business processes, and enable accuracy and compliance.

SAP BRIM Road Map Explorer

Check the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Road Map Explorer to get the latest product updates.

Customer stories

Follow the links to get some insights on concrete customer use cases and project insights!

IBM
Deutsche Bahn
Microsoft
Stadtwerke Augsburg

Ingram Micro

HPE
BRIM tagged questions

