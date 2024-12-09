SAP Community Privacy Statement

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the EU/EEA or a country with national laws equivalent to the GDPR

Who is the relevant Data Protection authority? You may find the contact details of your competent data protection supervisory authority here. SAP’s lead data protection supervisory authority is in Germany, the Landesbeauftragter für den Datenschutz und die Informationsfreiheit Baden-Württemberg and can be reached at Lautenschlagerstraße 20, 70173 Stuttgart/Germany. How does SAP justify international data transfers? As a global group of companies, SAP has group affiliates and uses third party service providers also in countries outside the EEA. SAP may transfer your Personal Data to countries outside the EEA as part of SAP’s international business operations. If We transfer Personal Data from a country in the EU or the EEA to a country outside the EEA and for which the EU Commission has not issued an adequacy decision, SAP uses the EU standard contractual clauses to contractually require the data importer to ensure a level of data protection consistent with the one in the EEA to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy (redacted to remove commercial or irrelevant information) of such standard contractual clauses by sending a request to privacy@sap.com. You may also obtain more information from the European Commission on the international dimension of data protection here.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Australia.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (‘Privacy Act’), the following applies:

SAP may store your Personal Data in paper-based files or as an electronic record in the Cloud or on physical devices e.g. computer systems. Your Personal Data will likely be held and stored by the SAP Group located in another country for our general business purposes including outsourcing and data processing. We will only do this where it is necessary or appropriate to achieve the purposes set out in this Privacy Statement. We take reasonable steps to protect your personal information from misuse, interference and loss and from unauthorized access, modification or disclosure.

You can contact Us either by the telephone number +61 2 9935 4939 or via email at privacy@sap.com to exercise the following rights:

• You can request from SAP at any time access to information about which Personal Data SAP processes about you and, if necessary, the correction of such Personal Data. Please note, however, that SAP can or will delete your Personal Data only if there is no statutory obligation or prevailing right of SAP to retain it.

• Wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required to do so. In case SAP is required to retain your Personal Data for legal reasons your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal.

• In Australia, a complaint should first be made to SAP in writing as required by law. You can find more information about privacy and the protection of Personal Data on the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner website.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (“LGPD”).

SAP has appointed a Data Protection Officer for Brazil. Written inquiries, requests or complaints to our Data Protection Officer may be addressed to:

Paulo Theotonio Nittolo Costa

Email: privacy@sap.com

Address: Avenida das Nações Unidas 14171 - Marble Tower – 7th Floor - São Paulo-SP, Brazil 04794-000

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Canada.

Your Personal Data may be processed globally. If personal data is processed across provincial/territorial or international borders, SAP complies with laws of the transfer of Personal Data between countries to keep your personal data protected. It may, however, based on the laws of such countries be subject to access by local law enforcement.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Colombia.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Columbian Statutory Law 1581 of 2012 and Decree 1377 of 2013, the following applies:

Within Colombia you have the right to:

• access, update and rectify your Personal Data.

• Request evidence of your consent.

• Upon request, receive information about how SAP Processes your Personal Data.

• Lodge a complaint with the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (“SIC”) about a violation of the applicable laws.

• Revoke your consent and/or request the deletion of your Personal Data, provided that there is no supervenient legal or contractual obligation that allows SAP to keep your Personal Data in SAP’s databases.

SAP Colombia S.A. may Process your Personal Data by itself or on behalf of the SAP Group, with its main office located at Carrera 9 No 115 – 06, Edificio Tierra Firme Of. 2401 Bogotá D.C., Colombia. You can contact Us either by the telephone number +57-6003000 or via email at privacy@sap.com. SAP will be responsible to answer any requests, questions, and complaints that you might have to your right to access, update, correct and delete your Personal Data, or revoke your consent.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in India .

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (‘DPDPA’) the following applies:

As part of a global group of companies operating internationally, SAP has affiliates (the SAP Group) and third party service providers outside of the Indian region and will transfer your Personal Data to countries outside the India region, subject to any restrictions as may be notified by the Central Government in this regard.

