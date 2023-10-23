SAP Advanced Financial Closing
SAP Advanced Financial Closing is a cloud hub that orchestrates the entity close across the landscape of on-premise or cloud systems. SAP Advanced Financial Closing centralizes standard operating procedures, orchestrates automated routines, accelerates manual processes, and provides management teams gain insight into the progress of each close.
Solution Brief
Check the Solution Brief to get a first overview of the scope, benefits and vision.
Overview Video
Explore key features by watching this overview video, to understand how SAP Advanced Financial Closing boosts automation, compliance and transparency in the closing process.
Discover what's new in 2023
Hear from SAP Global Solution Management, how latest innovations can help businesses further streamline and optimize their closing processes.
Future Product Direction
Check out the roadmap, planned innovations, and vision for SAP's strategic Record-to-report orchestration solution.
Product Documentation
Explore the detailed product documentation about SAP Advanced Financial Closing, browse through videos, interactive tutorials and guides. You can also follow the latest release updates about SAP Advanced Financial Closing from here.