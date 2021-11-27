SAP Forms Service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe

SAP Forms service by Adobe is the cloud solution for print forms and interactive forms. SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe (IFbA) is the on-premise solution for print forms and interactive forms.

Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Overview slides about Adobe Forms

These overview slides explain the basics regarding SAP Forms service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe.

SAP Forms service by Adobe blog

This blog explains how to get started with SAP Forms service by Adobe.

Performance of the ADS on-premise and in the cloud

This document compares the performance of the ADS on-premise and in the cloud.

Expert content

SAP Forms service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe.

This contains information about SAP Forms service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe.

It also contains information about SAP's Maintenance Strategy for Adobe Forms On-Premise.

Sizing guide

This sizing guide is intended for SAP performance analysts and customers as a general guide to determining server size requirements for the Adobe document services component in their particular installations.

Printer tray selection

This document explains how to configure the printer tray selection.

Best practises for creating form templates

This document give detailed information about how to create form templates.

ADS hub and load balancing

This document explains the hub concept and contains advice about load balancing.

Maintenance StrategyHelp Portal (former wiki page incl. SAP Notes and KBAs with link to Documentation)Pricing FAQ about SAP Forms service by Adobe