You have the right to:

• request from SAP at any time access to information about which Personal Data SAP processes about you and, if necessary, the correction, completion, update or deletion of such Personal Data. Please note, however, that SAP can or will delete your Personal Data only if there is no statutory obligation or prevailing right of SAP to retain it. If you request from SAP to delete your Personal Data, you may not be able to continue to use any SAP service that requires SAP’s use of your Personal Data.

• Wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required to do so. In case SAP is required to retain your Personal Data for legal reasons, your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal.

• request from SAP the right to have readily available means of grievance redressal provided by SAP in respect of any act or omission of SAP regarding the performance of SAP’s obligations in relation to your Personal Data or your exercise of rights in relation thereto.

• nominate, any other individual, who shall, in the event of your death or incapacity, exercise your data protection rights.

Please direct any requests/queries to exercise your rights to privacy@sap.com. In India, after exhausting the opportunity of redressing the right of grievance, you may lodge a complaint to the Data Protection Board of India.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Indonesia.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) the following applies:

PT. SAP Indonesia processes your Personal Data, either by itself or on behalf of the SAP Group, with its main office located at WTC II, 9th Floor, Metropolitan Complex, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 29-31, Jakarta 12920, Indonesia.

Your Personal Data may be stored and processed by the SAP Group in countries outside your jurisdiction for general business purposes. This will occur only when necessary or appropriate to achieve the purposes set out in this Privacy Statement.

We implement reasonable technical and organizational measures to safeguard your Personal Data from misuse, interference, loss, unauthorized access, modification, or disclosure.

To the extent provided by applicable data protection laws, you have the right to:

Access and obtain a copy of your Personal Data being processed, subject to the requirements of the law.

Request the rectification or completion of inaccurate or incomplete Personal Data processed for specified purposes, as permitted by applicable law.

Request for the deletion of your Personal Data, under certain lawful circumstances.

Withdraw your consent for the processing of your Personal Data at any time. The withdrawal of consent will not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.

Object to any decision-making process based solely on automated processing, including profiling, that produces legal effects concerning you or significantly impacts you.

Object to or restrict the processing of your Personal Data where legitimate grounds exist, subject to applicable legal provisions.

Lodge a complaint with the relevant data protection authority in Indonesia if you believe that your rights regarding the processing of your Personal Data have been infringed. You also have the right to claim damages if there are proven violations against regulations on the protection of your Personal Data, unless otherwise agreed upon or unless otherwise prescribed by law.

Obtain a copy of your personal data in a structured, commonly used, and machine readable format, as permitted by law.

To exercise your rights, including requesting access to and/or copies of your Personal Data, submitting objections, or seeking verification and correction of your Personal Data, please contact us via email at privacy@sap.com.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) the following applies:

• SAP processes your Personal Data by using electronic means for collecting, storing and other processing as described above.

• SAP destroys your Personal Data by using electronic means as appropriate for the purposes described above.

• Your Personal Data will be held and stored by SAP or the SAP Group which may be located in another country outside of Saudi Arabia for our general business purposes including outsourcing and data processing.

• Depending on the purpose, Personal Data may be shared regularly or occasionally.

• Compensation can only be claimed if the courts determined that you were harmed by material or moral damage as a result of any violation stipulated in the PDPL and its Implementing Regulations.

If SAP does not comply with the PDPL you can file a complaint to the contact provided under section A of this document.

If you are not satisfied with how we process your complaint you can file a complaint at the competent authority:

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Digital City, Riyadh, 12382, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Website: sdaia.gov.sa

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Malaysia.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) of Malaysia, the following applies:

Written inquiries, requests or complaints can be sent to the Data Protection and Privacy Coordinator for Malaysia via email privacy@sap.com or can be reached via phone +60 3-2202 6000. SAP has implemented technology, security features and strict policy guidelines to safeguard the privacy of users’ Personal Data.

Please direct any enquiries or requests via email at privacy@sap.com or via phone at +82-2-2194-2279.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements of Mexico.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Mexican Federal Law for the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties of 2010, the following applies:

You have the right to file a complaint with the National Institute of Transparency Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) to assert any disagreement related to the processing of your Personal Data by SAP.

