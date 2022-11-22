User Groups
Exchange ideas, information, and experiences in SAP SuccessFactors User Groups. Connect with customers, industry and technology experts from SAP. SAP SuccessFactors users have the opportunity to share knowledge and keep up with the latest capabilities and innovations, based on your specific Human Capital Management (HCM) needs. Find topics by industry, product, and regional locations below. >> Note: Many SAP SuccessFactors groups are closed and exclusive for SAP SuccessFactors customers, partners, or SAP employees, and require authentication.
Product User Groups
- Compensation User Group
- Employee Central User Group | Employee Central Payroll User Group | Employee Central Service Center User Group
- Learning Life Sciences User Group | Learning User Group | Validated SaaS Learning Communication User Group | Learning Custom Report Exchange
- Onboarding User Group | Recruiting User Group
- People Analytics User Group | Qualtrics Employee Experience User Group
Regional User Groups
North America Groups (Part of Americas)
- Carolinas User Group
- Chicagoland Collaborators User Group
- Dallas-Fort Worth User Group
- Denver Regional User Group
- Georgia User Group
- Michigan SAP SuccessFactors Customer Network User Group
- Minnesota User Group
- Missouri and Kansas User Group
- North-Central Florida User Group
- Ohio Regional User Group
- Oklahoma User Group
- San Francisco Bay Area User Group
- South Florida User Group
- South Texas User Group
- Southern California Regional Network User Group