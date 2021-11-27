SAP shall monitor SAP Community sites.

If you see anyone violating SAP Rules of Engagement or post illegal content, please click on the options menu at the top right of the post and then on Report Inappropriate Content. (Please see this post for instructions on how to report.) If any necessary information is missing from the Flagging Form, SAP will consider it invalid.

SAP retains the right in case you post content that is qualified as Unacceptable Content under these Rules of Engagement:

To decline to post any content or remove any previously posted User Content in SAP Community

To deactivate or suspend your SAP Community member account in case of severe or repeated violations of these Rules of Engagement

SAP reserves the right to investigate any violation of SAP Rules of Engagement and to take appropriate remedial action, including, but not limited to, suspending, restricting, or terminating any user's ability to participate in SAP Community.

In the event of abusive use of the Flagging Form (including but not limited to flag posts simply because you disagree with another user), SAP reserves the right to take appropriate actions such as suspending or restricting the user’s account.

How SAP monitors SAP Community sites

When a content potentially violates SAP Rules of Engagement, a human reviewer will have a look at the content.

Our human reviewers carefully analyze the content and surrounding context to assess whether it violates these Rules of Engagement and/or the laws.

If violations to these Rules of Engagement occur, you will be subject to the following consequences:

A moderator will issue a first warning for your activity.

A moderator will issue a second warning and a 24-hour suspension of your account will be implemented.

A moderator will issue a third warning and a 72-hour suspension of your account will be implemented.

On further violations to the Rules of Engagement after a third warning, your account will be permanently terminated and you will be banned from the SAP Community.

In severe cases, these warnings will be bypassed and a permanent ban and termination of your account will be enacted.

SAP does not use automated technology or algorithmic decision-making to identify and categorize online content, in terms of final decisions.

Internal complaint-handling system rules

Once a Moderation Action is taken, SAP will inform you and explain the available options, in particular the internal complaint-handling system that you can use in case you want a reassessment of the content. SAP may not reassess the content in the event it’s a severe violation, SAP has a strong presumption that the author of the content is a bot, you have previously breached several times the SAP Rules of Engagement, it is not feasible from a technical perspective, there is abusive use of the Flagging Form, or in other scenarios determined by SAP.