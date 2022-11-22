User Groups

Exchange ideas, information, and experiences in SAP SuccessFactors User Groups. Connect with customers, industry and technology experts from SAP. SAP SuccessFactors users have the opportunity to share knowledge and keep up with the latest capabilities and innovations, based on your specific Human Capital Management (HCM) needs. Find topics by industry, product, and regional locations below. >> Note: Many SAP SuccessFactors groups are closed and exclusive for SAP SuccessFactors customers, partners, or SAP employees, and require authentication.

Product User Groups

Product User Groups

Industry Groups

Industry Groups

    Special Topics

    Special Topics

    Regional User Groups

    Asia Pacific Groups

    Regional User Groups

    Canada Groups (Part of Americas)

    Canada Groups (Part of Americas)

    Latin America Groups (Part of Americas)

    Latin America Groups (Part of Americas)

    Europe Groups

    Europe Groups

    Middle East and Africa Groups

    Middle East and Africa Groups

    North America Groups (Part of Americas)

    North America Groups (Part of Americas)

     

    Need Additional Help?

    Need Additional Help?

    Access the SAP SuccessFactors Community Migration FAQ

    Visit SAP SuccessFactors

    Visit SAP SuccessFactors On

    Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Twitter

    Browse this Topic
    SAP SuccessFactors
    Product User GroupsIndustry GroupsSpecial Topics Regional User GroupsRegional User GroupsCanada Groups (Part of Americas)Latin America Groups (Part of Americas)Europe GroupsMiddle East and Africa GroupsNorth America Groups (Part of Americas)Need Additional Help?