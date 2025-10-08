Inauthentic Usage Policy

The strength of our community comes from the genuine contributions of its members.

Actions that are deceptive, manipulative, or that disrupt the normal operation of the platform are strictly prohibited.

To protect the integrity of the community, any behavior that violates our Rules of Engagement, or that generates unnecessary load, disruption, or harm to members, content, or the system itself is not allowed.



We also define “inauthentic usage” as the following types of behavior: