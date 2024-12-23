SAP Community Cookie Statement
Overview
This Cookie Statement describes how SAP (hereinafter also “We”, “Our”) uses cookies and similar technologies to collect and store information when you visit SAP Community. SAP’s Privacy Statement applies in addition to this Cookie Statement. SAP’s Privacy Statement informs you about the way SAP uses, stores, and protects personal data collected. It also informs you of your data protection rights and how to exercise them. We recommend that you read the SAP Community Privacy Statement.
General Information
What are cookies and similar technologies?
Cookies are small files placed on your device (computer, tablet, or smartphone). When you access a website, a cookie is placed on your device, and it will send information to the party that placed the cookie. There are other technologies performing a similar function to cookies. These include inter alia web beacons, clear gifs, and social plug-ins. These are often used in conjunction with cookies to help a website owner understand its users better.
What are first-party cookies?
SAP’s websites contain first-party cookies. First-party cookies are cookies that are specific to the website that created them. These cookies enable SAP to operate an efficient service and to track patterns of user behavior to SAP’s website.
What are third-party cookies?
The difference between a first-party cookie and a third-party cookie relates to who places the cookie on your device. SAP sometimes allows third parties to place cookies on your device. Third-party cookies are placed on your device by a third party (i.e., not by SAP). While SAP allows third parties to access SAP’s website to place a third-party cookie on your device, SAP does not retain control over the information supplied by the cookies, nor does SAP retain access to this information. This information is controlled wholly by that third party according to the respective privacy policy of the third party. For more information about these cookies, please click the “Cookie Preferences” link in the footer of the webpage.
What cookies are used?
SAP wants you to be in a position to make an informed decision for or against the use of cookies which are not strictly necessary for technical features on SAP Community. If you elect to reject cookies used for advertising, you will be shown advertising that is less targeted to your interests. This will still allow you to use all of the functionality of SAP Community.
When tracking and evaluating the usage behavior of users of the web presence by means of cookies or similar technologies includes the processing of your personal data, SAP conducts the processing based on the following legal permissions:
- GDPR Article 6.I (a) if it is necessary that We ask you for your consent to process your personal data,
- GDPR Article 6.I (b) if necessary to fulfill (pre-)contractual obligations with you,
- GDPR Article 6.I (f) if necessary to fulfill (pre-)contractual obligations with the company or other legal body you represent as a customer contact (legitimate interest to efficiently perform or manage SAP’s business operation),
- or equivalent legal permissions under other relevant national laws, when applicable.
SAP differentiates between Required Cookies that are absolutely necessary to enable technical core functionalities, Functional Cookies that allow SAP to analyze the site usage, and Advertising Cookies that are used to serve ads relevant to your interest
Additional Frequently Asked Questions
How can you manage and delete cookies?
SAP provides you with the option to adjust your preferences for Functional and Advertising Cookies when such cookies are placed on your device. In such a case, you can access preferences at any time by clicking on the “Cookie Preferences” link in the footer of the SAP Community.
You can also block and delete cookies by changing your browser settings. To manage cookies using your browser settings, most browsers allow you to refuse or accept all cookies or only to accept certain types of cookies. The process for the management and deletion of cookies can be found in the help function integrated in your browser. If you wish to limit the use of cookies, you may not be able to use all the interactive functions.
What are social media plug-ins?
A social media plug-in embedded on a website allows you to share content on a third-party social media provider’s website. You can recognize social plug-ins as buttons displayed on website pages that feature the logo of the social media provider. For example, for the Facebook page plug-in, you can recognize the button by a white "f" on a black background.
SAP does not have influence or control over the processing of personal data on the social media provider’s website, and the social plug-in remains active until you deactivate it or delete your cookies. Please refer to the privacy and cookie statement or policy of the respective social media provider for more information about the social media provider’s data protection and privacy policies.
On which legal basis does SAP make social plug-ins available?
SAP uses social plug-ins on its websites on the basis of its legitimate interest to make SAP visible on social media pursuant to Article 6 (1) lit. f GDPR or the applicable national law.
