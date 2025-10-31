SAP SuccessFactors Community User Groups provide a strategic platform for connecting experts and practitioners around shared priorities. These groups foster meaningful conversations, knowledge exchange, and collaboration that directly advance adoption and innovation.

User Groups can be structured by geography, Industry, or product, enabling targeted engagement that aligns with both business objectives and customer needs. They serve as powerful vehicles for co-innovation, allowing members to shape product direction, share best practices, and collaborate with peers.

By creating spaces for ongoing dialogue, User Groups strengthen customer connection, accelerate adoption, and ensure SAP SuccessFactors solutions continually evolve in ways that deliver measurable business impact.