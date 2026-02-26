SAP Sustainability Footprint Management is an ERP-centric, AI-enabled solution that helps companies calculate, analyze, and manage their environmental impacts at scale. Using existing operational data from SAP S/4HANA Cloud — including material flows, production activity, energy consumption, and transport data — it produces audit-ready corporate and product footprints across GHG Scope 1, 2, and 3. The solution is expanding beyond carbon into a full multi-impact footprint platform covering land use, waste, energy, and abiotic resource depletion.