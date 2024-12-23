SAP Community Cookie Statement

How can you manage and delete cookies?

SAP provides you with the option to adjust your preferences for Functional and Advertising Cookies when such cookies are placed on your device. In such a case, you can access preferences at any time by clicking on the “Cookie Preferences” link in the footer of the SAP Community.

You can also block and delete cookies by changing your browser settings. To manage cookies using your browser settings, most browsers allow you to refuse or accept all cookies or only to accept certain types of cookies. The process for the management and deletion of cookies can be found in the help function integrated in your browser. If you wish to limit the use of cookies, you may not be able to use all the interactive functions.

What are social media plug-ins?

A social media plug-in embedded on a website allows you to share content on a third-party social media provider’s website. You can recognize social plug-ins as buttons displayed on website pages that feature the logo of the social media provider. For example, for the Facebook page plug-in, you can recognize the button by a white "f" on a black background.

SAP does not have influence or control over the processing of personal data on the social media provider’s website, and the social plug-in remains active until you deactivate it or delete your cookies. Please refer to the privacy and cookie statement or policy of the respective social media provider for more information about the social media provider’s data protection and privacy policies.

On which legal basis does SAP make social plug-ins available?

SAP uses social plug-ins on its websites on the basis of its legitimate interest to make SAP visible on social media pursuant to Article 6 (1) lit. f GDPR or the applicable national law.

How do social plug-ins on SAP websites work?

If you see one of the social plug-ins and you want to use one of these social media plug-ins, click on the respective social plug-in to establish a direct connection to the server of the respective social media provider and you will be redirected to that social media provider's website.

If you have a user account on the social media provider and are logged in at the time you activate the social plug-in, the social media provider can associate your visit to SAP’s websites with your user account. In this situation, data transmissions can also take place that are initiated and controlled by the respective social media provider. Your connection to a social media provider, the data transfers taking place between the network and your system, and your interactions on that platform are governed solely by the privacy and cookie statement or policy of that social media provider. Personal data may also reach providers in countries outside the European Economic Area that may not guarantee an "adequate level of protection" for the processing of personal data in accordance with EU standards. If you do not want to share any data with the social media provider in connection with an SAP website, do not click on the social media plug-in on SAP’s website.

How does SAP process information from cookies?

SAP processes information about your interactions with SAP, via cookies, across its various business areas and its offerings (your or your employers prior and current use of SAP products or services, your participation in and use of SAP’s web offerings, events, white papers, free trials, or newsletters) to provide you with the requested products and services and to improve Our personal communications with you. This data may also be used to efficiently operate SAP’s business, which also includes: the automation and aggregation of data to support various analytic and statistical efforts, performance and predictive analytics and exploratory data science to support your customer journey and to fulfill such requests. To the extent permitted by law, SAP may combine and use such information in an aggregated manner to help Us understand your interests and business demands, develop Our business insight and marketing strategies, and to create, develop, deliver, and improve Our personalized communications with you. It may also be used by SAP to display relevant content on SAP owned or third-party websites.

Other than the SAP Help Portal, other entities of the SAP Group may also receive or gain access to data either when rendering group internal services centrally and on behalf of SAP SE and the other SAP group entities or this data is transferred to them on a respective legal basis. In these cases, these entities may process the data for the same purposes and under the same conditions as outlined in the related SAP Community Privacy Statement.