SAP reserves the right to change, modify, add or remove portions of this Privacy Statement at its sole discretion. In such case, SAP shall maintain available a complete version of SAP’s Privacy Statement. SAP will notify you of any change or modification to this Privacy Statement via the respective communication channel We have with you, e.g., at Our website.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in New Zealand.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Privacy Act 2020 (Privacy Act), the following applies:

1. SAP is required to Process this Personal Data in accordance with [insert the particular law, e.g. tax or employment law] for which the collection of this information is authorized or required. The supply of this Personal Data by you is [voluntary or mandatory].

2. If the Personal Data is not collected, we may not be able to [insert the consequences for the individual if the Personal Data is not collected].

You have the right to:

• request from SAP at any time access to information about which Personal Data SAP processes about you and, if necessary, the correction of such Personal Data. Please note, however, that SAP can or will delete your Personal Data only if there is no statutory obligation or prevailing right of SAP to retain it.

Wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required to do so. In case SAP is required to retain your Personal Data for legal reasons your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the Philippines.

Where SAP is subject to the Philippine Data Privacy Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, the following applies:

• When you request to update or correct your Personal Data, SAP may deny the request if it is manifestly unfounded, vexatious, or otherwise unreasonable.

• When requesting the data portability of the Personal Data you provided to SAP, you must additionally specify the commonly used electronic or structured format in which you would like to receive the Personal Data.

• When you request to object against the processing of your Personal Data: (i) You may do so if SAP is processing based on its Legitimate Interest. SAP will carefully review your objection and cease further use of the relevant information, unless SAP has other lawful basis for processing in Sections 12 and 13 of the Data Privacy Act. (ii)You can also object to the processing of your Personal Data for direct marketing, profiling, or in cases of automated processing where your Personal Data will, or is likely to, be made as the sole basis for any decision that significantly affects or will affect you.

• You can reach out via email at privacy@sap.com to exercise your data protection rights.

• Compensation can only be claimed when National Privacy Commission or the courts determined that you sustained damages due to inaccurate, incomplete, outdated, false, unlawfully obtained or unauthorized use of Personal Data, considering any violation of your rights and freedoms. You may likewise seek redress from the National Privacy Commission, but it must be clearly shown that you are the subject of a privacy violation, Personal Data breach, or are otherwise personally affected by a violation of the Data Privacy Act.

The contact details of your local Data Protection Officer/s are as follows:

• Data Protection Officer, SAP Philippines Inc., 27th Floor NAC Tower, 32nd Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, 1632; email: privacy@sap.com; telephone number:: +632-8705-2500

• Data Protection Officer, Concur (Philippines) Inc., 7th Floor Alphaland Southgate Mall, Chino Roces, Makati City, email: dpo_concur.ph@sap.com; telephone number: +632-8705-2500

• Data Protection Officer, SuccessFactors (Philippines) Inc.; 14th and 15th Floors Cyberscape Gamma,Topaz and Ruby Roads, Ortigas Center; Pasig City, email: dpo_successfactors.ph@sap.com,: telephone number +632-8705-2500

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Singapore.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), the following applies:

• You can request from SAP personal data about you that is in the possession or under the control of SAP and information about the ways in which such personal data has been or may have been used or disclosed by SAP within a year prior to this request. Please be informed that SAP is not obliged to accede to your request if any exceptions under the PDPA apply.

• You may submit a request to have inaccurate/incomplete personal data corrected in our systems. Please be informed that SAP is not obliged to accede to your request if any exceptions under the PDPA apply.

• Revoke consent, wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required or permitted to do so (e.g. if your Personal Data is needed by SAP to assert or defend against legal claims). In case SAP is required or permitted to retain your Personal Data for other legal reasons your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law or fulfil the other purpose. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal. Furthermore, if your use of an SAP offering requires your prior consent, SAP will no longer be able to provide the relevant service, offer or event to you after your revocation.

• Lodge a complaint to the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) if you are not satisfied with how SAP is processing your Personal Data.

