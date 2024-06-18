Become an Event Organizer
Learn what it takes to be an SAP Community event organizer, discover the benefits of this role, and find out how to apply.
Grow Your Local Community
As an SAP Community event organizer, you are a leader in building your local community. By organizing regular events, you create opportunities for SAP professionals to meet, interact, and grow together.
Apply here to officially become an SAP Community event organizer in your area.
|Requirements
|Benefits
✔️ Passion for proactively nurturing a local community
✔️ Recognition and support from the SAP Community team
✔️ Capacity to (co-)organize and (co-)host at least one event per quarter, for a minimum of four events per year
✔️ Promotion of your events via official SAP social media channels (e.g., on LinkedIn)
✔️ Openness to collaborating with other engaged community members in your area
✔️ Access to official marketing assets, best practices, and step-by-step guides
✔️ Consent to our Terms & Conditions for Event Organizers
✔️ Growth of your network and leadership skills
Application Process
- Carefully read the Terms & Conditions for SAP Community event organizers below.
- If you do not already have an SAP account and profile to be used on SAP Community, register for an account. In case you need help, please contact us.
- Check the location groups on SAP Community to potentially find an existing group in your area.
- Apply here to become an SAP Community event organizer.
Terms & Conditions for Event Organizers
Communication
- Be friendly and respectful – whether online (e.g., group discussions, social media) or offline (e.g., in-person events).
- Be collaborative – where there are multiple event organizers in one location, they are expected to align their event planning and communicate openly with one another in advance of posting new events.
- Be aware of and adhere to the SAP Community Rules of Engagement.
- If in doubt about something – just ask! The SAP Community team is always on hand to help.
Activity
- Be active – (co-)organize and (co-)host at least one event per quarter, for a minimum of four events per year, to keep your location group on SAP Community active. Note: The SAP Community team runs an annual audit and reserves the right to close inactive location groups.
Act as location group curator and be responsible for the maintenance and interaction within the group including content creation, blog post approval, and online engagement with members.
- Proactively promote your events and the group on SAP Community related to your local activities.
- Post your events on SAP Community to make them visible to all SAP Community users and to make sure the SAP Community team is aware of them, so you can get the full support.
- Let the SAP Community team know when you can no longer commit to being an event organizer.
Contact Information Disclaimer for Event Organizers in North America (US and Canada): By registering as an event organizer operating within the United States or Canada, you consent to your contact details (name and email) being provided to the designated ASUG (Americas' SAP Users' Group) representative for your region for purposes of communicating and aligning on local community events.
Data Privacy
- SAP Community event organizers can get additional access to RSVP attendee information, which should be treated with the utmost care and due diligence. Any personal data related to the event must be used for the purpose of the event only and deleted immediately after the event takes place.
- Contacting users for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and should not take place without the direct consent of the parties involved.
- Be aware of and adhere to the SAP Community Privacy Statement.