How do social plug-ins on SAP websites work?
If you see one of the social plug-ins and you want to use one of these social media plug-ins, click on the respective social plug-in to establish a direct connection to the server of the respective social media provider and you will be redirected to that social media provider's website.
If you have a user account on the social media provider and are logged in at the time you activate the social plug-in, the social media provider can associate your visit to SAP’s websites with your user account. In this situation, data transmissions can also take place that are initiated and controlled by the respective social media provider. Your connection to a social media provider, the data transfers taking place between the network and your system, and your interactions on that platform are governed solely by the privacy and cookie statement or policy of that social media provider. Personal data may also reach providers in countries outside the European Economic Area that may not guarantee an "adequate level of protection" for the processing of personal data in accordance with EU standards. If you do not want to share any data with the social media provider in connection with an SAP website, do not click on the social media plug-in on SAP’s website.
How does SAP process information from cookies?
SAP processes information about your interactions with SAP, via cookies, across its various business areas and its offerings (your or your employers prior and current use of SAP products or services, your participation in and use of SAP’s web offerings, events, white papers, free trials, or newsletters) to provide you with the requested products and services and to improve Our personal communications with you. This data may also be used to efficiently operate SAP’s business, which also includes: the automation and aggregation of data to support various analytic and statistical efforts, performance and predictive analytics and exploratory data science to support your customer journey and to fulfill such requests. To the extent permitted by law, SAP may combine and use such information in an aggregated manner to help Us understand your interests and business demands, develop Our business insight and marketing strategies, and to create, develop, deliver, and improve Our personalized communications with you. It may also be used by SAP to display relevant content on SAP owned or third-party websites.
Other than the SAP Help Portal, other entities of the SAP Group may also receive or gain access to data either when rendering group internal services centrally and on behalf of SAP SE and the other SAP group entities or this data is transferred to them on a respective legal basis. In these cases, these entities may process the data for the same purposes and under the same conditions as outlined in the related SAP Community Privacy Statement.
ANNEX: Cookie Consent Management Tool
Where consent is required for cookies under the e-Privacy Directive, the GDPR standard of consent applies. In other words, cookies that collect information for tracking, marketing, or analytics purposes may only be used with the user’s explicit, clear, informed, and prior consent. TrustArc’s Cookie Consent Manager provides different implementation options to provide disclosures and, where required, to obtain consent. Consent obtained through a cookie checkbox that is automatically pre-filled for the user is invalid. Therefore, DPP recommends that as a rule, you implement TrustArc’s option that requests explicit consent if your web presence or app targets individuals in the EU/EEA. This means that users must consent before your web presence or app places any cookies other than required cookies that are technically required to operate your service to the user.
1. What is a Cookie Consent Management Tool like TrustArc?
TrustArc enables web presence, or app owners to display a banner when an individual first lands on a web presence, or app. This is required under various applicable data protection and privacy laws because companies must present individuals with a notice at, or prior to the point in time, of data collection. Because cookies and other similar tracking technologies start collecting information from individuals as soon as the individual lands on a Web presence, or app, it is required to display a notice to individuals about this data collection at that same time.
2. What is TrustArc and how do I implement it?
TrustArc is a company that provides a cookie consent management application. SAP predominantly uses TrustArc as its cookie consent manager, and DPP therefore recommends that you use it because it conducts web scanning, cookie detection and bucketing, and notice and choice mechanisms for SAP’s web presence or apps when properly implemented.
The “bucketing” done by TrustArc is just a suggestion and you always need to do your own assessment whether the “bucketing” is done correctly. Please review the quarterly report to see if there are additional cookies placed or removed and update your “Cookie Statement” based on DPP’s Cookie Statement Toolbox accordingly.
3. WHICH Cookie logic I should apply in the respective country?
Please have a look at the table below to understand the Cookie logic you should apply in the respective countries.
IMPORTANT NOTE: The following countries are currently out of scope and not reflect in the table below:
o China,
o Russia,
