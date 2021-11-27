SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management
Boost the transparency of revenue management with scalable, flexible, and automated billing and invoicing.
Read the blog post
Tune-in to hear how a subscription-based economy transforms consumer behavior and gain insight into the future of the service and subscription economy.
Listen to the podcast episode here
2023 What's New Video - SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management
Hear from Anne-Christin Ahrens, SAP Global Solution Management, about our key innovations in SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management in 2023. Gain insights into new features along the quote-to-cash process.
Explore SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM)
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management enables the quick monetization of any business models that meet customer demands for flexibility, value, and personalization while staying ahead of market changes.
Help your clients quickly and easily become a scalable, subscription business by using SAP to drive recurring revenues, automate business processes, and enable accuracy and compliance.
Solution Briefs
- BRIM for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition solution brief
- BRIM for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition solution brief
Key Videos
SAP BRIM Road Map Explorer
Check the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Road Map Explorer to get the latest product updates.SAP Road Map Explorer
Customer stories
Follow the links to get some insights on concrete customer use cases and project insights!IBM
Deutsche Bahn
Microsoft
Stadtwerke AugsburgHPE
BRIM tagged questions
Please take a minute to check if your question has already been answered in the community, below:
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management
SAP Subscription Billing
Subscription Order Management
SAP Convergent Charging
SAP Convergent Invoicing
SAP Convergent Mediation by DigitalRoute
SAP Contract Accounts Receivable and Payable
SAP Entitlement Management
If not, feel free to ask your question!
Ask your question to the community