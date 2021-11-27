SAP Forms Service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe
SAP Forms service by Adobe is the cloud solution for print forms and interactive forms. SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe (IFbA) is the on-premise solution for print forms and interactive forms.
These overview slides explain the basics regarding SAP Forms service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe.
This blog explains how to get started with SAP Forms service by Adobe.
This document compares the performance of the ADS on-premise and in the cloud.
SAP Forms service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe.
This contains information about SAP Forms service by Adobe and SAP Interactive Forms by Adobe.
It also contains information about SAP's Maintenance Strategy for Adobe Forms On-Premise.
Sizing guide
This sizing guide is intended for SAP performance analysts and customers as a general guide to determining server size requirements for the Adobe document services component in their particular installations.
Best practises for creating form templates
This document give detailed information about how to create form templates.
ADS hub and load balancing
This document explains the hub concept and contains advice about load balancing.