SAP has appointed a Data Protection Officer for Singapore. Written inquiries, requests or complaints to our Data Protection Officer can be send via post to Mapletree Business City, 30 Pasir Panjang Rd, #03-32, Singapore 117440 or email to privacy@sap.com with the subject “Data Protection Officer” or can be reached via phone +65 6664 6868.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in South Africa.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (“POPIA”) in South Africa, the following also applies:

“Personal data” as used in this Privacy Statement means Personal Information as such term is defined under POPIA. “You” and “Your” as used in this Privacy Statement means a natural person or a juristic person as such term is used under POPIA. Systems Applications Products (Africa Region) Proprietary Limited & Systems Applications Products (South Africa) Proprietary Limited with registered address at 1 Woodmead Drive, Woodmead (SAP South Africa) is subject to South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (Act 4 of 2013) and responsible party under the POPIA.

You have the right to:

request details of personal information which We hold about you under the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (“PAIA”). For further information please review the SAP PAIA manual, located here. If you believe that SAP South Africa as responsible party has utilized your Personal Information contrary to POPIA, you undertake to first attempt to resolve any concerns with SAP South Africa. You can contact Us via phone 011 325 6000, via post 1 Woodmead Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa 2148 or via email privacy@sap.com.

If you are not satisfied with the process above, you have the right to lodge a complaint with the Information Regulator via post JD House, 27 Stiemens Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001, P.O. Box 31533, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017 or via email: complaints.IR@justice.gov.za or for enquires: inforeg@justice.gov.za.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in South Korea.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the South Korea Personal Information Protection Act (“PIPA”), the following applies:

Your personal data may be processed globally. When personal data is processed across country borders, SAP complies with laws on the transfer of personal data between countries to keep your personal data protected. Your personal data may be transferred to, accessed or processed by the categories of third parties as described above.

How can you exercise your data protection rights?

SAP has appointed a local Chief Privacy Officer for South Korea.

Please direct any enquiries or requests via email at privacy@sap.com.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the United States of America.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), as amended by the California Privacy Rights Acts of 2020 (CPRA), from hereon referred to as “CCPA” or where other US state laws have similar requirements, the following applies:

You have the right to:

• Know what personal information the business has collected about the consumer, including the categories of personal information, the categories of sources from which the personal information is collected, the business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling, or sharing personal information, the categories of third parties to whom the business discloses personal information, and the specific pieces of personal information the business has collected about the consumer.

• Delete personal information that the business has collected from the consumer, subject to certain exceptions.

• Correct inaccurate personal information that a business maintains about a consumer.

• Opt-out of the sale or sharing of their personal information by the business (where applicable).

• Limit the use or disclosure of sensitive personal information by the business (subject to certain exceptions, where applicable).

• Receive non-discriminatory treatment for the exercise of these rights.

• Appeal any denial of your request to exercise these rights.

How you can exercise your Data Protection Right.

To exercise these rights, or to limit the Sharing of your Personal Information, please contact us at privacy@sap.com. In accordance with the verification process set forth under US relevant state law (as appropriate), SAP may require a more stringent verification process for deletion requests (or for Personal Data that is considered sensitive or valuable) to minimize the harm that might be posed to you by unauthorized access or deletion of your Personal Data. If SAP must request additional information from you outside of information that is already maintained by SAP, SAP will only use it to verify your identity so you can exercise your data protection rights, or for security and fraud-prevention purposes. You can designate an authorized agent to submit requests to exercise your data protection rights to SAP. The agent must submit authorization to act on your behalf and, where required by relevant law, the agent must be appropriately registered.

Financial Incentives. SAP does not offer financial incentives in return for your consent to share your personal information, nor limit service offerings where you opt-out of such sharing (unless sharing is practically necessary to perform the relevant service).

New Jersey’s Daniel’s Law. SAP does not disclose on the Internet or otherwise make available information that is subject to a Daniel’s Law request.

Children’s Privacy. Given that SAP Community is not directed to users under 16 years of age, SAP does not sell or share the personal information of any minors under 16. If you are a parent or guardian and believe SAP collected information about your child, please contact SAP. SAP will take steps to delete the information as soon as possible.