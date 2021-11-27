SAP Advanced SQL Migration

SAP Advanced SQL Migration is an SAP-developed tool to support in custom applications migrations from non-SAP databases to SAP databases. Here you will find general information about this SQL migration tool, its purpose, documentation, technical information, availability and updates.

Featured Content
What is SAP Advanced SQL Migration ?

General information about this migration tool: purpose, goals, documentation and availability

What SAP Advanced SQL Migration is
SAP Advanced SQL Migration brief

Introducing SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool

SAP Advanced SQL Migration brief
Supported databases

List of source and target supported databases

Supported Databases
What's new

Check new features and enhancements for SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool version 3.5.X (latest version 3.5.3 available in Feb 2024)

What's new in version 3.5.4

What's new in version 3.5.3

What's new in version 3.5.2.1

What's new in version 3.5.2


Expert Content
Document icon

Database Pre-Migration Complexity Assessment

How to estimate the complexity for a database migration project

Using the SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool for Pre-Migration Complexity Assessment
Pre-migration complexity assessment real case example
Bulb icon

SAP ASE as source database now supported

SAP ASE support as source database included in 3.5.3 version, only allowed for migrations to SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud. Both ASE on-prem and ASE BTP Neo environment are supported

E2E SAP ASE database migration to SAP HANA Cloud
Wrench icon

Blogs

eneral and technical topics around SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool

DEMO | E2E Oracle to SAP HANA Cloud migration with SAP Advanced SQL Migration & SAP HANA SDI

TECH DETAILS | E2E Oracle to SAP HANA Cloud migration with SAP Advanced SQL Migration & SAP HANA SDI

DEMO | Oracle to SAP HANA on-prem database migration

How to proceed with SAP Advanced SQL Migration tool

What are Run Time Components (RTCs)

Data migration to SAP HANA through SDA

PL/SQL DBMS_OUTPUT package conversion for SAP HANA

SAP HANA NULL string concatenation

Challenges when converting @@ERROR checking from SQL Server to SAP HANA and how to solve them

Converting complex column defaults into SAP HANA

SQL Server date to numeric conversion

Custom applications migrations & SAP Advanced SQL MigrationTutorial
Installation Guide v.3.5.4User Guide v.3.5.4
SAP HANA development tools download page
Ask a questionAll questions