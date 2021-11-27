SAP Application Interface Framework

This is a community about the SAP Application Interface Framework, a framework for interface implementation, business-oriented monitoring, and error handling. It is an integral part of SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud and shipped as an ABAP-based add-on for the SAP Business Suite available from SAP NetWeaver 7.00 onwards.

Join new Integration Group

We have just launched the new Integration Group, a dedicated space within the SAP Community where integration developers can connect, collaborate, and innovate. Feel free to join the group to collaborate with your peers about different integration topics such as integration strategy, best practices, SAP Application Interface Framework, SAP Integration Suite and its capabilities Cloud Integration, (Advanced) Event Mesh, Graph, API Management, etc.

For more details, see this blog post.

Roadmap

Find out about the planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Application Interface Framework.

Navigate directly to the SAP Road Map Explorer.

For more details, read the blog post.

Licensing

Like to understand the license model of SAP Application Interface Framework?

Read this blog post addressing your frequently asked questions around the license topic.

Check out this blog to understand what kind of interfaces in SAP S/4HANA are free of charge from AIF point of view.

Getting started
Trial at SAP Cloud Appliance Library

Try out the Application Interface Framework capabilities on the latest SAP S/4HANA 2023 Fully-Activated Appliance on SAP Cloud Appliance Library. The appliance comes with a couple of AIF demo scenarios that you can run through. In addition, you can use the appliance to implement your own AIF interfaces to get familiar with the runtime and monitoring capabilities of AIF.

  • Read the latest blog post about the new SAP S/4HANA 2023 CAL solution

Alternatively, if you are on SAP S/4HANA 2021 or above, switch on the AIF trial on your own system

  • Read the blog about how to switch on AIF trial
Tutorials

Learn how you can simplify the error handling following those three tutorials:

Run those two tutorials if you like to make yourself familiar with the recipient determination options:

Learn in this tutorial about how to monitor OData interfaces.

Learn in this tutorial about creating a simple RFC interface.

Learn in those tutorials about the different options to process and monitor IDoc messages with SAP Application Interface Framework:

Check out the following three tutorials about monitoring and processing proxy interfaces with SAP Application Interface Framework:

Key Features And Delivery Channels

Learn about the key features and the different delivery channels of SAP Application Interface Framework.

Expert Content

Check out the latest how to guides from the experts.

