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What's New in SAP Sustainability Footprint Management?

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Stay Up to Date with Key Regulations & Standards

SAP Sustainability Footprint Management (SFM) helps customers navigate the increasingly complex landscape of sustainability regulations, such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) — including its Forests, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) guidance. By grounding footprint calculations in ERP transaction data and standardized GHG Protocol methodology, SFM delivers audit-ready carbon data for companies to meet today's disclosure requirements.

CBAM

FLAG

TfS

Getting started

Product Overview

Product Overview

SAP Sustainability Footprint Management is an ERP-centric, AI-enabled solution that helps companies calculate, analyze, and manage their environmental impacts at scale. Using existing operational data from SAP S/4HANA Cloud — including material flows, production activity, energy consumption, and transport data — it produces audit-ready corporate and product footprints across GHG Scope 1, 2, and 3. The solution is expanding beyond carbon into a full multi-impact footprint platform covering land use, waste, energy, and abiotic resource depletion.

Customer Engagement

Customer Engagement

Customer Stories