Inauthentic Usage Policy
The strength of our community comes from the genuine contributions of its members. Actions that are deceptive, manipulative, or that disrupt the normal operation of the platform are strictly prohibited.
To protect the integrity of the community, any behavior that violates our Rules of Engagement, or that generates unnecessary load, disruption, or harm to members, content, or the system itself is not allowed.
We also define “inauthentic usage” as the following types of behavior:
- Artificially inflating visibility or scores for posts, comments, or user profiles.
- Manipulating reputation or standing through targeted or coordinated voting.
- Operating multiple accounts to bypass restrictions placed on a single account by the system or moderators.
- Note: individuals may maintain more than one account, provided they do not use them to evade restrictions or otherwise break the rules on multiple account usage.
- Sharing accounts between different people, even within the same organization or team. Each account must belong to and be used only by a single individual, unless express written permission has been granted to allow otherwise.
- Coordinated inauthentic activity, such as the use of fake or duplicate accounts for manipulation.
- Plagiarizing content from other sources (websites, books, or tools) without proper attribution or in a way that violates our citation and referencing standards.