API Composition
API Composition is the unified API for the Intelligent Enterprise and reflects the semantically connected data in a landscape, including custom entities. API Composition is configured in an SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) subaccount, where identity, trust, and connectivity are also established.
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API Composition: Seamless Enterprise Data Access for Developers and AI Agents
With API Composition functionality of SAP Integration Suite, developers can curate semantically connected business data graphs to access all business data through a single API. Business data graphs support powerful, comprehensive queries (navigation, expansion) that explore the data as well as the relationships. Business data graphs are automatically created from existing providers of APIs (SAP or non-SAP) and can be custom extended.
API Composition at a Glance
API Composition is the unified API for the Intelligent Enterprise and reflects the semantically connected data in a landscape, including custom entities. API Composition is configured in an SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) subaccount, where identity, trust, and connectivity are also established.
Introduction Series: Graph in SAP Integration Suite