Reporting (Story Reports)

Stories offer reporting, insights, dashboards, and so on, and enables you to perform cross-suite reporting based on live transactional data across the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite. This page contains all necessary documentation for you to begin making data-driven decisions backed by SAP SuccessFactors’ Reporting (Story Reports).

SAP SuccessFactors Reporting Resources

OverviewProduct/Release DocumentationBest Practices & TrainingAdditional
Webinars/Recordings - coming soon
Starting with Story Reports

Starting with Story Reports

Admins Area

Designer

Stories In People Analytics - Trainings

Story Reports- Trainings

Certification Courses

Live Sessions

Journey

Stories - Best Practices

Story Reports - Best Practices

Activating your Reporting Solutions

Activating your Reporting Solutions

Questions & Answers

Questions & Answers

Get answers to your product issues and questions

People Analytics Resources Blogs

SAO SuccessFactors Reporting (Story Reports) Resource Blogs

View SuccessFactors Reporting blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic. You must be signed in with an S-user ID to view certain content.

Browse this Topic
SAP SuccessFactors