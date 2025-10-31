SAP SuccessFactors Community User Groups
SAP SuccessFactors Community User Groups provide a strategic platform for connecting experts and practitioners around shared priorities. These groups foster meaningful conversations, knowledge exchange, and collaboration that directly advance adoption and innovation.
Overview
SAP SuccessFactors Community User Groups provide a strategic platform for connecting experts and practitioners around shared priorities. These groups foster meaningful conversations, knowledge exchange, and collaboration that directly advance adoption and innovation.
User Groups can be structured by geography, Industry, or product, enabling targeted engagement that aligns with both business objectives and customer needs. They serve as powerful vehicles for co-innovation, allowing members to shape product direction, share best practices, and collaborate with peers.
By creating spaces for ongoing dialogue, User Groups strengthen customer connection, accelerate adoption, and ensure SAP SuccessFactors solutions continually evolve in ways that deliver measurable business impact.
Agreements to Get Started
For group approval, we require (exception for location groups):
- 3-month engagement plan
- 3-month content plan
- Stay responsive: react to discussions and questions within 72 business hours.
- A group should not have more than 2 subsequent weeks of silence. Ensure an exchange on a regular basis with subject matter experts contributing to publishing valuable content and help with discussions.
- All group owners and curators must join the “Group Owners and Curators” group. Group owners and curators are expected to read the monthly reporting numbers posted in the group.
- At least one group curator should attend the monthly “Group Owners and Group Curators” calls.
- SAP Community team will offer training sessions for onboarding group curators.
- Support will be provided during the pre-launch period and after launch.
User Group Performance Review:
If the groups are not performing as expected, the Community team will first send a check-in email with the group owner(s).
In July of every year, the SAP Community team will automatically archive all groups with:
- No active group owner or group curator
- Groups with no active engagement for 6 months or more
- Groups with low performance (only after performance review by the SAP Community team, and in agreement with group owners/group curators)
Group Curator Roles & Responsibilities
Content Management:
- Responsible for maintenance of content and interactions within the group.
- Ensure regular engagement according to a predefined content and/or engagement plan.
- Establish and enforce the SAP community guidelines.
- The group members should be aware of, and adhere to, the SAP Community Rules of Engagement
- All group members should follow the SAP Community’s etiquettte guidelines
- Address and resolve any conflicts or negative interactions promptly
Content Approval:
If a blog post or TKB/article approval is enabled in the group, the curator must:
- Review submitted blog posts/TKBs.
- Publish approved content.
- If content is not approved: make sure you explain to the author why the content was not approved for the group
- If a content item needs to be deleted: create a report for inappropriate content. The SAP Community team will provide support.
For daily operations and issue reporting, consult the SAP Community team at community@sap.com.
SAP Community reserves the right to block or delete any content that does not comply with the SAP Community Rules of Engagement, with the SAP brand, or with SAP’s Legal Guidelines for Marketing and Communications.
The Curators shouldn’t delete content alone. This is required to remain compliant with DSA-related rules. Please use the “Report Inappropriate Content” button to flag such content and we will move/delete it for you
Best Practices to Lead a Successful Group
Goals and objectives:
- Clearly outline the group’s purpose, values and expectations
- Set specific, measurable and relevant goals (these goals will differ and be individual from group to group), for instance:
- Get customer, or partner, feedback/ideas
- Growth; members, views, posts published (engagement)
Know your audience:
- Identify the target audience for your group
- Understand their interests, needs and preferences
- Tailor content to suit their requirements and expectations
- Use social media, email newsletters, and other channels (email signatures) to promote your group
- Cross-promote content within the community and on external platforms
- Encourage members to invite others to join the group
- Plan and schedule content in advance – a group should stay vibrant with no longer 2 subsequent weeks of silence
- Ensure a mix of content types (blogs, discussions, events or articles)
- Use a mix of text, images, videos, infographics, and other multimedia
- Maintain a consistent publishing schedule
- Adjust your content strategy based on performance data – the SAP Community team shares data monthly
- Share informative, engaging, and relevant content
- Avoid marketing-heavy content - refer to our SAP Community Rules of Engagement
- Ask questions, start discussions, and encourage members to share their thoughts
- Lead by example, post and comment actively
- Tag people to draw in valuable/specific voices
- Ask open-ended questions to spark discussions
- React to questions, comments and messages promptly – discussions and questions should always be responded to within 72 hours