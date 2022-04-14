SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite
Welcome to the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite site, a place for users to engage and stay current.
Questions & Answers
Get answers to your product issues and questions
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A’ in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search the HCM Suite Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of HCM suite questions and answers
- Access the HCM Suite Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
HCM suite Resources Blog
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.
- *Access all private HCM Suite Resources Blogs (Authentication Required)
- Access all public and private HCM Suite Community content - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of updates
- Access all public Human Capital Management Blogs by SAP (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors public blog area for SAP Community)
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite.
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Access the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community Enablement Guide or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com