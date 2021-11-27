SAP Advanced SQL Migration
SAP Advanced SQL Migration is an SAP-developed tool to support in custom applications migrations from non-SAP databases to SAP databases. Here you will find general information about this SQL migration tool, its purpose, documentation, technical information, availability and updates.
General information about this migration tool: purpose, goals, documentation and availabilityWhat SAP Advanced SQL Migration is
Introducing SAP Advanced SQL Migration toolSAP Advanced SQL Migration brief
List of source and target supported databasesSupported Databases
Check new features and enhancements for SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool version 3.5.X (latest version 3.5.3 available in Feb 2024)
Database Pre-Migration Complexity Assessment
How to estimate the complexity for a database migration projectUsing the SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool for Pre-Migration Complexity Assessment
Pre-migration complexity assessment real case example
SAP ASE as source database now supported
SAP ASE support as source database included in 3.5.3 version, only allowed for migrations to SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud. Both ASE on-prem and ASE BTP Neo environment are supportedE2E SAP ASE database migration to SAP HANA Cloud
Blogs
eneral and technical topics around SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool
DEMO | E2E Oracle to SAP HANA Cloud migration with SAP Advanced SQL Migration & SAP HANA SDI
TECH DETAILS | E2E Oracle to SAP HANA Cloud migration with SAP Advanced SQL Migration & SAP HANA SDI
DEMO | Oracle to SAP HANA on-prem database migration
How to proceed with SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool
What are Run Time Components (RTCs)
Data migration to SAP HANA through SDA
PL/SQL DBMS_OUTPUT package conversion for SAP HANA
SAP HANA NULL string concatenation
Challenges when converting @@ERROR checking from SQL Server to SAP HANA and how to solve them
Converting complex column defaults into SAP HANA